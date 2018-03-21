Latest News
No Picture

Disability in Madrid: Vicálvaro

Location of Vicálvaro in Madrid. By Tyk, based on File:Municipio de Madrid-Loc.svg by user:Miguillen (Own work) [CC BY-SA [...]

March 21, 2018 // 0 Comments

No Picture

Disability in Madrid: Usera

Location of Usera in Madrid. By Tyk (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via [...]

March 21, 2018 // 0 Comments

No Picture

Disability in Madrid: Tetuán

Location of Tetuán in Madrid. De Tyk, based on File:Municipio de Madrid-Loc.svg by user:Miguillen – Trabajo propio, [...]

March 21, 2018 // 0 Comments

1 2 3 377

All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com