Disability in Madrid: Geography
There is a lot of information available about the geography of Madrid. It is provided by both the Ayuntamiento de Madrid and other sources. This makes it easy to do analysis related to the geographic characteristics of Madrid. This data also serves as an important building block for comparing districts when it comes to other services because it allows districts to be assessed on size.
Why it matters
The geography of Madrid is important because relative size can explain some situations that exist in certain districts that may not be explicitly tied to population size and services offered by the government and other organizations serving people with disabilities.
Barrios
The table below shows the number of barrios per district in Madrid.
|District
|Number of barrios
|Centro (Madrid)
|6
|Arganzuela
|7
|Retiro
|6
|Chamartin
|6
|Tetuán
|6
|Chamberí
|6
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|8
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|7
|Latina
|7
|Carabanchel
|7
|Usera
|7
|Puente de Vallecas
|6
|Moratalaz
|6
|Ciudad Lineal
|9
|Hortaleza
|6
|Villaverde
|5
|Villa de Vallecas
|3
|San Blas-Canillejas
|8
|Barajas
|5
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|6
|Vicálvaro
|2
Area
The table below compares the size of each district by area in square kilometers using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid and Wikidata.
|District
|Size in square kilometers
|Arganzuela
|6.4664
|Barajas
|41.908185
|Carabanchel
|14.04831574
|Centro (Madrid)
|5.2282
|Chamartin
|9.170122
|Chamberí
|4.674105
|Ciudad Lineal
|11.425706
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|237.810357
|Hortaleza
|27.414593
|Latina
|25.417269
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|46.531134
|Moratalaz
|6.110071
|Puente de Vallecas
|15.005833
|Retiro
|5.465307
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|5.39240415
|San Blas-Canillejas
|22.370042
|Tetuán
|5.388121
|Usera
|7.755083
|Vicálvaro
|35.26671133
|Villa de Vallecas
|51.417806
|Villaverde
|20.17622
Perimeter
The table below gives the length in meters of the perimeter of the districts of Madrid.
|District
|Perimeter in meters
|Centro (Madrid)
|10304
|Arganzuela
|12834
|Retiro
|9523
|Chamartin
|13401
|Tetuán
|9925
|Chamberí
|9020
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|94525
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|41015
|Latina
|28169
|Carabanchel
|18083
|Usera
|11860
|Puente de Vallecas
|17293
|Moratalaz
|10824
|Ciudad Lineal
|21524
|Hortaleza
|26944
|Villaverde
|18390
|Villa de Vallecas
|33553
|San Blas-Canillejas
|26698
|Barajas
|28708
