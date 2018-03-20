Latest News

Disability in Madrid: Health and social services

Posted on March 20, 2018 by Laura Hale in Data journalism, Other news // 0 Comments

Health and social services for people with disabilities provided by the city include day centers, residential services, social care centers and occupational training centers. Most of these serve specific disability groups such as people with autism, intellectual disabilities or physical disabilities.

`

The local government offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments.  They are not specific to people with people disabilities.

Several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities are provided by the city government. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Most of the data provided by Ayuntamiento de Madrid as it relates to health and social services involves the existence of specific facilities catering to specific groups, or the accessibility of health and social service facilities.  There is limited or no information about the number of people receiving services.  In the case of residential facilities, it is also unclear if they are padronated and counted as part of the local populations by district of people with disabilities.  These facilities could be the reason some why some districts have large populations of groups with specific types of disabilities.  These numbers could impact the number of programming options that should be offered based on the size of the population with disabilities.

Another issue is the extent of accessibility of facilities is not stated.  Areas served by facilities are also not listed. The lack of data means it can be difficult to know if people from districts with inaccessible facilities are using facilities in other districts, or if people with disabilities end up congregated in one or two specific facilities.  It is also difficult to know without extensive geographic data mapping if people with disabilities have transportation options to these facilities.

Still, the available data when contrasted against geographic and population characteristics provides a picture that shows some areas are underserved.  It also shows that certain groups with disabilities have been congregated in specific districts just by the existence of disability specific residential facilities.  This data can be used to improve services to people with disabilities.

Why it matters

Health and social services play a huge role in a person’s well being. It can mean the ability to get necessary, often specialized treatment to assist in living a normal everyday life. It can also mean the ability to get a job, through having access to services that assist in job placement.

Health and social services for people with disabilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers services for people with disabilities that are classified as health and social services. These include several types of services, including day centers, residential services, social care centers and occupational training centers. Most of these serve specific disability groups.

Disabilities served by health service centers in each district

Total number of health service facilities in each district that cater to specific disability types.

There are only 2 districts which offer specific services to people with autism, and only at one health facility in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo and San Blas-Canillejas. There are only 2 districts which have specific services to people with cerebral palsy at health facilities inside their borders, and only at one health facility each in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo and Latina. 12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. Hortaleza has the most, with 5 health facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Close behind are Latina and Fuencarral-El Pardo. On the lower end, MoratalazSan Blas-CanillejasUseraVicálvaro and Villa de Vallecas have one health facility each specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. There is only one health facility in Madrid specifically dedicated to providing services to people with Downs Syndrome. It is located in Fuencarral-El Pardo. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with neurodevelopmental disorders. It is located in the district of Fuencarral-El Pardo. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with neurological disorders. It is located in the district of Latina. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with sensory disabilities. It is located in the district of Puente de Vallecas. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with multiple sclerosis. It is located in the district of Vicálvaro. There are 6 districts with health facilities for people general physical disabilities. Only one of these districts has more than one facility. That is Latina, which has 2. ChamartinChamberíFuencarral-El PardoPuente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro have 1 each.

Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each health center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.

District Number of health centers in district serving this disability group Disability
Barajas 2 intellectual disabilities
Chamartin 2 intellectual disabilities
Chamartin 1 physical disability
Chamberí 1 physical disability
Ciudad Lineal 3 intellectual disabilities
Fuencarral-El Pardo 4 intellectual disabilities
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 physical disability
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 cerebral palsy
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 Downs Syndrome
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 autism
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 neurodevelopmental disorder
Hortaleza 5 intellectual disabilities
Latina 4 intellectual disabilities
Latina 2 physical disability
Latina 1 neurological disorders
Latina 1 cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders
Latina 1 cerebral palsy
Moncloa-Aravaca 3 intellectual disabilities
Moratalaz 1 intellectual disabilities
Puente de Vallecas 1 physical disability
Puente de Vallecas 1 sensory disability
San Blas-Canillejas 1 intellectual disabilities
San Blas-Canillejas 1 autism
Usera 1 intellectual disabilities
Vicálvaro 1 physical disability
Vicálvaro 1 multiple sclerosis
Vicálvaro 1 intellectual disabilities
Villa de Vallecas 1 intellectual disabilities

Disabilities served by day centers for people with disabilities in each district

Count by disability of the number of disability day centers serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

 A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is disability day center. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Many of these facilities are also residential facilities. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
District Day center count disability
Chamberí 1 physical disability
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 intellectual disabilities
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 physical disability
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 cerebral palsy
Hortaleza 1 intellectual disabilities
Latina 1 cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders
Latina 1 physical disability
Latina 1 cerebral palsy
Puente de Vallecas 1 physical disability
Puente de Vallecas 1 sensory disability

Disabilities served by residences for people with disabilities in each district

Count by disability of the number of residences for people with disabilities serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

 A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is residences for people with disabilities. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Some of these facilities are also day centers. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
District residence count disabilities served
Chamartin 1 physical disability
Hortaleza 1 intellectual disabilities
Moncloa-Aravaca 1 intellectual disabilities
San Blas-Canillejas 1 intellectual disabilities
San Blas-Canillejas 1 autism
Vicálvaro 1 physical disability
Vicálvaro 1 multiple sclerosis

Disabilities served by occupational centers for people with disabilities in each district

Count by disability of the number of occupational centers for people with disabilities serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is occupational centers for people with disabilities. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.

District Occupational center count disability
Barajas 2 intellectual disabilities
Chamartin 2 intellectual disabilities
Ciudad Lineal 3 intellectual disabilities
Fuencarral-El Pardo 3 intellectual disabilities
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 Downs Syndrome
Hortaleza 3 intellectual disabilities
Latina 4 intellectual disabilities
Latina 1 physical disability
Latina 1 neurological disorders
Moncloa-Aravaca 2 intellectual disabilities
Moratalaz 1 intellectual disabilities
Usera 1 intellectual disabilities
Vicálvaro 1 intellectual disabilities
Villa de Vallecas 1 intellectual disabilities

Disabilities served by social care centers for people with disabilities in each district

Count by disability of the number of social care centers for people with disabilities serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

 A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is social care centers for people with disabilities. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
District Social care center count disability
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 autism
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 neurodevelopmental disorder

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly.

Accessibility of nursing homes or supervised apartments by district

Count of accessible nursing homes and supervised apartments by district.

 Nursing home or supervised apartment are a broad general class of residential type facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The data table blow looks at the count by district of accessible nursing home or supervised apartment by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage. Accessibility is determined by the field on the list for accessibility having a 1 meaning it is accessible, and a 0 meaning it is inaccessible.
District accessible nursing homes
or supervised apartments		 inaccessible nursing homes
or supervised apartments		 Total facilities  % accessible  % inaccessible
Arganzuela 4 2 6 67% 33%
Barajas 2 2 4 50% 50%
Carabanchel 5 5 10 50% 50%
Centro 1 4 5 20% 80%
Chamartin 0 15 15 0% 100%
Chamberí 0 6 6 0% 100%
Ciudad Lineal 1 3 4 25% 75%
Fuencarral-El Pardo 4 8 12 33% 67%
Hortaleza 3 13 16 19% 81%
Latina 3 3 6 50% 50%
Moncloa-Aravaca 5 28 33 15% 85%
Moratalaz 2 3 5 40% 60%
Puente de Vallecas 3 3 6 50% 50%
Retiro 2 4 6 33% 67%
Salamanca 0 12 12 0% 100%
San Blas-Canillejas 2 3 5 40% 60%
Tetuán 1 2 3 33% 67%
Usera 3 3 6 50% 50%
Vicálvaro 1 0 1 100% 0%
Villa de Vallecas 1 3 4 25% 75%
Villaverde 3 1 4 75% 25%

Accessibility of sanatoriums by district

Count of accessible sanatoriums by district.

 Sanatoriums are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible sanatoriums by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District accessible sanatoriums inaccessible sanatoriums
Fuencarral-El Pardo 0 1

Accessibility of senior assisted living apartments by district

Count of accessible senior assisted living apartments by district.

 Senior assisted living apartments are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible senior assisted living apartments by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District accessible senior assisted living apartments inaccessible senior assisted living apartments total  % accessible  % inaccessible
Arganzuela 4 2 6 67% 33%
Barajas 2 2 4 50% 50%
Carabanchel 5 5 10 50% 50%
Centro 1 4 5 20% 80%
Chamartin 0 14 14 0% 100%
Chamberí 0 6 6 0% 100%
Ciudad Lineal 1 3 4 25% 75%
Fuencarral-El Pardo 4 7 11 36% 64%
Hortaleza 3 13 16 19% 81%
Latina 2 3 5 40% 60%
Moncloa-Aravaca 5 28 33 15% 85%
Moratalaz 2 3 5 40% 60%
Puente de Vallecas 3 3 6 50% 50%
Retiro 2 4 6 33% 67%
Salamanca 0 12 12 0% 100%
San Blas-Canillejas 2 3 5 40% 60%
Tetuán 1 2 3 33% 67%
Usera 3 2 5 60% 40%
Vicálvaro 1 0 1 100% 0%
Villa de Vallecas 1 2 3 33% 67%
Villaverde 3 1 4 75% 25%

Accessibility of social foundations by district

Count of accessible social foundations by district.

Social foundations are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible social foundations by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District accessible social foundations inaccessible social foundations
Latina 1 0
Villa de Vallecas 0 1

Accessibility of social housing centers by district

Count of accessible social foundations by district.

Social housing centers are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible social housing centers by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District accessible social housing centers inaccessible social housing centers
Chamartin 0 1

Accessibility of soup kitchens by district

Count of accessible social foundations by district.

 Soup kitchens are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible soup kitchens by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District accessible soup kitchens inaccessible soup kitchens
Usera 0 1

General health facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities are provided by the city government. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the people with addiction issues. Addiction rehabilitation services serve a community that is more likely than other populations to suffer addiction problems. “Una aproximación al consumo de drogas en personas con discapacidad” by Francisco de Borja Jordán de Urríes Vega, Agustín Huete García and Miguel Ángel Verdugo Alonso in 2014 puts this percentage as much higher than other populations, even as these facilities are often not equipped to deal with people with varying types of disabilities.

Total health centers by district

The table below contains data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid that shows the total number of various types of general health facilities by district.

itemLabel Centros Salud Mental Centro de Salud Centro de Especialidades outpatient health centers
Centro (Madrid) 1 5 0 6
Arganzuela 1 8 1 10
Retiro 1 3 0 4
Salamanca (Madrid) 1 5 1 7
Tetuán 1 6 1 8
Chamberí 1 6 1 8
Latina 2 12 1 15
Carabanchel 1 7 1 9
Usera 1 6 1 8
Puente de Vallecas 1 12 3 16
Moratalaz 1 3 1 5
Ciudad Lineal 1 9 0 10
Hortaleza 1 6 1 8
Villaverde 1 6 1 8
Villa de Vallecas 1 3 1 5
Vicálvaro 0 3 0 3
Barajas 1 2 0 3

Total public hospitals by district

The table below contains data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid that shows the total number of public hospitals by district.

District public hospitals
Retiro 2
Chamberí 1
Salamanca 3
Villa de Vellecas 2
Fuencarral-El Pardo 5
Tetuán 1
Moncloa-Aravaca 3
Usera 1

Accessibility of health service facilities by district

Count of accessible health service facilities by district.

Health facilities are a broad general class of health service centers that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible health facilities by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage. Accessibility is determined by the field on the list for accessibility having a 1 meaning it is accessible, and a 0 meaning it is inaccessible.
District accessible health service facilities inaccessible health service facilities
Arganzuela 2 0
Carabanchel 1 0
Centro 2 0
Ciudad Lineal 2 0
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 0
Hortaleza 2 0
Latina 5 0
Moncloa-Aravaca 0 1
Puente de Vallecas 3 1
Retiro 1 0
Salamanca 4 0
San Blas-Canillejas 2 0
Usera 1 0
Villa de Vallecas 1 0
Villaverde 3 0

Accessibility of drug addiction treatment centers by district

Count of accessible drug addiction treatment centers by district.

 Drug addiction treatment centers are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. This graph looks at the count by district of accessible drug addiction treatment centers by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.

Accessibility is determined by the field on the list for accessibility having a 1 meaning it is accessible, and a 0 meaning it is inaccessible.

District accessible addiction treatment center inaccessible addiction treatment center
Arganzuela 1 0
Hortaleza 1 0
Latina 2 0
Moncloa-Aravaca 0 1
Puente de Vallecas 1 1
San Blas-Canillejas 1 0
Villaverde 1 0

Accessibility of animal shelters by district

Count of accessible animal shelters by district.

 Animal shelters are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible animal shelters by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District accessible animal shelters inaccessible animal shelters
Latina 1 0

Accessibility of centers for the prevention of illness by district

Count of accessible center for the prevention of illness by district.

 Centers for the prevention of illness are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible animal shelters by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
locationLabel accessible centers for the prevention of illness inaccessible centers for the prevention of illness
Arganzuela 1 0
Carabanchel 1 0
Centro 2 0
Ciudad Lineal 1 0
Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 0
Hortaleza 1 0
Latina 1 0
Puente de Vallecas 2 0
Salamanca 3 0
San Blas-Canillejas 1 0
Usera 1 0
Villa de Vallecas 1 0
Villaverde 2 0

Accessibility of municipal health organizations by district

Count of accessible municipal health organizations by district.

 Municipal health organizations are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of municipal health organizations by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District Accessible municipal health organization
Retiro 1

Accessibility of other municipal public health administrative entities by district

Count of accessible other municipal public health administrative entities by district.

 Other municipal public health administrative entities are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible other municipal public health administrative entities by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District Accessible other municipal public health administrative entities
Latina 1
Salamanca 1

Accessibility of psychosocial rehabilitation centers by district

Count of accessible psychosocial rehabilitation centers by district.

Psychosocial rehabilitation centers are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible psychosocial rehabilitation centers by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
District Accessible psychosocial rehabilitation centers
Ciudad Lineal 1
Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2569 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees. She has a PhD in Communications from the University of Canberra.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


All text copyright is property of the writers. Permission is given to sport organizations connected to articles here to republished on their own websites with appropriate author and site credit. ParaSport News is physically based at: 17 Ashford Court, Swedesboro, New Jersey 08085, USA. It is run by Spacial Anamoly, a limited liability corporation, which can be reached at sockii@spacial-anomaly.com. The editorial staff is based in Spain, and can be reached at laura@parasport-news.com

%d bloggers like this: