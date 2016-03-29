Latest News

Darebin City Wheelchair Handball Club holds training

Posted on March 29, 2016 by Laura Hale in Handball, Wheelchair handball // 1 Comment

people playing wheelchair handball

Darebin City Wheelchair Handball Club training in February. Image credit: Darebin City Wheelchair Handball Club

Tonight, Australia’s Darebin City Wheelchair Handball Club held a training session at the Darebin Community Sports Stadium.  The club holds regular weekly training sessions, charging players AU$10 to participate in order to cover the cost of court rental.

Wheelchair handball, a sport not on the Paralympic program, is still in development in Australia. Like the Olympic version, it sometimes suffers from a lack of popularity and organized national competitions that impede its development and ability to compete internationally.   Dedicated players in Australia would love to see the creation of a National Wheelchair Handball League, running parallel with the creation of any Australian national handball league.

The sport uses the same court as Olympic handball.  In most variants, 6 court players and 1 goalkeeper are on the court at any time for each team.  Some leagues allow only 5 court players and others do not have goalkeepers.  Several versions are different from the Olympic version in that they lack a pivot.  They may instead use 2 wings, 2 inners and 2 halfbacks instead.

Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2510 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees.

1 Comment on Darebin City Wheelchair Handball Club holds training

  1. Kon // May 10, 2016 at 12:17 pm // Reply

    This is a great article. A follow up article needs to be done.

