Disability in Madrid: Latina

Geography

Latina is a district in Madrid, and is composed of 7 barrios. It has a perimeter of 28,169 meters and an area of 25.4 square kilometers. This puts Latina near the middle among all districts in terms of geographic size.

Population characteristics

Almost 40% of the cities population of people with disabilities reside in 5 districts. These include Latina with 14,270 residents. From 2011 to 2014, the district saw an increase in size of around 1,000 people with recognized disabilities. From 2013 to 2014, there was an increase of 328 people with disabilities, ranking Latina sixth by total growth rate among all districts with data in the period. In 2014, there were 6,996 men and 7,274 women with disabilities living in the district. With 278 more men than women, the gender imbalance was 51.0%. These numbers put Latina near the middle compared to other districts in the city.

Puente de Vallecas and Carabanchel have the largest populations of people with physical disabilities as of 2014, with 10,202 and 10,021 residents respectively. Latina ranks third for total population with a recognized physical disability, with 9,432 residents in this category. These 3 districts have around 3,000 more people with physical disabilities in them than the next cluster of districts which have around 6,500 people with physical disabilities each. Carabanchel and Latina ranked sixth and seventh respectively for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. They had ratios of 41.71 and 40.27 respectively.

Health services and facilities

Latina is home to 15 outpatient health centers. This includes 12 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 2 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.Latina has 5 general health services facilities. All are listed as being accessible. Latina is one of seven districts to have a drug addiction treatment center. The 2 facilities the district are listed as being accessible. The district is home to 1 animal shelter. It is listed as being accessible. Latina is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible. Latina and Salamanca are the only two districts to have 1 facility each that is classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as “other municipal public health administrative entities”. These facilities are both listed as being accessible.

There are 6 districts with health facilities for people general physical disabilities. Only one of these districts has more than one facility. That is Latina, which has 2. There are only 2 districts which have specific services to people with cerebral palsy at health facilities inside their borders, and only at one health facility each in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo and Latina. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with neurological disorders. It is located in the district of Latina. 12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. Hortaleza has the most, with 5 health facilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Close behind are Latina and Fuencarral-El Pardo with 4 each. One subcategory of health facilities categorized by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid is disability day centers, of which at least one is located in the district. Disabilities catered to by this type of facility in this district include cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders, physical disabilities, and cerebral palsy. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 4 are dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities, while 1 serves people with physical disabilities and 1 serves people with neurological disorders.

Education

Latina had 7 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. The district ranked sixth among all districts for the size of this special education student population. 2 students were enrolled at public schools, while 5 were enrolled at private schools with technical subject concentrations. The district ranked sixth and third for total students in these types of programs respectively.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Latina has 6 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 3 of the 6 are accessible. This puts the district near the top for having 50% of their facilities being accessible.

Latina and Villa de Vallecas are the only districts listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as having social foundations. They have 1 of this type of facility each. The one in Latina is listed as accessible, while the one in Villa de Vallecas is listed as being inaccessible. Latina has 5 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 2, or 40%, are listed as being accessible.

Public services

Latina is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

All 7 metro stops serving Latina are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 7 metro stops, 2 have complementary accessibility measures, and all have ramps and elevators. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Latina ranks second among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 692 locations. It has 929 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.310 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is55, putting the district first in this category.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter. Latina, with 4 deportivos, is second in total area with 214,768 square meters. Puente de Vallecas ranks third using this metric, with its 5 deportivos having a total of 198,865 square meters.Moncloa-Aravaca ranks fourth, with its 9 deportivos having a total of 181,776 square meters. On the other side of the spectrum, Centro (Madrid) ranks last in area, with its 1 deportivo having 2,239 square meters of space. Salamanca (Madrid) is second to last, with its 2 deportivos having a total area of 7,496 square meters. Barajas ranks third to last with its 1 deportivo having 17,346 square meters. Tetuán is fourth from last with its 3 deportivos having 18,205 total square meters.

Latina’s 3 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 3 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

36 basic sports facilities are located in Latina. This puts the district as fourth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 9 are access controlled, while 27 are open air facilities. They have a combined 77,893 and 54,594 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Latina has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 18 unique sports.

Latina is one of six districts with 1 facility that has a specialized area for track and field. It is one of 3 districts where track and field is located at an accessible facility. Latina ranks ninth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 10. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities.

Latina is the only district with specific facilities for bolera. Bowling alleys for the sport are found at 3 basic sport installations in the district, which means all should be presumed as inaccessible. Latina is one of four districts to have a basic sporting facility with a calva court. The district has 1 facility with a specific facility for calva. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Latina is tied for second with 5 facilities with chito fields. Only nine districts have chito fields.

Latina is one of five districts with a cycling track located at a basic sporting facility within its borders. The district has the most of these districts, with 3 cycling tracks located at facilities in Latina. Latina is tied for second with Moratalaz for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 14 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Latina has 2 facilities having courts to play Basque pelota. Both frontón are located at accessible facilities.

Latina and Villaverde are the only districts with frontenis courts. Latina has one at a polideportivo, which is accessible, and one at a basic sporting facility, which is not accessible. Villaverde has a frontenis court at an accessible polideportivo. Latina is tied with five other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 1. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Latina ranks third in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 8 basic sport facilities having at least one Pétanque terrain.

Latina is one of only four districts to have a facility with a roller hockey rink. It is one of two districts to have this rink be located at an accessible polideportivo. Latina is one of four districts with a skate park. It is tied with Usera for number of facilities with skate parks at 1. Latina is the only district to have a skate park at an accessible facility. Latina is one of three districts to have 1 facility with an accessible skating rink. It leads the city with the most facilities with skating rinks with 11 total, with 1 being accessible. Latina has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible. Latina is tied for third with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 4. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1. Latina has 2 facilities with tennis courts, one of which is accessible and the other which is not. It is one of three districts with accessible tennis courts. Latina is tied for second with six other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 1. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. Latina is one of only three districts to have a court located at an accessible facility, which is important for people with disabilities who might like to practice sitting or standing volleyball. These are variants specifically created for people with physical disabilities.

Sporting opportunities

Latina has polideportivos serving a variety of different types of disabilities, with 3 polideportivo catering to each of the following groups: deaf and hearing impaired, intellectual disabilities, physical disability and sensory disability. Programming is also offered for people with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders, and paraplegia or amputations at 2 polideportivos in the district, while programming is offered for people with paraplegia at 1 polideportivo in the district.

Latina is the only district to have a polideportivo to offer adapted aquatic gymnastics. Villaverde is the only district to have a polideportivo offering an id aquatics program. Adapted fitness is offered in four districts, with Latina having 3 polideportivos providing programs for this activity. Adapted physical activity is similar with six districts offering programs, and Latina having 3 polideportivos providing programs for this activity.

There are three variants of athletics offered by polideportivos in Madrid. They are deaf athletics, id athletics and para-athletics. id athletics is offered at 1 polideportivo in both Barajas and Latina.

Four versions of adapted paddle are offered by polideportivos in Madrid. They are deaf paddle, id paddle, para-paddle and wheelchair paddle. Deaf paddle is offered in three districts, Hortaleza, Vicálvaro and Latina. The first two have 1 polideportivo offering the sport, while the last has 2 polideportivos offering the sport. Wheelchair paddle is offered at only one polideportivo that is located in Latina. Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders. They are Latina, Vicálvaro, Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde.

