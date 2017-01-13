Latest News

Birthday bio: Happy birthday Beat von Bergen!

Posted on January 13, 2017 by Laura Hale in Birthdays, Hockey, Non-Paralympic sports, Powerchair hockey // 0 Comments

Birthday cake Happy birthday! Image credit: Valadrem
man

Beat von Bergen. Image credit: Rolling Thunder

One of the  people celebrating their birthdays today in the world of disability sports is Swiss powerchair hockey player Beat von Bergen.  The T-Stick / defensive blocker, who turns 27 today, took up the sport in August 2007.  He has gone on to enjoy success at the highest levels of the sport.

`

Using a Turbo-Twist Sport II powerchair, von Bergen has spent his whole playing career on the club side with Rolling Thunder Bern.  Playing with the club, he has won several Swiss national championships including ones in  2009, 2010, and 2012.

von Bergen made his Switzerland national team debut at the 2008 European Championships in Belgium.  He was with the team again for the 2010 World Cup in Italy, and at an international tournament in 2013 in Eindhoven, Netherlands where his team finished third.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2514 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: