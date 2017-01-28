Latest News

Birthday bio: Happy birthday Claudio Girard!

January 28, 2017

Birthday cake Happy birthday! Image credit: Valadrem
Claudio Girardi. Image credit: Comitato Paralimpico Piemonte

Happy birthday Italian 7-a-side football player and sports administrator Claudio Girard!

Girard was one of the people behind the creation of Torino fd ‘Torino for Disabled.  In creating the amateur sports club, he wanted to give children with disabilities an opportunity to participate in sports and better integrate into the local community.  As a sports administrator, in 2012 he was the main organizer of Internazionale di calcio per disabili “AIPS-TORINO FD”.  This was an international CP football tournament, one of the first of its kind to take place in Italy.

Like many in the community he serves, Girard also has a disability, one which he has had since birth.  He got into sports and was able to compete on an international level thanks to Castellarano G.s. dei Castelli del President Stefano de Luca.

