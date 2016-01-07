Latest News

Conwy Thunder WBC training restarts following holiday break

Posted on January 7, 2016 by Laura Hale in Basketball, Wheelchair basketball // 1 Comment

Conwy Thunder WBC logo

Conwy Thunder WBC training restarts tonight following the holiday break.  Development team practice gets underway at 6:30 PM local time while the club’s squad practice gets underway at 7:300 PM and runs until 9:300 PM.

`

 

The club is preparing for Sunday and their return to play in the North Wales League.  Two rounds of the league were completed before the holiday break, and Conwy Thunder WBC was really happy with their performance in those rounds.

 

In the past year, the club has partnered with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Disability Sport Wales.  These relationships have proven to be hugely advantageous for the club in identifying local youth talent and bringing them into the system. It has also assisted in giving people with disabilities in the North Wales an opportunity to get more exercise and live healthier lifestyles through their affiliation with the club.  For children, being involved with the team has also assisted in their inclusion in the wider community and with other children.

