Disability in Madrid: Hortaleza

Geography

Hortaleza is a district in Madrid, and is subdivided into 6 barrios. The district has a perimeter of 26,944 meters and an area of 27.41 square kilometers. The district’s size ranks Hortaleza in the upper third in Madrid.

Population characteristics

`

In 2014, Hortaleza had a population of 4,010 men and 3,890 women with recognized disabilities living inside its border. Unlike most districts in the city, the gender imbalance in the district favors men, with 120 more men living in it than women. The percentage of women was 49.2%. The total population of people with disabilities in the district was 7,900 in 2014, in increase of 761 people compared to 2011. From 2013 to 2014, the total increase in population of people with disabilities was 294, ranking Hortaleza near the middle among all districts with available data.

Hortaleza had a population of 4,958 people with recognized physical disabilities residing in the district as of 2014. Hortaleza ranked fourteenth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 28.44 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Hortaleza is home to 8 outpatient health centers. This includes 6 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Hortaleza has 2 general health services facilities. All are listed as being accessible. Hortaleza is one of seven districts to have a drug addiction treatment center. The 1 facility the district has is listed as being accessible. Hortaleza is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible.

12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. Hortaleza has the most, with 5 health facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. One subcategory of health facilities categorized by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is disability day centers, of which at least one is located in the district. Disabilities catered to by this type of facility in this district include intellectual disabilities. A subcategory of health service facilities is residences for people with disabilities. While also counted in general physical disabilities, at least one residences is found in this district. Disabilities catered for by this residence include intellectual disabilities. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 3 are dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

Arganzuela, Retiro, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas and Barajas are the six districts as of August 2016 in Madrid that did not have a single special student living in them that was enrolled in a technical education program. This includes students enrolled at both public schools and private schools, in programs with concentrations and in programs without concentrations.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Hortaleza has 16 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 3 of the 16 are accessible. This puts the district in the bottom third for having 19% of its facilities being accessible. Hortaleza has 16 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 3, or 19%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Hortaleza is one of five districts where data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2017 does not indicate that any public accessible toilets have been installed in public spaces in the district.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Centro has the most accessible libraries at 4, while Hortaleza and Usera have the next most accessible libraries with 2 each.

Public transport

8 of the 9 metro stops serving Hortaleza are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 9 metro stops, 3 have complementary accessibility measures, and 8 have ramps and elevators. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Hortaleza ranks seventh among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 485 locations. It has 658 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.283 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is3, putting the district tied for seventeenth and last in this category along with 6 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Hortaleza is home to 3 deportivos, which have a combined 114,456 square meters of space. The district is tied for fourth in terms of total deportivos and ranks ninth in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Hortaleza’s 3 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 2 polideportivos with pools that have pool hoists, and 1 that does not have a pool hoist. It is one of five districts where not all of its pools located at polideportivos do not have pool hoists. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

61 basic sports facilities are located in Hortaleza. This puts the district as first for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 10 are access controlled, while 51 are open air facilities. They have a combined 75,250 and 60,935 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Hortaleza has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 15 unique sports.

There are 2 facilities with specialized 3 x 3 basketball courts located inside them. Both are located at basic sport installations in Hortaleza. As such, neither should be considered accessible. Hortaleza ranks first in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 24. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Hortaleza is one of four districts to have a basic sporting facility with a calva court. The district has 1 facility with a specific facility for calva. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Hortaleza ranks first with 6 facilities with chito fields. Only nine districts have chito fields.

Hortaleza is one of five districts with a cycling track located at a basic sporting facility within its borders. The district has 1 facility with a cycling track. Hortaleza ranks first for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 17 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Hortaleza has 1 facility having courts to play Basque pelota. The frontón is not located at an accessible facility. Hortaleza ranks sixth alongside Arganzuela and Villaverde in the number of facilities with handball courts. The district has 1 polideportivo and or basic sporting facility that include handball courts. Hortaleza is one of six districts to have 1 facility with at leat one lawn bowls (bocce or bolos) court. It is located at a basic sporting facility, with data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid listing all these facilities as inaccessible. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Hortaleza ranks first in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 11 basic sport facilities having at least one Pétanque terrain.

Hortaleza is one of four districts with a skate park. It has 2, neither of which are located at accessible facilities. Hortaleza is ranked second in the Madrid for the total number of skating rinks with 8. None of these are listed at being at accessible facilities. Hortaleza has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible. Hortaleza ranks first for the total facilities with table tennis tables at 8. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1. Hortaleza is tied for first with four other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 2. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. Neither are listed as being at accessible facilities.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is deaf and hearing impaired, with 2 polideportivo offering opportunities for sportspeople with this type of disability. People with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, and sensory disabilities are served by programming at 1 polideportivo in the district.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán. Five districts have 1 polideportivo offering para-swimming. They are Barajas, Carabanchel, Centro, Hortaleza and Villa de Vallecas.

Deaf paddle is offered in three districts, Hortaleza, Vicálvaro and Latina. The first two have 1 polideportivo offering the sport, while the last has 2 polideportivos offering the sport. The only adapted variant of volleyball offered by polideportivos in Madrid is deaf volleyball. It is offered at 1 polideportivo in three different districts: Hortaleza, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

