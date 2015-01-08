Barcelona to get world’s first Paralympic museum

On Monday, Spain’s El Periodico reported that Barcelona is to get the world’s first museum dedicated to the Paralympic movement. The museum will be part of the facilities at Anella Olímpica and run by Open Camp Europe. It is schedule to open in February or March of 2016.

`

Open Camp backers say the museum will be located at Anella Olímpica, a multivenue space, which already hosts a number of sportainment facilities. Anella Olímpica was the primary venue for the 1992 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The facilities already include the Joan Antoni Samarach Olympic and Sports Museum, the National Physical Education Institute (INEFC), Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, the Palau Sant Jordi sports hall,

The plans for the museum include presenting a history of the Paralympic Games, and opportunities for visitors to put themselves briefly into the shoes of athletes with disabilities through interactive exhibits. The includes exhibits that try to give visitors an idea of what it means to be blind, or to compete in cycling while having a physical disability. The museum promoters insist that the thirty-six planned interactive exhibits are an integral part of the museum’s future success.

Backers of the museum have agreements with Fundación ONCE, Randstad and Alliance. Comité Paralímpico Español have also indicated the support the initiative.

