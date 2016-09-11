Latest News

53-year-old American Jacqueline Kapinowski wins the women’s AS single sculls B final in Ri0

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Para-triathlon, Rowing, Wheelchair curling, Winter sports // 0 Comments

Flag of the United States
rowing race

AS Women’s Single Scull ASW1x Final B. Image credit: Laura Hale.

With rowing concluding today at the 2016 Summer Paralympics, American rower Jacqueline Kapinowski finished first in the women’s AS single sculls B final in a time of in a time of 5:46.71.  The finish means she leaves the Rio Games seventh overall in the event.

`

Following the race, Kapinowski  expressed her happiness with her performance, as her goal into the race was to win it.  She was very pleased with her result considering the 53-year-old was racing against a much younger field.

The Belleville, New Jersey born rower’s performance was an improvement over her result at last year’s World Championships where she finished eighth overall in a time of 5:49.76.  The Palm Beach, Florida local also saw an improvement on the 2011 World Championships where she finished ninth in a time of 4:25.65 in the TA mixed double sculls  TAMix2x event.  The 2011 result was the same year she took up the sport after retiring from wheelchair curling in 2010.

Kapinowski  is a talented multisport athlete.  After acquiring stiff person syndrome at age the age 39, she has gone on to represent the United States at the 2010 Winter Paralympics in wheelchair curling, competed in 60 wheelchair marathon events, and competed at the 2013 Para-Triathlon World Championships in London where she finished third in the TRI-1 event.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: