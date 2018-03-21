Disability in Madrid: Carabanchel

Geography

Carabanchel is a district in Madrid, composed of 7 different barrios. It has a perimeter of 18,083 meters, and an area of 14.04 square kilometers. This puts it in the middle in terms of size compared to other districts in the city.

Population characteristics

`

With 14,963 residents with disabilities, Carabanchel is one of five districts that combined represent over 40% of the population with disabilities in the city. From 2011 to 2014, the district saw an increase of close to 1,500 people with disabilities living inside its borders. From 2013 to 2014, the district saw an increase of 433 people with disabilities, ranking it second among districts with available data. Only Puente de Vallecas saw more growth in this population. 51.9% of the population with disabilities in the district are women as of 2014. This puts it in the middle in terms of comparable gender balance by district. Because of the large population, the district ranks fifth in terms of total population imbalance, with 555 more women than men living in the district.

Puente de Vallecas and Carabanchel have the largest populations of people with physical disabilities as of 2014, with 10,202 and 10,021 residents respectively. Latina ranks third for total population with a recognized physical disability, with 9,432 residents in this category. These 3 districts have around 3,000 more people with physical disabilities in them than the next cluster of districts which have around 6,500 people with physical disabilities each. Carabanchel and Latina ranked sixth and seventh respectively for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. They had ratios of 41.71 and 40.27 respectively.

Health services and facilities

Carabanchel is home to 9 outpatient health centers. This includes 7 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Carabanchel has 1 general health services facility. It is listed as being accessible. Carabanchel is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. These facilities, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible.

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not list any health service facility specifically for people with disabilities as being found in this district. This include occupational support centers, day centers, and residences, all of which are classified as types of health service facilities.

Education

Carabanchel had 2 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. Carabanchel ranked ninth among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of four, alongside Moratalaz, Vicálvaro and San Blas-Canillejas, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in public school technical education programs.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Carabanchel has 10 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 5 of the 10 are accessible. This puts the district near the top for having 50% of their facilities being accessible. Carabanchel has 10 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 5, or 50%, are listed as being accessible.The district has no other type of residential and supervised living facilities.

Public services

Carabanchel is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at third with 5 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 3.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

8 of the 10 metro stops serving Carabanchel are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 10 metro stops, 4 have complementary accessibility measures, 8 have ramps, and 7 have elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked third in total funding, with 17,230,616.00 € allocated for improvements. Carabanchel ranked third in average funding, with stations serving it getting 8,615,308.00 € to fund accessibility efforts.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Carabanchel ranks third among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 668 locations. It has 750 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.101 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is4, putting the district tied for thirteenth in this category along with 4 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Carabanchel’s 2 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 2 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

37 basic sports facilities are located in Carabanchel. This puts the district as third for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 9 are access controlled, while 28 are open air facilities. They have a combined 126928 and 44,692 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Carabanchel has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 13 unique sports.

Carabanchel ranks sixth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 13. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Carabanchel is one of four districts to have a basic sporting facility with a calva court. The district has 1 facility with a specific facility for calva. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Carabanchel ranks fifth with 2 facilities with chito fields. Only nine districts have chito fields.

Carabanchel is tied for eighth with Barajas for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 7 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Carabanchel has 1 facility having courts to play Basque pelota. The sole frontón is located at an accessible facility. Carabanchel ranks fourth alongside Salamanca in the number of facilities with handball courts. The district has 2 polideportivos and or basic sporting facilities that include handball courts. Carabanchel is one of six districts to have 1 facility with at least one lawn bowls (bocce or bolos) court. It is located at a basic sporting facility, with data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid listing all these facilities as inaccessible.

Carabanchel is tied with five other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 1. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Carabanchel ranks fourth in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 4 basic sport facilities having at least one Pétanque terrain.

Carabanchel is one of only four districts to have a facility with a roller hockey rink. It is one of two districts to have this rink be located at an inaccessible polideportivo or basic sport facility. Carabanchel is tied for fourth in the Madrid for the total number of skating rinks with 4. None of these are listed at being at accessible facilities. Carabanchel has 1 swimming pool located at a polideportivo inside its borders. The pool is accessible. Carabanchel ranks eleventh for the total facilities with table tennis tables at 2. The district is one of five districts with none of the facilities with table tennis tables being located at accessible venues.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disabilities, with 2 polideportivo offering opportunities for sportspeople with this type of disability. People who are deaf and hearing impaired, have intellectual disabilities, or have sensory disabilities are offered disability specific sports programming at 1 polideportivo in the district.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. Of the 20 districts with information about disability sports in their borders, all 20 have at least 1 polideportivo offering a para-swimming program. Of the 20 districts with information about disability sports in their borders, all 20 have at least 1 polideportivo offering a para-swimming program. Five districts have 1 polideportivo offering this inclusive form of swimming. They are Barajas, Carabanchel, Centro, Hortaleza and Villa de Vallecas. For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartin, Moncloa-Aravaca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán have 1 polideportivo each offering physical disability swimming.

Carabanchel and Puente de Vallecas are the two districts that have 1 polideportivo each offering both adapted fitness and adapted physical activity. Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders. They are Latina, Vicálvaro, Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

