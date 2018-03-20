Disability in Madrid: Health and social services

Health and social services for people with disabilities provided by the city include day centers, residential services, social care centers and occupational training centers. Most of these serve specific disability groups such as people with autism, intellectual disabilities or physical disabilities.
`
The local government offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. They are not specific to people with people disabilities.
Several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities are provided by the city government. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.
Most of the data provided by Ayuntamiento de Madrid as it relates to health and social services involves the existence of specific facilities catering to specific groups, or the accessibility of health and social service facilities. There is limited or no information about the number of people receiving services. In the case of residential facilities, it is also unclear if they are padronated and counted as part of the local populations by district of people with disabilities. These facilities could be the reason some why some districts have large populations of groups with specific types of disabilities. These numbers could impact the number of programming options that should be offered based on the size of the population with disabilities.
Another issue is the extent of accessibility of facilities is not stated. Areas served by facilities are also not listed. The lack of data means it can be difficult to know if people from districts with inaccessible facilities are using facilities in other districts, or if people with disabilities end up congregated in one or two specific facilities. It is also difficult to know without extensive geographic data mapping if people with disabilities have transportation options to these facilities.
Still, the available data when contrasted against geographic and population characteristics provides a picture that shows some areas are underserved. It also shows that certain groups with disabilities have been congregated in specific districts just by the existence of disability specific residential facilities. This data can be used to improve services to people with disabilities.
Why it matters
Health and social services play a huge role in a person’s well being. It can mean the ability to get necessary, often specialized treatment to assist in living a normal everyday life. It can also mean the ability to get a job, through having access to services that assist in job placement.
Health and social services for people with disabilities
The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers services for people with disabilities that are classified as health and social services. These include several types of services, including day centers, residential services, social care centers and occupational training centers. Most of these serve specific disability groups.
Disabilities served by health service centers in each district
Total number of health service facilities in each district that cater to specific disability types.
There are only 2 districts which offer specific services to people with autism, and only at one health facility in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo
and San Blas-Canillejas
. There are only 2 districts which have specific services to people with cerebral palsy at health facilities inside their borders, and only at one health facility each in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo
and Latina
. 12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. Hortaleza
has the most, with 5 health facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Close behind are Latina
and Fuencarral-El Pardo
. On the lower end, Moratalaz
, San Blas-Canillejas
, Usera
, Vicálvaro
and Villa de Vallecas
have one health facility each specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. There is only one health facility in Madrid specifically dedicated to providing services to people with Downs Syndrome. It is located in Fuencarral-El Pardo
. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with neurodevelopmental disorders. It is located in the district of Fuencarral-El Pardo
. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with neurological disorders. It is located in the district of Latina
. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with sensory disabilities. It is located in the district of Puente de Vallecas
. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with multiple sclerosis. It is located in the district of Vicálvaro
. There are 6 districts with health facilities for people general physical disabilities. Only one of these districts has more than one facility. That is Latina
, which has 2. Chamartin
, Chamberí
, Fuencarral-El Pardo
, Puente de Vallecas
and Vicálvaro
have 1 each.
Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each health center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
Disabilities served by day centers for people with disabilities in each district
Count by disability of the number of disability day centers serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is disability day center. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Many of these facilities are also residential facilities. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
Disabilities served by residences for people with disabilities in each district
Count by disability of the number of residences for people with disabilities serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is residences for people with disabilities. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Some of these facilities are also day centers. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
Disabilities served by occupational centers for people with disabilities in each district
Count by disability of the number of occupational centers for people with disabilities serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is occupational centers for people with disabilities. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
Disabilities served by social care centers for people with disabilities in each district
Count by disability of the number of social care centers for people with disabilities serving each district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
A subcategory of health service facilities listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is social care centers for people with disabilities. This group is counted along with other health service facilities above. It is separated here to give a better idea of the specific type of service listed. Using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, each disability day center in Madrid had listed the specific disabilities they catered to based on categories, services listed and the name of the facility. These were then totaled by the district they were located in.
Residential and supervised living facilities
The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly.
Accessibility of nursing homes or supervised apartments by district
Count of accessible nursing homes and supervised apartments by district.
Nursing home or supervised apartment are a broad general class of residential type facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The data table blow looks at the count by district of accessible nursing home or supervised apartment by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage. Accessibility is determined by the field on the list for accessibility having a 1 meaning it is accessible, and a 0 meaning it is inaccessible.
Accessibility of sanatoriums by district
Count of accessible sanatoriums by district.
Sanatoriums are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible sanatoriums by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of senior assisted living apartments by district
Count of accessible senior assisted living apartments by district.
Senior assisted living apartments are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible senior assisted living apartments by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of social foundations by district
Count of accessible social foundations by district.
Social foundations are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible social foundations by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of social housing centers by district
Count of accessible social foundations by district.
Social housing centers are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible social housing centers by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of soup kitchens by district
Count of accessible social foundations by district.
Soup kitchens are a specific class of supervised residences that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible soup kitchens by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
General health facilities
The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities are provided by the city government. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.
In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the people with addiction issues. Addiction rehabilitation services serve a community that is more likely than other populations to suffer addiction problems. “Una aproximación al consumo de drogas en personas con discapacidad” by Francisco de Borja Jordán de Urríes Vega, Agustín Huete García and Miguel Ángel Verdugo Alonso in 2014 puts this percentage as much higher than other populations, even as these facilities are often not equipped to deal with people with varying types of disabilities.
Total health centers by district
The table below contains data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid that shows the total number of various types of general health facilities by district.
|Centro (Madrid)
|1
|5
|0
|6
|Arganzuela
|1
|8
|1
|10
|Retiro
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Tetuán
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Chamberí
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Latina
|2
|12
|1
|15
|Carabanchel
|1
|7
|1
|9
|Usera
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|12
|3
|16
|Moratalaz
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Ciudad Lineal
|1
|9
|0
|10
|Hortaleza
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Villaverde
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Vicálvaro
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Barajas
|1
|2
|0
|3
Total public hospitals by district
The table below contains data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid that shows the total number of public hospitals by district.
|Retiro
|2
|Chamberí
|1
|Salamanca
|3
|Villa de Vellecas
|2
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|5
|Tetuán
|1
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|3
|Usera
|1
Accessibility of health service facilities by district
Count of accessible health service facilities by district.
Health facilities are a broad general class of health service centers that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible health facilities by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage. Accessibility is determined by the field on the list for accessibility having a 1 meaning it is accessible, and a 0 meaning it is inaccessible.
Accessibility of drug addiction treatment centers by district
Count of accessible drug addiction treatment centers by district.
Drug addiction treatment centers are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. This graph looks at the count by district of accessible drug addiction treatment centers by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility is determined by the field on the list for accessibility having a 1 meaning it is accessible, and a 0 meaning it is inaccessible.
Accessibility of animal shelters by district
Count of accessible animal shelters by district.
Animal shelters are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible animal shelters by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of centers for the prevention of illness by district
Count of accessible center for the prevention of illness by district.
Centers for the prevention of illness are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible animal shelters by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of municipal health organizations by district
Count of accessible municipal health organizations by district.
Municipal health organizations are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of municipal health organizations by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of other municipal public health administrative entities by district
Count of accessible other municipal public health administrative entities by district.
Other municipal public health administrative entities are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible other municipal public health administrative entities by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Accessibility of psychosocial rehabilitation centers by district
Count of accessible psychosocial rehabilitation centers by district.
Psychosocial rehabilitation centers are a specific class of health facilities that are owned or operated by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. The table below looks at the count by district of accessible psychosocial rehabilitation centers by district using data from a list of such facilities as the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not provide a count by district, nor information on who operates them or their square footage.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Leave a comment