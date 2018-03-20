Latest News

Disability in Madrid: Interesting facts

Posted on March 20, 2018 by Laura Hale

Population

Percentage of people by disability type in Tetuán.

  • 1 in 20 people in Madrid have a recognized disability.
  • Puente de Vallecas, home to the largest population with disabilities in the city, lacks a public hospital.
  • From 2011 to 2014, Centro’s population of people with disabilities grew by 5,302 people. This one district alone accounted for 22% of all population growth of people with disabilities in Madrid.
  • While Puente de Vallecas has the largest male population with disabilities, Barajas has the largest percentage of men with disabilities compared to women with disabilities.

    Total number of accessible parking spots by district.

  • In 2014, Salamanca had 904 more women residents with disabilities, while Villaverde was on the opposite end with 259 more male residents with disabilities than women.
  • Centro has the highest density of people with physical disabilities, with 1 in 20 residents having a physical disability. It also has the highest density of people with intellectual disabilities, with 1 in 50 residents having an intellectual disability.

Health services for people with disabilities

  • Hortaleza has 5 health centers serving people with intellectual disabilities. It ranks tenth for size of population by district of people with this type of recognized disability.
  • Puente de Vallecas, the district with the largest population of people with intellectual disabilities, has no facilities specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. It has no disability specific day centers, nor residences for people with disabilities. It also lacks occupational centers for people with disabilities.  There are also no social care centers for people with disabilities in the district.
  • There are 0 public hospitals in Puente de Vallecas.

Accessible Metro Madrid stations.

Transport

  • The one metro stop serving Moratalaz is not accessible, and none of the specific station funding by Metro Madrid to improve accessibility has been targeted for this station.
  • 7 metro stations in Centro do not have elevators.
  • Metro stations serving Salamanca have had a total of 32.960.907,75 € specifically allocated to improving accessibility to them, putting it on top for all districts for funds allocated to stations. This despite the district being ranked fourteenth for population size of people with disabilities.
  • Barajas, with the smallest population with disabilities, is the district with the fewest number of disabled street parking spots in Madrid, having 187 total spots spread across 138 unique locations.
  • Good luck with getting a disable parking spot in Ciudad Lineal. With 709 total parking spots spread across 639 unique locations, the average of 1.099 spots per location makes its average the lowest in the city.
  • On location in Latina has 55 disabled parking spots, the most of any single location in the city.

Education

  • Between 2007 and 2015, only two public schools in Madrid were allocated funds specifically to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. These schools were in Fuencarral-El Pardo and Moratalaz.  Total funding didn’t exceed 25.000 €.
  • 6 districts in Madrid didn’t have a single special education student enrolled in technical education programs in August 2016. Arganzuela, Retiro, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas and Barajas. Villaverde ranked seventh in 2014 for total population with disabilities with 9,615 residents. Despite this, none were high school aged students needing technical education programs.
  • Chamberí, ranking thirteenth for total population size with a disability, led all districts with 19 students enrolled in technical education programs. 79% of these students were enrolled in programs at public schools.

Public services

A map showing the location of accessible public toilets by district.

  • Centro has the most accessible public toilets, with 8.
  • 5 districts do not have any accessible public toilets.
  • 8 districts have only 1 accessible street public toilets. This includes Latina, which has the third largest population with disabilities in Madrid.
  • Puente de Vallecas, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde all have at least 1 public library that is listed as not being accessible.

Sport facilities

The total number of deportivos per district, and the area of all these deportivos in square meters.

  • While there is a random correlation between total polideportivos and total square meters of all polideportivos by district, there is a much strong relationship between number of basic sporting facilities per district and total square meters of basic sporting facilities by district.
  • The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each.
  • While almost every polideportivo is listed as accessible, every basic sporting facility is listed as inaccessible.
  • Puente de Vallecas has the most pools equipped with pool hoists. 5 of its polideportivos have them.
    `

    Location of polideportivos in Madrid which have pools with pool hoists.

  • Fuencarral-El Pardo has 2 facilities with calva The only other districts with specific facilities for calva are Carabanchel, Latina and Hortaleza.
  • Hortaleza has 6 sport specific facilities for chito. Latina is close behind with 5, while Fuencarral-El Pardo has 4.
  • Frontón facilities are mostly found in Usera, with 5 places having them.
  • Latina and Moratalaz lead when it comes to having Frontón facilities at accessible They have 2 each.

  • The count by district of inaccessible calva courts.

    People seeking to play table tennis have the most opportunities in Hortaleza, with 8 facilities. Sadly, only 1 of these places is listed as being accessible.

  • Fuencarral-El Pardo is the place to go for table tennis at accessible All 4 places with tables are found at polideportivos.

Disability sports

  • Ciudad Lineal offers the most specific programming for people who are deaf or having hearing impairments. 4 polideportivos offer specific programming for deaf people.
  • Ciudad Lineal is also on top when it comes to diversity of polideportivos offering sporting opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities, with 4 polideportivos offering programming.
  • People with physical disabilities would find Moncloa-Aravaca to provide the greatest number of opportunities, with 6 polideportivos offering programming specifically for them.

    Adapted paddle opportunities by district.

  • Of the 20 districts with information about disability sports in their borders, all 20 have at least 1 polideportivo offering a para-swimming program. Moncloa-Aravaca comes out on top, with 5 polideportivos offering programs in this swimming variant. Ciudad Lineal and Puente de Vallecas are second with 4 polideportivos in these districts offering para-swimming.
  • There are several general fitness type opportunities for people with disabilities across Madrid. These include adapted fitness, adapted physical activity, adapted physical therapy, adapted pilates, adapted rhythmic gymnastics, id aerobics, id fitness, general id sport and reduced mobility physical conditioning.
  • Four versions of adapted paddle are offered by polideportivos in Madrid. They are deaf paddle, id paddle, para-paddle and wheelchair paddle.
  • Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders. They are Latina, Vicálvaro, Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde.
  • Polideportivos in Madrid do not offer any programming for team sports, despite offering this on the non-disability side.  There is no wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair ruby league, goalball, or sledge hockey.
