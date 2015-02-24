British Athletics announce “Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games”

The athletics governing body of Great Britain, British Athletics announced it will be bring the “Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games” back to the former Olympic Stadium in London after 2014 was staged at Horse Guards Parade in London.

Being held from July 24 to 26, the event will include a two day Diamond League meeting and the final of the IPC Grand Prix which was previously held in Birmingham. Athletics fans are advised to register for tickets at the British Athletics website as tickets sold out in just over an hour in 2013.

Swimming will also be included on July 26 as part of Britain’s annual “National Paralympic Day”. Paralympic Athletes from all over the world will attend the event to race on the track and in the pool where they won gold three years ago.

Tim Hollingsworth, Chief Executive of the British Paralympic Association, said, “I am excited to announce that National Paralympic Day will be returning this year with elite sports competitions in both Swimming and Athletics, as well as lots of fun, family-friendly activities on the Park. […] Over 50,000 people have taken up the chance to come to the Park to be part National Paralympic Day over the past two years and relive the wonder of the London 2012 Paralympics. This year, tickets will be available to see an outstanding selection of world-class sport and fans will get to see our amazing athletes in action once more.”

To register interest for tickets to the Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games visit britishathletics.org.uk. Sainsbury’s is proud to be a long-term supporter of British Athletics and a champion of inclusive sport for all, from grassroots to elite level.

