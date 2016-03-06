Latest News

2016 IPC Athletics Asia-Oceania Championships officially kick off in Dubai

Posted on March 6, 2016 by Laura Hale in Athletics // 1 Comment

Flag of the United Arab Emirates Flag of the United Arab Emirates

The 2016 IPC Athletics Asia-Oceania Championships officially got underway earlier today in Dubai with an opening ceremony that included fireworks and a 24 country strong parade of nations.

`

Dubai Sports Club for the Disabled President and Local Organizing Committee chair His Excellency Thani Juma Berregad was quoted by the International Paralympic Committee as saying during the ceremony, “For years, the United Arab Emirates and Dubai have earned a great reputation by successfully hosting multiple world class international sporting events, and they keep giving the world more memorable experiences, while leaving a lasting legacy internationally, because our homeland only moves forward, our leaders always motivate us to innovate and renew.”

His Excellency Mohammed Alhameli, IPC Governing Board Member also spoke at the ceremony, saying, “After successfully staging Grand Prix meetings in Dubai for the last three years, I am delighted that this inaugural Championship brings together hundreds of athletes from right across the Asia-Oceania region. […] This event acts as the final piece of the jigsaw in terms of regional events, and I am delighted that we now have regular regional Championships in Africa, the Americas, Europe and now Asia and Oceania.”

The competition is taking place at the Police Officers’ Club Stadium, a venue that holds 7,500 spectators. Over 220 athletes are scheduled to take part in the event, which for many is an important one in their 2016 Summer Paralympics qualifying campaign.  Athletes scheduled to take part include the United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed Hammadi, Qatar’s Sara Masoud, India’s Amit Kumar, Japan’s Atsushi Yamamoto, Malaysia’s Mohamad Mohamad Puzi and Abdul Latif Romly, and China’s Jin Zheng and Liangmin Zhang.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2530 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

1 Comment on 2016 IPC Athletics Asia-Oceania Championships officially kick off in Dubai

  1. Bhupender // June 22, 2017 at 1:46 am // Reply

    I’m a wheelchair boxer

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: