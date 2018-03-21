Disability in Madrid: Moratalaz

Geography

Moratalaz is a district in Madrid. It is subdivided into 6 barrios. Moratalaz is one of the smaller districts, with a perimeter of 10,824 meters and an area of 6.11 square kilometers.

Population characteristics

The district is one of the smaller ones by total population with a recognized disability, with a population of 6,140 people in 2014. This was 183 more people than 2013, and around 500 more people with disabilities living in Moratalaz than in 2011. In 2014, the district had a gender imbalance, with 52.8% of all people with disabilities in the district being women. The population totals were 2896 men and 3244 women, with 348 more women than men. These numbers ranked Moratalaz around the middle when compared to other districts with available data.

Salamanca, Moratalaz, Chamberí, Retiro and Villa de Vallecas are a cluster of districts in the bottom third of all districts for the total size of their populations of people with physical disabilities. They respectively have populations of 3,760, 3,747, 3,679, 3,317 and 3,279 residences with physical disabilities. Moratalaz ranked eighth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 39.52 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Moratalaz is home to 5 outpatient health centers. This includes 3 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter. None of the general facilities that are not specific to people with disabilities are located in Moratalaz.

12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. On the low end for total facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, Moratalaz, San Blas-Canillejas, Usera, Vicálvaro and Villa de Vallecas have one health facility each specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 1 is dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

4278.69 € was allocated to improve accessibility at Colegio Público Francisco de Luis. The school was one of two to have funding earmarked specifically for improving wheelchair access between 2007 and 2015.

Moratalaz had 1 special education student in technical education programs as of August 2016. Moratalaz ranked eleventh among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of four, alongside Carabanchel, Vicálvaro and San Blas-Canillejas, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in public school technical education programs.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Moratalaz has 5 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 2 of the 5 are accessible. This puts the district near the middle for having 40% of its facilities being accessible. Moratalaz has 5 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 2, or 40%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Moratalaz is one of five districts where data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2017 does not indicate that any public accessible toilets have been installed in public spaces in the district.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Arganzuela, Moncloa-Aravaca, Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas, Retiro, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde are listed as having one accessible library each.

Public transport

The single metro stop serving Moratalaz is not listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. It does not have complementary accessibility measures, and does not have ramps or elevators. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Moratalaz ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 379 locations. It has 524 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.333 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is6, putting the district tied for sixth in this category along with 5 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Moratalaz is home to 2 deportivos, which have a combined 267,300 square meters of space. The district is tied for fifth in terms of total deportivos and ranks first in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Moratalaz’s 2 polideportivos are both listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 2 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

24 basic sports facilities are located in Moratalaz. This puts the district as tenth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 2 are access controlled, while 22 are open air facilities. They have a combined 22,651 and 32,192 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Moratalaz has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 10 unique sports.

Moratalaz is one of six districts with 1 facility that has a specialized area for track and field. It is one of 3 districts where track and field is located at an accessible facility. Moratalaz ranks fifth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 16. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Moratalaz is one of four districts with 1 facility with at least one chito field. Only nine districts have chito fields. Moratalaza is tied for second with Latina for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 14 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Moratalaz ranks second for the total number of frontón in Madrid with 2 facilities having courts to play Basque pelota. It is the only district with 2 facilities that are accessible to play Basque pelota.

Moratalaz is one of only four districts to have a facility with a roller hockey rink. It is one of two districts to have this rink be located at an inaccessible polideportivo or basic sport facility. Moratalaz is one of three districts to have 1 facility with an accessible skating rink. is tied for fourth in the Madrid for the total number of skating rinks with 4. One of these is located at an accessible facility, while the other 3 are not. Ciudad Lineal is one of three districts to have 1 facility with an accessible skating rink.

Moratalaz has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible. Moratalaz is tied for seventh with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 3. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1. Moratalaz is tied for first with four other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 2. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. Neither are listed as being at accessible facilities.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disability, with 2 polideportivo offering opportunities for sportspeople with physical disabilities. People with deaf and hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, and sensory disabilities are offered programming at 1 polideportivo in the district.

Only three districts offer programs for deaf swimming. They are Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro, with Puente de Vallecas having programs at 2 polideportivos while the others have 1 polideportivo each. Para-athletics is offered at only 1 polideportivo in two districts, Moratalaz and Usera.

