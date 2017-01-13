Birthday bio: Happy birthday Beat von Bergen!

One of the people celebrating their birthdays today in the world of disability sports is Swiss powerchair hockey player Beat von Bergen. The T-Stick / defensive blocker, who turns 27 today, took up the sport in August 2007. He has gone on to enjoy success at the highest levels of the sport.

`

Using a Turbo-Twist Sport II powerchair, von Bergen has spent his whole playing career on the club side with Rolling Thunder Bern. Playing with the club, he has won several Swiss national championships including ones in 2009, 2010, and 2012.

von Bergen made his Switzerland national team debut at the 2008 European Championships in Belgium. He was with the team again for the 2010 World Cup in Italy, and at an international tournament in 2013 in Eindhoven, Netherlands where his team finished third.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



