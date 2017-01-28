Birthday bio: Happy birthday Christof Bertolosi!
Happy birthday 21st to Swiss powerchair hockey player Christof Bertolosi!
Number 67 Bertolosi plays T-Stick / Defense for the Swiss club, Rolling Thunder Bern. He competes using a Permobil powerchair.
Bertolosi started competing in powerchair hockey in 2007, playing club hockey for the Lucerne Sharks until 2012 when he transferred to the Thunder. He played with the team at a tournament in Nottwil in 2012, where the Thunder came in second.
