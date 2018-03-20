Disability in Madrid: Health and social services

Health and social services for people with disabilities provided by the city include day centers, residential services, social care centers and occupational training centers. Most of these serve specific disability groups such as people with autism, intellectual disabilities or physical disabilities.

`

The local government offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. They are not specific to people with people disabilities.

Several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities are provided by the city government. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Most of the data provided by Ayuntamiento de Madrid as it relates to health and social services involves the existence of specific facilities catering to specific groups, or the accessibility of health and social service facilities. There is limited or no information about the number of people receiving services. In the case of residential facilities, it is also unclear if they are padronated and counted as part of the local populations by district of people with disabilities. These facilities could be the reason some why some districts have large populations of groups with specific types of disabilities. These numbers could impact the number of programming options that should be offered based on the size of the population with disabilities.

Another issue is the extent of accessibility of facilities is not stated. Areas served by facilities are also not listed. The lack of data means it can be difficult to know if people from districts with inaccessible facilities are using facilities in other districts, or if people with disabilities end up congregated in one or two specific facilities. It is also difficult to know without extensive geographic data mapping if people with disabilities have transportation options to these facilities.

Still, the available data when contrasted against geographic and population characteristics provides a picture that shows some areas are underserved. It also shows that certain groups with disabilities have been congregated in specific districts just by the existence of disability specific residential facilities. This data can be used to improve services to people with disabilities.

Why it matters

Health and social services play a huge role in a person’s well being. It can mean the ability to get necessary, often specialized treatment to assist in living a normal everyday life. It can also mean the ability to get a job, through having access to services that assist in job placement.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

