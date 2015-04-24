Latest News

2018 and 2019 European Deaf Championship League bidding opens

Posted on April 24, 2015 by Laura Hale in Deaf futsal, Deaf soccer, Football // 1 Comment

clip art of football Image credit: flomar. License. Public domain

Earlier today, the European Deaf Championship League announced that bidding to host the  2018 and 2019 editions of the event has opened. Closing for the 2018 and 2019 initial bid application is June 15, 2016 while the bid for 2019 is due on June 15, 2017.

Confirmation of who bid to host the 2017 edition will be announced in June of this year. Locations in the running for the 2017 men’s football edition include Freiburg, Germany and Larissa, Greece. For the men and women’s futsal editions, Seville, Spain and Capaccio, Italy are both in the running. It is unclear if the bid from Tel Aviv, Israel is active.

 
Huelva, Spain was chosen as the hosts of the 2016 men and women’s Deaf Championship League futsal competition earlier this year, while Aarhus, Denmark was chosen as the hosts of the men’s football edition.

  1. Wurie Jalloh // December 27, 2016 at 4:44 pm // Reply

    Dear Europ,
    I am a write you this letter, I inform you, we plan to going to european deaf championship on the 28th Januray,2017 that who is President of the Sieera Leone deaf FootBall? My name is Wurie Jalloh of President of the Sierra Leone Deaf FootBall, We will meet you, Rigistration application forms of Sierra Leone Deaf FootBall and You come to Sierra Leone for play football team european with friendly. what you do you think?

