Darebin City Wheelchair Handball Club holds training

Tonight, Australia’s Darebin City Wheelchair Handball Club held a training session at the Darebin Community Sports Stadium. The club holds regular weekly training sessions, charging players AU$10 to participate in order to cover the cost of court rental.

Wheelchair handball, a sport not on the Paralympic program, is still in development in Australia. Like the Olympic version, it sometimes suffers from a lack of popularity and organized national competitions that impede its development and ability to compete internationally. Dedicated players in Australia would love to see the creation of a National Wheelchair Handball League, running parallel with the creation of any Australian national handball league.

The sport uses the same court as Olympic handball. In most variants, 6 court players and 1 goalkeeper are on the court at any time for each team. Some leagues allow only 5 court players and others do not have goalkeepers. Several versions are different from the Olympic version in that they lack a pivot. They may instead use 2 wings, 2 inners and 2 halfbacks instead.

