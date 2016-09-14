Canadian boat finishes on top of sailing’s third race in the Sonar class

After a delayed start of several hours as a result of poor wind conditions at Marina da Glória in Rio yesterday, the Canadian boat crewed Paul Tingley, Scott Lutes and Logan Campbell found themselves coming away with a victory in the third race at the Paralympic Games. The result was enough to put them into silver medal position in the overall standings, behind the Australian boat crewed by Colin Harrison, Jonathan Harris and Russel Boaden.

`

Second place finishers in yesterday’s race were the Norwegians in a boat crewed by Aleksander Wang-Hansen, Marie Solberg and Per Eugen Kristiansen. In third was Greece, crewed by Vasileios Christoforou, Theodoros Alexas and Anargyros Notaroglou. Overall, the Greeks are currently in bronze medal position.

Marina da Glória is located right near the domestic airport for Rio. During the course of the race, airplanes would come in, make a tight right before a mountain not far from the water’s edge and fly not far overhead from the sailing race course before landing on a runaway located adjacent the water where the competition was taking place. In departing, planes would go to the edge of the runway, and prepare their engines for takeoff. The loud sound of this could be heard across the venue area for both spectators and sailors.

Because of funding issues related to cost over runs related to the Olympic Games, and with Paralympic sailing making its likely last ever appearance at the Paralympic Games because of governance issues hampering potential efforts for re-inclusion, fans of Paralympic sailing watching made do with a much downgraded spectator venue compared to the set up at the Olympics. Gone were any stands to sit in, replaced by umbrellas on the beach. Also gone were any GPS displays to allow spectators to keep track of who was winning. The live commentator was not even aware the delayed start of the race had actually gotten underway until three minutes into the race. She was mostly reliant on visually spotting who was winning like all other spectators at the event.

