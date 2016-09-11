53-year-old American Jacqueline Kapinowski wins the women’s AS single sculls B final in Ri0

With rowing concluding today at the 2016 Summer Paralympics, American rower Jacqueline Kapinowski finished first in the women’s AS single sculls B final in a time of in a time of 5:46.71. The finish means she leaves the Rio Games seventh overall in the event.

`

Following the race, Kapinowski expressed her happiness with her performance, as her goal into the race was to win it. She was very pleased with her result considering the 53-year-old was racing against a much younger field.

The Belleville, New Jersey born rower’s performance was an improvement over her result at last year’s World Championships where she finished eighth overall in a time of 5:49.76. The Palm Beach, Florida local also saw an improvement on the 2011 World Championships where she finished ninth in a time of 4:25.65 in the TA mixed double sculls TAMix2x event. The 2011 result was the same year she took up the sport after retiring from wheelchair curling in 2010.

Kapinowski is a talented multisport athlete. After acquiring stiff person syndrome at age the age 39, she has gone on to represent the United States at the 2010 Winter Paralympics in wheelchair curling, competed in 60 wheelchair marathon events, and competed at the 2013 Para-Triathlon World Championships in London where she finished third in the TRI-1 event.

