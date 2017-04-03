April 3: Happy birthday disability sport athletes!
The world of disability sports has a lot of fantastic competitors, on the local, national and international level. Today, we take the time to wish some of them a very happy birthday.
- Kerri-Anne Connor – Australian Paralympic swimmer
- Gwynn Watkins – American alpine skier
- Junko Fujii – Japanese sitting volleyball player
- Natalia Mayara – Brazilian wheelchair tennis player
- Marcello Mondello – Italian athletics competitor
- Anik Muhmenthaler – Swiss powerchair football player
- Raymonda Yeh – American deaf cyclist
