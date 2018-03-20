Latest News

Disability in Madrid: A data journalism report on the state of disability services and infrastructure in Madrid, Spain

Posted on March 20, 2018 by Laura Hale in Data journalism, Other news // 0 Comments

This is the first piece in a data journalism series looking at the state of disability services and infrastructure in Madrid, Spain. It uses data from imported from various sources to ParaSport Data, which was then analyzed using ParaSport Data Query Engine. Parts of this report can be found at para-sports.info.

Author

Laura Michelle Hale is a data analyst.  She has covered several Paralympic Games as a sports journalist. She has a PhD in Communications from the University of Canberra with her thesis focusing on how small data sets can provide critical insights for sports stakeholders. She currently is involved with ParaSport Data, a project dedicated to bringing equity to the data side of disability sport.

Introduction

There are finite resources to assist people. Still, some groups of people have a greater need because of things beyond their control.  One such group who need additional assistance is people with disabilities. In many cases though, resources allocated to this group are not equal or fair, even as resources to support them often disproportionately assist everyone in society.[1] Understanding disability issues on a district by district and service category by service category allows for stakeholders to make more informed decisions about which services should be offered and where for people with disabilities. This information also allows citizens to better informed and to empower them to lobby elected officials into making critical changes that improve the quality of life for everyone in Madrid.

To give an idea of the equality of services for people with disabilities in Madrid by district, this data journalism report uses data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Metro Madrid and Renfe. This data journalism project is broken down into three categories: themes around services for people with disabilities, district profiles, and specific disability groups in Madrid.

Table of Contents

Themes: Services and infrastructure

Districts

Specific disabilities

  • Amputations and other orthopedic conditions
  • Autism
  • Cerebral palsy
  • Deafness and hearing impairments
  • Downs Syndrome in Madrid
  • Intellectual disabilities
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders
  • Neurological disorders
  • Paraplegia and amputations
  • Paraplegia in Madrid
  • Physical disabilities
  • Sensory disabilities

 

 

Notes

[1] Providing sports opportunities for people with disabilities can decrease the number of hospital trips they require, and can reduce the costs of healthcare by 150%.

