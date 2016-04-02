Latest News

2016 IFCPF Pre-Paralympic Tournament draw held

Posted on April 2, 2016

team draw

The tournament draw sheet. Image credit: CPfootballsalou201.

Yesterday, the official draw for the 2016 IFCPF Pre-Paralympic Tournament was held. Group A includes Ukraine, the Netherlands and Argentina.  Group B includes Brazil, Ireland, the United States and Great Britain.

`

The tournament gets underway in Sant Cugat on April 30, and is the last major competition for national teams ahead of the Paralympic Games.

The 2016 Games in Rio are likely the last ones for cerebral palsy on the Paralympic level, as the sport has been cut from the program for the 2020 Games.  Sport administrators have responded to the cut by trying to improve their grass roots level support for the game in places like Africa, Asia and South America.  They need the number of countries with national teams competing regularly to grow if they want to make a bid for re-inclusion on the 2024 Games program.

Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news.

  1. olajide olajumoke annah // April 2, 2016 at 10:18 pm // Reply

    Africa will make it

