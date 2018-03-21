Disability in Madrid: Chamartin

Geography

Chamartin is a district in Madrid, which is composed of 6 barrios. It has a perimeter of 13,401 meters and an area of 9.17 square kilometers. This puts it in the middle compared to other districts in terms of geographic size.

Population characteristics

Limited data was available about the size and composition of the population of the community with disabilities in the barrio. It is unclear if this is because data was unavailable, or there were issues when importing data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid to the database used for this project.

Health services and facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter. None of the general facilities that are not specific to people with disabilities are located in Chamartin.

There are 6 districts with health facilities for people general physical disabilities. Chamartin, Chamberí, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro have 1 each. A subcategory of health service facilities is residences for people with disabilities. While also counted in general physical disabilities, at least one residences is found in this district. Disabilities catered for by this residence include physical disabilities. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 2 are dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Chamartin, Chamberí and Salamanca have 15, 6 and 12 of these types of facilities respectively. These are the only three districts in Madrid where none of their nursing homes and supervised apartments are listed as being accessible. Salamanca ranks fourth in Madrid for the total number of these facilities, while Chamartin ranks third. Chamberí is seventh for the total number of facilities. Despite the large volume of residencial and assisted living services, they are at the very bottom for accessibility.

Chamartin is the only district listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as having a social housing center. The only facility of this kind in Madrid is listed as being inaccessible. Chamartin has 14 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 0, or 0%, are listed as being accessible.

Public services

Chamartin is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

5 of the 9 metro stops serving Chamartin are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 9 metro stops, 5 have complementary accessibility measures, 5 have ramps, and 4 have elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked last in total funding, with 221,280.50 € allocated for improvements. Chamartin ranked tenth in average funding, with stations serving it getting 221,280.50 € to fund accessibility efforts.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Chamartin ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 337 locations. It has 446 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.308 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is28, putting the district second in this category.

Sporting facilities

Chamartin’s 2 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 2 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. All the polideportivos in the district are equipped with elevators. 1 of the polideportivos in the district has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp, while 1 does not.

Chamartin is near the bottom in terms of the diversity of sport specific facilities found at basic sporting facilities and polideportivos inside its borders. It only supports at least 6 sports with these sport specific facilities. Chamartin ranks fifteenth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 5. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Chamartin ranks fifth for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 9 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Chamartin is tied with two other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 2. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Chamartin is one of six districts in the city to have 1 basic sport installation with at least one Pétanque terrain located on its grounds. Chamartin has 3 facilities with skating rinks. None are at accessible facilities. Chamartin has 1 swimming pool located at a polideportivo inside its borders. The pool is accessible.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disabilities, with 2 polideportivo offering opportunities for these sportspeople. Programming is also offered at 1 polideportivo in the district for each of the following disability types: cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders, deaf and hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, sensory disabilities, and paraplegia or amputations.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartin, Moncloa-Aravaca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán have 1 polideportivo each offering physical disability swimming.

There are several general fitness type opportunities for people with disabilities across Madrid. These include adapted fitness, adapted physical activity, adapted physical therapy, adapted pilates, adapted rhythmic gymnastics, id aerobics, id fitness, general id sport and reduced mobility physical conditioning. Adapted pilates is also offered only in one district at 1 polideportivo, which is found in Chamartin.

