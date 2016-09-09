Latest News

Aruba’s Jesus David de Marchena Acevedo heads to pool for country’s Paralympic Games debut

Posted on September 9, 2016 by Laura Hale in Equestrian, Para-canoe, Swimming // 0 Comments

Swimming pictogram
Swimming pool.

Swimmers warming up in the pool in Rio. Image credit: Laura Hale.

22-year-old  Aruba’s Jesus David de Marchena Acevedo gets into the pool for the men’s S7 50m freestyle in a few minutes in a seven swimmer deep heat that includes Great Britain’s Michael Jones, Germany’s Tobias Pollap,  India’s Jadhav Suyash Narayan, Australia’s Matthew Levy, Brazil’s Italo Pereira and Colombia’s Carlos Serrano Zarate.   Going into the heat, he had the slowest Rio Games qualifying time at 58.18 seconds, over 25 seconds slower than India Suyash Narayan’s time of 32.64.

de Marchena Acevedo is Aruba’s first ever Paralympic sportsperson as the country makes their debut in Rio.  He is also the country’s only representative at these Games. de Marchena Acevedo took up swimming when he was a 9-year-old in Aruba.  The swimmer who was born with spina bifida is coached by  Jesus Arias de la Cruz.  Outside of swimming, he also does equestrian and kayaking.

The men’s S7 50m freestyle event is the only one on de Marchena Acevedo Paralympic program in Rio

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

