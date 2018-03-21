Disability in Madrid: Fuencarral-El Pardo

Geography

Fuencarral-El Pardo is a district in Madrid, composed of 8 barrios. By perimeter, Fuencarral-El Pardo is the largest district in Madrid. Its perimeter is 94,525 meters. The district with second longest perimeter, Moncloa-Aravaca is more than half that distance at 41,015 meters long. Fuencarral-El Pardo is the largest district by area with an area of 237.81 square kilometers, dwarfing the next largest district, Villa de Vallecas which has an area of 51.42 square kilometers.

Population characteristics

Almost 40% of the cities population of people with disabilities reside in 5 districts. These include Fuencarral-El Pardo with 10,521 residents. In 2014, 4,959 men and 5,222 women with recognized disabilities lived in the district. With 263 more women than men, 51.3% of residents with disabilities were women. This gender imbalance percentage ranks Fuencarral-El Pardo in the middle compared to other districts in the city. The total gender imbalance percentage puts it among the lowest compared to districts with more women than men. Only Villa de Vallecas had a smaller total population of more women than men at 21 more women than men living in the district in 2014.

Health services and facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Fuencarral-El Pardo has 1 general health services facility. It is listed as being accessible. Fuencarral-El Pardo is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible. There are 5 public hospitals located in Fuencarral-El Pardo.

There are 6 districts with health facilities for people general physical disabilities. Chamartin, Chamberí, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro have 1 each. There are only 2 districts which offer specific services to people with autism, and only at one health facility in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo and San Blas-Canillejas. There are only 2 districts which have specific services to people with cerebral palsy at health facilities inside their borders, and only at one health facility each in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo and Latina. 12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. Hortaleza has the most, with 5 health facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Close behind are Latina and Fuencarral-El Pardo. There is only one health facility in Madrid specifically dedicated to providing services to people with Downs Syndrome. It is located in Fuencarral-El Pardo. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with neurodevelopmental disorders. It is located in the district of Fuencarral-El Pardo. One subcategory of health facilities categorized by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is disability day centers, of which at least one is located in the district. Disabilities catered to by this type of facility in this district include intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders, physical disabilities, and cerebral palsy. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 3 are dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities, while 1 serves people with Downs Syndrome. In the subclass of social care centers, 1 is located in Fuencarral-El Pardo and serve people with autism, which is categorized as a neurodevelopmental disorder.

Education

20,062.19 € was allocated to improve accessibility at Colegio Público Príncipe Felipe. The school was one of two to have funding earmarked specifically for improving wheelchair access between 2007 and 2015.

Fuencarral-El Pardo had 13 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. Fuencarral-El Pardo ranked third among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of five, alongside Centro, Tetuán, Ciudad Lineal and Salamanca, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in private school technical education programs with a subject concentration.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Fuencarral-El Pardo has 12 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 4 of the 12 are accessible. This puts the district near the middle for having 33% of its facilities being accessible.

Fuencarral-El Pardo has 1 sanatorium, and it is not listed as accessible. It is the only district in Madrid with a facility listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as a sanatorium, making its lack of being accessible as much more problematic. Fuencarral-El Pardo has 11 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 4, or 36%, are listed as being accessible.

Public services

Fuencarral-El Pardo is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

6 of the 10 metro stops serving Fuencarral-El Pardo are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 10 metro stops, 2 have complementary accessibility measures, and 6 have ramps and elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked fifth in total funding, with 9,124,800.00 € allocated for improvements. Fuencarral-El Pardo ranked second in average funding, with stations serving it getting 9,124,800.00 € to fund accessibility efforts.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Fuencarral-El Pardo ranks eleventh among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 427 locations. It has 558 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.260 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is7, putting the district fifth in this category.

Sporting facilities

Fuencarral-El Pardo is home to 4 deportivos, which have a combined 140,043 square meters of space. The district is tied for third in terms of total deportivos and ranks sixth in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Fuencarral-El Pardo’s 4 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 4 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

41 basic sports facilities are located in Fuencarral-El Pardo. This puts the district as second for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 13 are access controlled, while 28 are open air facilities. They have a combined 122,768 and 37,851 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Fuencarral-El Pardol has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 13 unique sports.

Fuencarral-El Pardo is one of six districts with 1 facility that has a specialized area for track and field. It is one of 3 districts where track and field is located at an inaccessible facility. Fuencarral-El Pardo ranks second in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 20. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Fuencarral-El Pardo is one of four districts to have a basic sporting facility with a calva court. The district is the only one to have 2 facilities with calva specific installations. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Fuencarral-El Pardo is tied for second with 4 facilities with chito fields. Only nine districts have chito fields.

Fuencarral-El Pardo is tied for sixth with Moncloa-Aravaca for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 8 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Fuencarral-El Pardo ranks third in the number of facilities with handball courts. The district has 3 polideportivos and or basic sporting facilities that include handball courts. Fuencarral-El Pardo is tied with two other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 2. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Fuencarral-El Pardo ranks second in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 10 basic sport facilities having at least one Pétanque terrain.

Fuencarral-El Pardo is tied for fourth in the Madrid for the total number of skating rinks with 4. None of these are listed at being at accessible facilities. Fuencarral-El Pardo has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible. Fuencarral-El Pardo is tied for third with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 4. The district ranks first for the total number of facilities with accessible table tennis tables, with all 4 being at accessible facilities. Fuencarral-El Pardo has 3 facilities with tennis courts, none of which are accessible. Fuencarral-El Pardo is tied for first with four other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 2. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. Fuencarral-El Pardo is one of only three districts to have a court located at an accessible facility, which is important for people with disabilitieswho might like to practice sitting or standing volleyball. These are variants specifically created for people with physical disabiltiies. It also has 1 facility with a volleyball court that is inaccessible.

Sporting opportunities

Fuencarral-El Pardo has polideportivos serving a variety of different types of disabilities, with 2 polideportivo catering to each of the following groups: deaf and hearing impaired, intellectual disabilities, physical disability and sensory disability.

Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders. They are Latina, Vicálvaro, Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde. Fuencarral-El Pardo offers para-swimming at 2 polideportivos.

