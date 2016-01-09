Copa América de Olimpiadas Especiales, Uruguay 2016 draw held

While Special Olympic’s Copa América de Olimpiadas Especiales, Uruguay 2016 may not get underway until March 30, the draw for the competition was held this past Tuesday.

`

With teams put into three groups, Group A includes Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Chile, while Group B includes Paraguay, Peru, Colombia and an invitation team. The final group, Group C, includes Ecuador, Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina.

Peruvian Special Olympics coach Alvaro Miranda Sousa sees the draw as one that should be relatively easy for his country to do well in during group play, and setting them up to win the tournament.

The draw was attended by Special Olympics ambassadors Alvaro Recoba and Gabriel Cedres. This will be the second time this event was held.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

Tumblr



LinkedIn

Reddit



Google

Pocket



Print

Pinterest



