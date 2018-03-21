Disability in Madrid: Chamberí

Chamberí lacks some of the major tourist attractions of other districts close to the center, but is quiet and middle class. With Paseo de la Castellana running through it, the district is served by one of the most famous and important streets in the city. It is also home to the Museo de

Sorolla.

Geography

Chamberí is a district in Madrid, and is composed of 6 barrios. Chamberí is the smallest district by area at 4.67 square kilometers. It is also the smallest district by perimeter in with a perimeter of 9,020 meters. It is 503 meters smaller than the second smallest, Retiro with a perimeter of 9,523 meters.

Population characteristics

`

Chamberí ranked in the middle for the total number of people with disabilities living inside its borders in 2014, with a total of 6,407 people. From 2013 to 2014, Chamberí saw an increase of 161 people with disabilities. This ranked it fourth smallest among districts with available data. When it comes to gender imbalance among people with recognized disabilities, Chamberí had the second highest percentage of women at 56.4%. With 819 more women than men, it ranked third among all districts for gender imbalance, with 2,794 total men and 3,613 total women with disabilities living in the district in 2014.

The total people with disabilities per 1,000 residence living in the district remained fairly stable at between 40 and 50 people in the period between 2011 and 2015, with the exception of 2013. That year, there was a spike with 90 people per 1,000 people living in the district having a disability. This spike appears across several districts, suggesting there was a different counting method used that year or the city saw a large one year increase in the total number of people with disabilities residing in the city.

Salamanca, Moratalaz, Chamberí, Retiro and Villa de Vallecas are a cluster of districts in the bottom third of all districts for the total size of their populations of people with physical disabilities. They respectively have populations of 3760, 3747, 3679, 3317 and 3279 residences with physical disabilities. Chamberí ranked sixteenth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 26.8 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Chamberí is home to 8 outpatient health centers. This includes 6 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental. There is 1 public hospital located in Chamberí.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter. None of the general facilities that are not specific to people with disabilities are located in Chamberí.

There are 6 districts with health facilities for people general physical disabilities. Chamartin, Chamberí, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro have 1 each. One subcategory of health facilities categorized by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is disability day centers, of which at least one is located in the district. Disabilities catered to by this type of facility in this district include physical disabilities.

Education

Chamberí had 19 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. The district ranked first among all districts for the size of this special education student population. 15 students were enrolled at public schools, while 4 were enrolled at private schools with technical subject concentrations. The district ranked first and first for total students in these types of programs respectively.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Chamartin, Chamberí and Salamanca have 15, 6 and 12 of these types of facilities respectively. These are the only three districts in Madrid where none of their nursing homes and supervised apartments are listed as being accessible. Salamanca ranks fourth in Madrid for the total number of these facilities, while Chamartin ranks third. Chamberí is seventh for the total number of facilities. Despite the large volume of residencial and assisted living services, they are at the very bottom for accessibility. Chamberí has 6 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 0, or 0%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Chamberí is one of five districts where data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2017 does not indicate that any public accessible toilets have been installed in public spaces in the district.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

6 of the 8 metro stops serving Chamberí are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 8 metro stops, 6 have complementary accessibility measures, and 6 have ramps and elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked tenth in total funding, with 693,109.55 € allocated for improvements. Chamberí ranked last in average funding, with stations serving it getting 173,277.39 € to fund accessibility efforts.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Chamberí ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 292 locations. It has 357 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.194 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is4, putting the district tied for thirteenth in this category along with 4 other districts.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter. Latina, with 4 deportivos, is second in total area with 214,768 square meters. Puente de Vallecas ranks third using this metric, with its 5 deportivos having a total of 198,865 square meters.Moncloa-Aravaca ranks fourth, with its 9 deportivos having a total of 181,776 square meters. On the other side of the spectrum, Centro (Madrid) ranks last in area, with its 1 deportivo having 2,239 square meters of space. Salamanca (Madrid) is second to last, with its 2 deportivos having a total area of 7,496 square meters. Barajas ranks third to last with its 1 deportivo having 17,346 square meters. Tetuán is fourth from last with its 3 deportivos having 18,205 total square meters.

Chamberí’s 1 polideportivo is listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has a pool that is equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. All the polideportivos in the district are equipped with elevators. Chamberís 1 polideportivo has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. 0 basic sports facilities are located in Chamberí. Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid suggests that this facility is not accessible.

Chamberí is at the bottom for the number of specific facilities that are purpose used by a single sport. It supports at least 1 different sports with their own facilities. This sport is swimming, with only 1 pool located at an accessible facility. The lack of diversity in Chamberí in sport specific facilities is a result of the district having 0 basic sporting facilities and 1 polideportivo.

Sporting opportunities

There is no data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid which indicates there are specific sporting programs offered by Chamberí’s polideportivo that specifically targets the population with disabilities in the district. It is unclear if this is a data input error on this end, by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid or because there just is no programming.

