Cuba’s Leidy Rodriguez finishes sixth in the women’s -41kg powerlifting event in Rio

flag map of Cuba. Image credit: Qyd.

Cuba’s Leidy Rodriguez leaves Rio with a sixth place finish in the women’s -41kg powerlifting event in a field that was eight lifters deep, and saw Turkey’s  Nazmiye Muratli set a World and Paralympic Record of 104kg on her way to claiming gold.

Rodriguez successfully lifted 80kg on her first lift, but was unable to lift 85kg on her second attempt or 88kg on her third attempt.  She finished with a lift of 80kg.

 

32-year-old Rodriguez first took up the sport in 2011.  Prior to that, she participated in wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.  In 2015, the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER) named her as among the Top 10 Outstanding Paralympic Sportspeople in Cuba.  A member of the Granma Province lifting club, she is coached both personally and on the national level by Ramon Martinez.

