Disability in Madrid: Ciudad Lineal

Geography

Ciudad Lineal is a district in Madrid. With 9 barrios, it is the district with the most of these in the city. Ciudad Lineal has a perimeter of 21,524 meters and an area of 11.42 square kilometers, putting it near the middle among districts in the city in terms of geographic size.

Population characteristics

`

In 2014, the district had a population of 10,506 people with a recognized disability, ranking it sixth by disability population per district. The district saw an increase of around 1,000 people with a recognized disability from 2011 to 2014, and saw an increase of 340 people with disabilities from 2013 to 2014. The 2013 to 2014 growth total put it fourth among all districts with available data. 51.4% of the population with a disability in the district in 2014 were women, with 302 more women than men with disabilities living there. These two numbers ranked Ciudad Lineal around the middle among all districts in Madrid.

Centro, Villaverde, Ciudad Lineal and Usera are a cluster of districts with a population of around 6,500 people with physical disabilities residing in them as of 2014. They respectively have 6,561, 6,358, 6,341 and 6,014 residents in this category. Ciudad Lineal ranked twelfth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 29.95 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Ciudad Lineal is home to 10 outpatient health centers. This includes 9 Centro de Salud, 0 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Ciudad Lineal has 2 general health services facilities. All are listed as being accessible. Ciudad Lineal is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible. The district is the only one listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as having a psychosocial rehabilitation center. The 1 facility of this kind in the city is listed as accessible.

12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. Hortaleza has the most, with 5 health facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Ciudad Lineal has 3. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 3 are dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

Ciudad Lineal had 2 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. Ciudad Lineal ranked ninth among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of five, alongside Fuencarral-El Pardo, Centro, Tetuán and Salamanca, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in private school technical education programs with a subject concentration.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Ciudad Lineal has 4 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 1 of the 4 are accessible. This puts the district in the bottom third for having 25% of its facilities being accessible. Ciudad Lineal has 4 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 1, or 25%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Ciudad Lineal is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

4 of the 7 metro stops serving Ciudad Lineal are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 7 metro stops, 4 have complementary accessibility measures, 4 have ramps, and 3 have elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked fourth in total funding, with 16,136,761.80 € allocated for improvements. Ciudad Lineal ranked seventh in average funding, with stations serving it getting 4,034,190.45 € to fund accessibility efforts.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Ciudad Lineal ranks fourth among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 639 locations. It has 709 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.099 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is3, putting the district tied for seventeenth and last in this category along with 6 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Ciudad Lineal is home to 4 deportivos, which have a combined 57,481 square meters of space. The district is tied for third in terms of total deportivos and ranks thirteenth in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Ciudad Lineal’s 4 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 4 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. One polideportivo in the district has a pool ramp, while 3 do not. It is one of only three districts to have polideportivos with a pool ramp. 1 of the polideportivos in the district has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp, while 3 do not.

32 basic sports facilities are located in Ciudad Lineal. This puts the district as seventh for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 5 are access controlled, while 27 are open air facilities. They have a combined 31,115 and 30,772 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Ciudad Lineal is near the middle for the number of specific facilities that are purpose used by a single sport. It supports at least 9 different sports with their own facilities.

Ciudad Lineal is one of six districts with 1 facility that has a specialized area for track and field. It is one of 3 districts where track and field is located at an accessible facility. Ciudad Lineal ranks second in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 20. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Ciudad Lineal is one of five districts with a cycling track located at a basic sporting facility within its borders. The district has 1 facility with a cycling track. Ciudad Lineal ranks fourth for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 10 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Ciudad Lineal ranks second for the total number of frontón in Madrid with 2 facilities having courts to play Basque pelota. 1 frontón is located at an accessible facility, while 1 court is at an inaccessible facility. Ciudad Lineal is tied with five other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 1. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. Ciudad Lineal is tied for fourth in the Madrid for the total number of skating rinks with 4. One of these is located at an accessible facility, while the other 3 are not. Ciudad Lineal is one of three districts to have 1 facility with an accessible skating rink. Ciudad Lineal is one of three districts to have 3 pools located at its district’s polideportivos. All are accessible. Ciudad Lineal is tied for twelfth and last with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 1. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1.

Sporting opportunities

Ciudad Lineal has polideportivos serving a variety of different types of disabilities, with 4 polideportivo catering to each of the following groups: deaf and hearing impaired, intellectual disabilities, physical disability and sensory disability.

Latina is the district with the greatest number of sporting opportunities at the greatest number of polideportivos with 16. Puente de Vallecas is second at 14. Ciudad Lineal and Villaverde are tied for third with 10.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán. Of the 20 districts with information about disability sports in their borders, all 20 have at least 1 polideportivo offering a para-swimming program. Moncloa-Aravaca comes out on top, with 5 polideportivos offering programs in this swimming variant. Ciudad Lineal and Puente de Vallecas are second with 4 polideportivos in these districts offering para-swimming.

Beyond swimming, several other opportunities are offered for people with disabilities to get in the pool and engage in physical activity. These activities include adapted aquafitness, adapted aquatics and adapted aquatic gymnastics which are open to all types of disabilities, and id aquatics open to people with intellectual disabilities. Three districts have adapted aquafitness at 2 polideportivos in their borders. They are Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal and Tetuán. For adapted aquatics, 5 districts offer programs with Puente de Vallecas having 3 polideportivos offering programs, while Ciudad Lineal has 2 polideportivos offering programs

Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders. They are Latina, Vicálvaro, Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

