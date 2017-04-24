April 24: Happy birthday disability sport athletes!
The world of disability sports has a lot of fantastic competitors, on the local, national and international level. Today, we take the time to wish some of them a very happy birthday.
- Laurentia Tan – United Kingdom-based Singaporean Paralympic equestrienne
- Jodi Willis-Roberts – Australian goalball player and track and field competitor
- Yui Kamiji – Japanese wheelchair tennis player
- David Garza – American CP football player
