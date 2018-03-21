Disability in Madrid: Barajas

Barajas is located 13 km from the city centre, and is home to the city’s major civilian airport. The airport is the second largest in Europe, behind only Charles de Gualle in Paris. The district has several large and important parks, including El Capricho Park, and Juan Carlos I Park. Castle of La Alameda, which dates to the 15th century, is also found in Barajas.

Geography

Barajas is a district in Madrid, and is divided into 5 barrios. With a perimeter of 28,708 meters and an area of 41.9 square kilometers, it is the fourth largest district in Madrid by size. In 2017, the district had 46,876 residents, with the mean age for people living in the district is 41.27, while the median age is 42.09.

Population characteristics

`

Barajas is one of only six districts in Madrid to have a gender imbalance of people with disabilities that favors men, with 108 more men than women with disabilities in 2014. Women make up 46.8% of the population with recognized disabilities. This is the smallest of all districts, with the only district having a smaller percentage of women and bigger percentage of men being “No Consta Distrito”, an administrative holding category for people with no fixed address in any one district. From 2011 to 2014, the total number of people with disabilities in the district grew by only 167 people. From 2013 to 2014, only 47 additional people with disabilities were in the district, making it the district with the smallest amount of growth.

Barajas had the smallest population of residents with a recognized physical disability. In 2014, the district had 1,030 residents with physical disabilities. Barajas ranked last for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 22.52 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Barajas is home to 3 outpatient health centers. This includes 2 Centro de Salud, 0 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of additional health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter. None of the non-disability specific ones are located in Barajas.

12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. Barajas is one of those districts, with 2 such facilities inside its borders. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 2 are dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

Arganzuela, Retiro, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas and Barajas are the six districts as of August 2016 in Madrid that did not have a single special student living in them that was enrolled in a technical education program. This includes students enrolled at both public schools and private schools, in programs with concentrations and in programs without concentrations.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Barajas has 4 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 2 of the 4 are accessible. This puts the district near the top for having 50% of their facilities being accessible. Barajas has 4 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 2, or 50%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential and supervised living facilities.

Public services

Barajas is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at third with 5 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 3.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

All 4 metro stops serving Barajas are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 4 metro stops, 3 have complementary accessibility measures, and all have ramps and elevators. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Barajas ranks last among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 138 locations. It has 187 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.247 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is3, putting the district tied for seventeenth and last in this category along with 6 other districts.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro, Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Barajas ranks third to last with its 1 deportivo having 17,346 square meters.

Barajas’s 1 polideportivo is listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has a pool that is equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. All the polideportivos in the district are equipped with elevators. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

15 basic sports facilities are located in Barajas. This puts the district as fourteenth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 3 are access controlled, while 12 are open air facilities. They have a combined 19,647 and 28,652 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Barajas is near the bottom in terms of the diversity of sport specific facilities found at basic sporting facilities and polideportivos inside its borders. It only supports at least 6 sports with these sport specific facilities.

Barajas ranks twelfth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 9. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Barajas is tied for eighth with Carabanchel for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 7 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Barajas is one of six districts in the city to have 1 basic sport installation with at least one Pétanque terrain located on its grounds. Barajas has 1 swimming pool located at a polideportivo inside its borders. The pool is accessible. Barajas is tied for twelfth and last with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 1. The district is one of five districts with none of the facilities with table tennis tables being located at accessible venues. Barajas is tied for second with six other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 1. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. The court is listed as being located at an inaccessible facility.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disabilities and intellectual disabilities, with 1 polideportivo each offering opportunities for these sportspeople. There are no other disability groups specifically served by specific disability sports programming.

Of the 20 districts with information about disability sports in their borders, all 20 have at least 1 polideportivo offering a para-swimming program. Five districts have 1 polideportivo offering this inclusive form of swimming. They are Barajas, Carabanchel, Centro, Hortaleza and Villa de Vallecas. For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartin, Moncloa-Aravaca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán have 1 polideportivo each offering physical disability swimming. There are three variants of athletics offered by polideportivos in Madrid. They are deaf athletics, id athletics and para-athletics. id athletics is offered at 1 polideportivo in both Barajas and Latina.

