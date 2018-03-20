Disability in Madrid: Education

One of the areas with the least amount of data regarding services for populations with disabilities involves education. Among the data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid, only information on school funding improvements to make facilities more accessible and the number of special education students enrolled in technical education programs are provided. The available data is incredibly limited, providing only a limited glimpse of how children and young adults with disabilities are assisted during their formative years. The public data makes it impossible to understand outcomes for children and young adults with disabilities compared to their peers without disabilities.

`

Further, the limited data around improvements to schools getting funding to make their facilities more accessible does not provide a complete picture as to the current accessibility situation for students with disabilities. It is impossible to know from public data if schools are accessible, and what sort of accessibility measures they have. Educational facility accessible does not just impact students served by them, but also caregivers and potential employees. Caregivers may not be able to access buildings, and be sidelined in trying to advocate for the children and young adults in their care. Educational facilities without a full range of accessibility features also make it difficult to attract the most qualified employees, some of whom may have disabilities. It also makes it more difficult to find volunteers in the community to go into schools and assist in programming or classroom activities as the lack of accessibility creates barriers for participation.

More public data is needed in this area to understand the full picture of the experiences and outcomes of children and young adults in education.

Why it matters

While not all young people need assistance with education, some students with some types of disabilities do need more assistance than others in order to be able to function independently in wider society. Having access to specialized education tailored to their needs can play a critical role in their future success. Lack of accessibility also leaves parents, potential employees and volunteers unable to fully participate in assisting all students in their educational experiences. Students get less exposure to diverse populations, and people with disabilities are given fewer opportunities.

School facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid funds school improvements. Some of the facility funding goes towards accessibility.

Funding per district to make schools accessible

The table below lists schools, which district they are located in and the total funding used to improve accessibility to the building.

School District Funding Colegio Público Príncipe Felipe Fuencarral-El Pardo 20062.19 € Colegio Público Francisco de Luis Moratalaz 4278.69 €

Special education

Total special education students in technical education programs by school type and by district

Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid from August 2016, the table below shows a count by district of the number of special education students enrolled in technical education programs, either at public schools with a concentration, private schools with a concentration or private schools without a concentration. The data is from August 2016.

