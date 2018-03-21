Disability in Madrid: Moncloa-Aravaca

Geography

Moncloa-Aravaca is a district in Madrid that is composed of 7 barrios. The district in Madrid with second longest perimeter is Moncloa-Aravaca, with a perimeter distance of 41,015. This is about half the size of the largest district by perimeter length, Fuencarral-El Pardo. Moncloa-Aravaca is the third largest district by area at 46.5 square kilometers.

Population characteristics



As of 2014, Moncloa-Aravaca had a population of 2,433 men and 2,747 women with recognized disabilities. This made for a gender imbalance of 53.0%, with 314 more women than men. For total population with a recognized disability where data was available, only four districts had fewer people. Moncloa-Aravaca’s was 5,235. The population with a recognized disability grew by around 800 from 2011 to 2014, and by 272 from 2013 to 2014.

Health services and facilities

There are 3 public hospitals located in Moncloa-Aravaca.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Moncloa-Aravaca has 1 general health services facility. It is one the only district where all its general health facilities are listed as being inaccessible. Moncloa-Aravaca is one of seven districts to have a drug addiction treatment center. The 1 facility the district has is not listed as being accessible. It is one of two districts to have inaccessible drug addiction treatment centers, and is the only one where 100% are listed as inaccesible.

Moncloa-Aravaca has 3 health service facilities specifically focused on serving populations with intellectual disabilities located inside its borders. A subcategory of health service facilities is residences for people with disabilities. While also counted in general physical disabilities, at least one residences is found in this district. Disabilities catered for by this residence include intellectual disabilities. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 2 are dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

Moncloa-Aravaca had 13 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. The district ranked fourth among all districts for the size of this special education student population. 12 students were enrolled at public schools, while 1 was enrolled at private schools without a technical subject concentration. Moncloa-Aravaca ranked fourth for total number of special education students in technical programs at public schools. It was the only district in Madrid to have a student enrolled at a private technical school without a concentration.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Moncloa-Aravaca has 33 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 5 of the 33 are accessible. This puts the district in the bottom third for having 15% of its facilities being accessible. Moncloa-Aravaca has 33 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 5, or 15%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Moncloa-Aravaca is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Arganzuela, Moncloa-Aravaca, Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas, Retiro, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde are listed as having one accessible library each.

Public transport

9 of the 11 metro stops serving Moncloa-Aravaca are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 11 metro stops, 4 have complementary accessibility measures, and 9 have ramps and elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked ninth in total funding, with 3,647,990.70 € allocated for improvements. Moncloa-Aravaca ranked ninth in average funding, with stations serving it getting 1,215,996.90 € to fund accessibility efforts.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Moncloa-Aravaca ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 313 locations. It has 417 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.283 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is8, putting the district fourth in this category.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter. Latina, with 4 deportivos, is second in total area with 214,768 square meters. Puente de Vallecas ranks third using this metric, with its 5 deportivos having a total of 198,865 square meters. Moncloa-Aravaca ranks fourth, with its 9 deportivos having a total of 181,776 square meters. On the other side of the spectrum, Centro (Madrid) ranks last in area, with its 1 deportivo having 2,239 square meters of space. Salamanca (Madrid) is second to last, with its 2 deportivos having a total area of 7,496 square meters. Barajas ranks third to last with its 1 deportivo having 17,346 square meters. Tetuán is fourth from last with its 3 deportivos having 18,205 total square meters.

Moncloa-Aravaca’s polideportivos are not all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible, except for one where the accessibility is not described to know its status. It is one of only two districts where not all the polideportivos in it may not be accessible. The district has 4 polideportivos with pools that have pool hoists, and 3 that do not have a pool hoist. It is the only district where almost half its pools do not have pool hoists, and is the only district with more than 1 pool lacking a hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. 4 of the polideportivos in the district has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp, while 3 do not.

26 basic sports facilities are located in Moncloa-Aravaca. This puts the district as eighth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 4 are access controlled, while 22 are open air facilities. They have a combined 12,800 and 69,153 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Moncloa-Aravaca is near the middle for the number of specific facilities that are purpose used by a single sport. It supports at least 9 different sports with their own facilities.

Moncloa-Aravaca ranks eighth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 12. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Moncloa-Aravaca is tied for sixth with Fuencarral-El Pardo for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 8 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Moncloa-Aravaca is tied with five other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 1. It is one of only two districts to have at paddle court located at an accessible facility, with its only courts being located at an accessible polideportivo. Moncloa-Aravaca has 1 facility with at least one skating rink. It is not located at an accessible facility. Moncloa-Aravaca is one of three districts to have 3 pools located at its district’s polideportivos. All are accessible. Moncloa-Aravaca is tied for seventh with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 3. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1.

Moncloa-Aravaca has 1 facility with tennis courts. The facility is listed as being accessible. It is one of three districts with accessible tennis courts. Moncloa-Aravaca is tied for second with six other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 1. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. The court is listed as being located at an inaccessible facility. Moncloa-Aravaca is one of four districts with 1 facility containing at least one walking track. It is listed as being at an inaccessible facility.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disability, with 6 polideportivo offering opportunities for these sportspeople. 3 polideportivos offering programming for people with deaf and hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, and sensory disabilities.

Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca (Madrid), San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán. Of the 20 districts with information about disability sports in their borders, all 20 have at least 1 polideportivo offering a para-swimming program. Moncloa-Aravaca comes out on top, with 5 polideportivos offering programs in this swimming variant. For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartin, Moncloa-Aravaca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán have 1 polideportivo each offering physical disability swimming. For adapted aquatics, 5 districts offer programs with Puente de Vallecas having 3 polideportivos offering programs, while Ciudad Lineal has 2 polideportivos offering programs. Moncloa-Aravaca is the only district to offer adapted acquatics but not offer adapted aquafitness. Adapted rhythmic gymnastics is offered at 1 polideportivo each in Moncloa-Aravaca and Salamanca (Madrid).

