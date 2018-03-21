Disability in Madrid: Arganzuela

Atocha is located on the northern edge of Arganzuela. The main cultural sites in the district are Parque Madrid Río, Planetario de Madrid and Museo del Ferrocarril de Madrid. Atlético de Madrid used to play at Vicente Calderón, which is located in Arganzuela. Mutua Madrileña Madrid Open takes place at La Caja Mágica.

Geography

`

Arganzuela is a district in Madrid, divided into 7 districts. With a perimeter of 12834 meters and an area of 6.4 square kilometers, it is one of the middle sized districts in the city.

Population characteristics

54.9% of the people with disabilities in Arganzuela are women, with 870 more total women with disabilities than men with disabilities. From 2011 to 2014, the total population of people with disabilities in the district has grown by over 1,000 people.

Arganzuela had a population of 5,250 people with recognized physical disabilities residing in the district as of 2014. Arganzuela ranked ninth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 34.96 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Arganzuela is home to 10 outpatient health centers. This includes 8 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of additional health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Arganzuela has 2 general health services facilities. All are listed as being accessible. Arganzuela is one of seven districts to have a drug addiction treatment center. The 1 facility the district has is listed as being accessible. Arganzuela is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible.

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not list any health service facility specifically for people with disabilities as being found in this district. This include occupational support centers, day centers, and residences, all of which are classified as types of health service facilities.

Education

Arganzuela, Retiro, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas and Barajas are the six districts as of August 2016 in Madrid that did not have a single special student living in them that was enrolled in a technical education program. This includes students enrolled at both public schools and private schools, in programs with concentrations and in programs without concentrations.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Arganzuela has 6 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 4 of the 6 are accessible. This puts the district at third for total percent of these facilities being accessible. Only Vicálvaro and Villaverde have higher percentages, but they also have fewer total facilities. Arganzuela has 6 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 4, or 67%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential and supervised living facilities.

Public services

Arganzuela is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district ranked second with 5 toilets installed in its borders.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Arganzuela, Moncloa-Aravaca, Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas, Retiro, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde are listed as having one accessible library each.

Public transport

All 5 metro stops serving Arganzuela are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 5 metro stops, 4 have complementary accessibility measures, and all have ramps and elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked seventh in total funding, with 5194981.50 € allocated for improvements. Arganzuela ranked eighth in average funding, with stations serving it getting 2,597,490.75 € to fund accessibility efforts.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Arganzuela ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 293 locations. It has 400 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.342 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is22, putting the district third in this category.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter.

Arganzuela’s 4 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 3 polideportivos with pools that have pool hoists, and 1 that does not have a pool hoist. It is one of five districts where not all of its pools located at polideportivos do not have pool hoists. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. 1 of the polideportivos in the district has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp, while 3 do not.

18 basic sports facilities are located in Arganzuela. This puts the district as tied for twelfth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 3 are access controlled, while 15 are open air facilities. They have a combined 1,500 and 17,881 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Arganzuela has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 10 unique sports. Arganzuela ranks sixteenth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 3. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Arganzuela is tied for eleventh for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 3 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Arganzuela has 1 facility having courts to play Basque pelota. The frontón is not located at an accessible facility.

Arganzuela ranks sixth alongside Hortaleza and Villaverde in the number of facilities with handball courts. The district has 1 polideportivo and or basic sporting facility that include handball courts. Arganzuela and Puente de Vallecas are the only two districts to have a handball court located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Arganzuela is tied at fifth in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 3 basic sport facilities having at least one Pétanque terrain. Arganzuela is tied for fourth in the Madrid for the total number of skating rinks with 4. None of these are listed at being at accessible facilities.

Arganzuela has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible. Arganzuela is tied for twlefth and last with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 1. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1. Arganzuela has 1 facilities with tennis courts, which is not listed as accessible. Arganzuela is tied for second with six other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 1. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. Arganzuela is one of only three districts to have a court located at an accessible facility, which is important for people with disabilities who might like to practice sitting or standing volleyball. These are variants specifically created for people with physical disabilities.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disabilities, with 3 polideportivos offering opportunities for sportspeople with this disability. Other disabilities served by polideportivos in the district include intellectual disabilities, which are served by 2 polideportivos, and cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions, deaf and hearing impairments, and sensory disabilities. These are served by 1 polideportivo each.

Several opportunities are offered for people with disabilities to get in the pool and engage in physical activity. These activities include adapted aquafitness, adapted aquatics and adapted aquatic gymnastics which are open to all types of disabilities, and id aquatics open to people with intellectual disabilities. Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca (Madrid), San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán. For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Arganzuela is the only one of these with 2 polideportivos offering programs for this variant. Three districts have adapted aquafitness at 2 polideportivos in their borders. They are Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal and Tetuán. 6 districts have programs at 1 polideportivo.

