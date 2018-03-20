Latest News

Disability in Madrid: Geography

There is a lot of information available about the geography of Madrid.  It is provided by both the Ayuntamiento de Madrid and other sources.  This makes it easy to do analysis related to the geographic characteristics of Madrid.  This data also serves as an important building block for comparing districts when it comes to other services because it allows districts to be assessed on size.

Why it matters

The geography of Madrid is important because relative size can explain some situations that exist in certain districts that may not be explicitly tied to population size and services offered by the government and other organizations serving people with disabilities.

Barrios

The total number of barrios per district based on data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

The total number per district ranges from a low of 2 to a high of 9 barrios. Respectively, the districts are Vicálvaro and Ciudad Lineal.

The table below shows the number of barrios per district in Madrid.

District Number of barrios
Centro (Madrid) 6
Arganzuela 7
Retiro 6
Chamartin 6
Tetuán 6
Chamberí 6
Fuencarral-El Pardo 8
Moncloa-Aravaca 7
Latina 7
Carabanchel 7
Usera 7
Puente de Vallecas 6
Moratalaz 6
Ciudad Lineal 9
Hortaleza 6
Villaverde 5
Villa de Vallecas 3
San Blas-Canillejas 8
Barajas 5
Salamanca (Madrid) 6
Vicálvaro 2

Area

Comparative size of the districts of Madrid in square kilometers using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid and Wikidata.

 The area of each district can vary greatly from district to district. The smallest district by area is Chamberí at 4.67 square kilometers. The largest is Fuencarral-El Pardo with an area of 237.81 square kilometers, dwarfing the next largest district, Villa de Vallecas which has an area of 51.42 square kilometers.

The table below compares the size of each district by area in square kilometers using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid and Wikidata.

District Size in square kilometers
Arganzuela 6.4664
Barajas 41.908185
Carabanchel 14.04831574
Centro (Madrid) 5.2282
Chamartin 9.170122
Chamberí 4.674105
Ciudad Lineal 11.425706
Fuencarral-El Pardo 237.810357
Hortaleza 27.414593
Latina 25.417269
Moncloa-Aravaca 46.531134
Moratalaz 6.110071
Puente de Vallecas 15.005833
Retiro 5.465307
Salamanca (Madrid) 5.39240415
San Blas-Canillejas 22.370042
Tetuán 5.388121
Usera 7.755083
Vicálvaro 35.26671133
Villa de Vallecas 51.417806
Villaverde 20.17622
Salamanca (Madrid) 6

Perimeter

The comparative size of the perimeter of each district in Madrid.

 By perimeter, the largest district in Madrid is Fuencarral-El Pardo. Its perimeter is 94,525 meters. The district with second longest perimeter, Moncloa-Aravaca is more than half that distance at 41015 meters long. The smallest district by perimeter in comparison is Chamberí with a perimeter of 9,020 meters. It is 503 meters smaller than the second smallest, Retiro with a perimeter of 9,523 meters.

The table below gives the length in meters of the perimeter of the districts of Madrid.

District Perimeter in meters
Centro (Madrid) 10304
Arganzuela 12834
Retiro 9523
Chamartin 13401
Tetuán 9925
Chamberí 9020
Fuencarral-El Pardo 94525
Moncloa-Aravaca 41015
Latina 28169
Carabanchel 18083
Usera 11860
Puente de Vallecas 17293
Moratalaz 10824
Ciudad Lineal 21524
Hortaleza 26944
Villaverde 18390
Villa de Vallecas 33553
San Blas-Canillejas 26698
Barajas 28708
