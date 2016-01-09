Latest News

Copa América de Olimpiadas Especiales, Uruguay 2016 draw held

Posted on January 9, 2016 by Laura Hale in Football, ID football // 1 Comment

clip art of football Image credit: flomar. License. Public domain
Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina

The official draw results. Image credit: Olimpiadas Especiales

While Special Olympic’s Copa América de Olimpiadas Especiales, Uruguay 2016 may not get underway until March 30, the draw for the competition was held this past Tuesday.

`

With teams put into three groups, Group A includes Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Chile, while Group B includes Paraguay, Peru, Colombia and an invitation team. The final group, Group C, includes Ecuador, Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina.

Peruvian Special Olympics coach Alvaro Miranda Sousa sees the draw as one that should be relatively easy for his country to do well in during group play, and setting them up to win the tournament.

The draw was attended by Special Olympics ambassadors  Alvaro Recoba and Gabriel Cedres.  This will be the second time this event was held.

 

 

 

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

Related Articles

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Federacion De Taekwondo Wtf Argentina | equipment - wing chun

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: