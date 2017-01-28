Birthday bio: Happy birthday Triptpal Singh!

Latest News

Triptpal Singh. Image credit: IBSA World Games

Happy birthday to Indian powerlifter Triptpal Singh!

The Punjab based Singh has been active in the Indian blind sport community for several years.  He has set Junior World Records in Squat (250 kg) & Deadlift (255 kg) earlier in his sporting career.

Singh has a long history competing internationally. He had competed at the 2011 World Championships in Turkey. Singh participated at the 2015 IBSA World Games, winning a pair of bronze medals in the Male 125 Kgs BP event and in the Male 125 Kgs event.  His medals were the only ones won by India in the competition. As his sport is not on the Paralympic program, the IBSA World Games are the most elite sporting platform for it in on the international calendar.

