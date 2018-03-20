Latest News

Disability in Madrid: Education

Posted on March 20, 2018 by Laura Hale in Data journalism, Other news // 0 Comments

One of the areas with the least amount of data regarding services for populations with disabilities involves education.  Among the data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid, only information on school funding improvements to make facilities more accessible and the number of special education students enrolled in technical education programs are provided.  The available data is incredibly limited, providing only a limited glimpse of how children and young adults with disabilities are assisted during their formative years.  The public data makes it impossible to understand outcomes for children and young adults with disabilities compared to their peers without disabilities.

`

Further, the limited data around improvements to schools getting funding to make their facilities more accessible does not provide a complete picture as to the current accessibility situation for students with disabilities.  It is impossible to know from public data if schools are accessible, and what sort of accessibility measures they have.  Educational facility accessible does not just impact students served by them, but also caregivers and potential employees.  Caregivers may not be able to access buildings, and be sidelined in trying to advocate for the children and young adults in their care.  Educational facilities without a full range of accessibility features also make it difficult to attract the most qualified employees, some of whom may have disabilities.  It also makes it more difficult to find volunteers in the community to go into schools and assist in programming or classroom activities as the lack of accessibility creates barriers for participation.

More public data is needed in this area to understand the full picture of the experiences and outcomes of children and young adults in education.

 

Why it matters

While not all young people need assistance with education, some students with some types of disabilities do need more assistance than others in order to be able to function independently in wider society. Having access to specialized education tailored to their needs can play a critical role in their future success.  Lack of accessibility also leaves parents, potential employees and volunteers unable to fully participate in assisting all students in their educational experiences.  Students get less exposure to diverse populations, and people with disabilities are given fewer opportunities.

School facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid funds school improvements. Some of the facility funding goes towards accessibility.

Funding per district to make schools accessible

The table below lists schools, which district they are located in and the total funding used to improve accessibility to the building.

School District Funding
Colegio Público Príncipe Felipe Fuencarral-El Pardo 20062.19 €
Colegio Público Francisco de Luis Moratalaz 4278.69 €

Special education

Total special education students in technical education programs by school type and by district

A bubble graph giving the idea of the comparable population by district of the count by district of the number of special education students enrolled in technical education programs.

A bar chart showing the comparable population by district of the count by district of the number of special education students enrolled in technical education programs.

 Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid from August 2016, the table below shows a count by district of the number of special education students enrolled in technical education programs, either at public schools with a concentration, private schools with a concentration or private schools without a concentration. The data is from August 2016.
District special education students
in technical education programs		 special education students
in public school
technical education programs		 special education student
s in technical education program
at private school with concentration		 special education students
in technical education program
at private school without concentration		  % public  % private with concentration  % private without concentration
Centro (Madrid) 10 0 10 0 0% 100% 0%
Arganzuela 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a
Retiro 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a
Salamanca (Madrid) 1 0 1 0 0% 100% 0%
Tetuán 3 0 3 0 0% 100% 0%
Chamberí 19 15 4 0 79% 21% 0%
Fuencarral-El Pardo 13 0 13 0 0% 100% 0%
Moncloa-Aravaca 13 12 0 1 92% 0% 8%
Latina 7 2 5 0 29% 71% 0%
Carabanchel 2 2 0 0 100% 0% 0%
Usera 14 1 13 0 7% 93% 0%
Puente de Vallecas 5 2 3 0 40% 60% 0%
Moratalaz 1 1 0 0 100% 0% 0%
Ciudad Lineal 2 0 2 0 0% 100% 0%
Hortaleza 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a
Villaverde 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a
Villa de Vallecas 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a
Vicálvaro 1 1 0 0 100% 0% 0%
San Blas-Canillejas 1 1 0 0 100% 0% 0%
Barajas 0 0 0 0 n/a n/a n/a
Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2569 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees. She has a PhD in Communications from the University of Canberra.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: