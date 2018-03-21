Disability in Madrid: No Consta Distrito

Geography

No Consta Distrito is an administrative category used by Ayuntamiento de Madrid to group people who do have a constant district and otherwise would not be counted.

Population characteristics

In 2014, the total population of people with recognized disabilities without a constant district was 2,260, an increase of 1,450 people from 2011 when only 810 people were categorized this way. From 2013 to 2014, the population without a constant district increased by 296 from a total of 1964. Unlike most districts in the city, the population with a recognized disability categorized as living in “No Consta Distrito” is comparatively overwhelming male, with only 44.7% of the population being female in 2014. 1,249 were men, while 1,011 were female. This difference of 238 more men than women is only bettered total wise by Villaverde with 259 more men than women, but having a much higher overall comparative population of both men and women at 4,937 and 4,678 respectively.

This administrative district had a population of 1,286 people with physical disabilities, 644 with intellectual disabilities, and 330 people with sensory disabilities as of 2014. People with physical disabilities made up 57% of the total population with disabilities listed as not having a constant district.