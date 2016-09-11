Latest News

Argentina’s Mariana Gallo finishes sixth in women’s AS single skull B final in Rio

Posted on September 11, 2016 by Laura Hale in Para-canoe, Rowing // 0 Comments

Paralympic rowing pictogram.
woman in skull.

Argentina’s Mariana Gallo. Image credit: Laura Hale.

With rowing concluding today at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games, Argentina’s Mariana Gallo comes away with a sixth place finish in the women’s  AS single sculls B final in a time of  7:13.36, about 28 seconds slower tan fifth place finisher of Hungary Krisztina Lorincz  who had a time of 6:45.15.

`

The 38-year-old rower’s finish was an improvement from her time at last year’s World Championships in Aiguebelette-le-Lac, France where she posted a time of 6:48.42.  It was also an improvement over her earlier races in Rio where she posted a time 7:06.84 in the Repechage, and 7:31.44 which she posted in Heat 2.

Originally a para-canoer, Gallo made the switch to rowing in 2011 and then made her national team debut in 2012 at a World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.  Coached nationally by Esteban Briguglio, she trains regularly both on the water, using a rowing machine, and in the pool with swimming

