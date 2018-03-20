Disability in Madrid: Para-sports
Public sporting facilities in Madrid offer a number of programs specifically for people with disabilities. The data regarding these programs is exclusively about offerings provided by polideportivos.
Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides information about programming by polideportivo. This data is often inconsistent, with items categorized as being for one sport but the description provided indicating the offering is for a completely different sport. There are a number of cases where the data is also unclear as to which specific disability group is being catered to.
The lack of data about offerings, both public, private or some combination of the two, for basic sporting facilities means it is difficult to get a complete sporting picture for people with disabilities. There is also a lack of data about sporting opportunities offered by public and private schools and universities in the city. No information about organizations using private and public facilities is available. It is not possible to determine where organizations like ONCE are serving specific disability populations. ONCE does, because they offer goalball and wheelchair basketball. These sports are not offered on a competitive or recreational level by polideportivos.
Detailed accessibility data is also lacking when it comes to sporting facilities. While a basic sporting facility or polideportivo may have courts for pelota or inline hockey or table tennis, other than the general facility being accessible or inaccessible, it is difficult to know if specific types of sports are available to the specific groups. That is because accessibility data does not indicate if all playing surfaces are actually accessible. This issue is most obvious as it relates to swimming pools, where sporting facility descriptions do indicate if there are accessible features like pool ramps and pool hoists. Similar data is not available for other types of sporting surfaces.
This incomplete picture can make it difficult to understand where disability sport specific program offerings could be improved by the government supporting additional programming based on needs or interests. When it comes to a wider picture of the opportunities for people to participate in and the total number of people actually participating in disability sports, it is impossible to know. Such data is critical, especially since population data indicates a growth in the number of people with disabilities in Madrid.
Why it matters
One of the most important ways to address the health needs of the community with disabilities is for members of the community to participate in sport. Research has shown that when people with disabilities participate in sport, their health increases and their overall healthcare related costs drop.
Polideportivos
Disabilities served by by district polideportivos
The number of disability sports offered in polideportivos in the district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Using the descriptions of offerings at each polideportivo, the disability a sport was associated with were categorized. Then each unique disability group was listed as being served by the polideportivo. Next, these unique disabilities were combined by district. Some sports programming cater to multiple disability types. For example, para-swimming caters to people with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities and sensory disabilities. These inclusive variants are counted once each for each disability types.
The table below counts the total number of polideportivos catering to specific disabilities by district using data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
|District
|amputations and other orthopedic conditions
|cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders
|deaf and hearing impaired
|intellectual disabilities
|paraplegia
|paraplegia or amputation
|physical disability
|sensory disability
|Arganzuela
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Barajas
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Carabanchel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Centro (Madrid)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chamartin
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Ciudad Lineal
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hortaleza
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latina
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Moratalaz
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Retiro
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|San Blas-Canillejas
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Tetuán
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Usera
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Vicálvaro
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Villa de Vallecas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Villaverde
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
Disability sports offered in district[edit]
The number of disability sports offered in polideportivos in the district using data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Using the descriptions of offerings at each polideportivo, the disability specific sport offerings were manually categorized. Then each unique sport was listed as being offered by the polideportivo. Next, these unique sports were added by district. These are broken down into three general sport categories to make the tables easier to read: fitness, aquatics and swimming, all other sports.
There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities.
Only three districts offer programs for deaf swimming. They are Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro, with Puente de Vallecas having programs at 2 polideportivos while the others have 1 polideportivo each.
Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca (Madrid), San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán.
Of the 20 districts with information about disability sports in their borders, all 20 have at least 1 polideportivo offering a para-swimming program. Moncloa-Aravaca comes out on top, with 5 polideportivos offering programs in this swimming variant. Ciudad Lineal and Puente de Vallecas are second with 4 polideportivos in these districts offering para-swimming. Five districts have 1 polideportivo offering this inclusive form of swimming. They are Barajas, Carabanchel, Centro (Madrid), Hortaleza and Villa de Vallecas.
For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Arganzuela is the only one of these with 2 polideportivos offering programs for this variant. Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartin, Moncloa-Aravaca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán have 1 polideportivo each offering physical disability swimming.
There are several general fitness type opportunities for people with disabilities across Madrid. These include adapted fitness, adapted physical activity, adapted physical therapy, adapted pilates, adapted rhythmic gymnastics, id aerobics, id fitness, general id sport and reduced mobility physical conditioning.
Adapted fitness is offered in four districts, with Latina having 3 polideportivos providing programs for this activity. Adapted physical activity is similar with six districts offering programs, and Latina having 3 polideportivos providing programs for this activity. Carabanchel and Puente de Vallecas are the two districts that have 1 polideportivo each offering both adapted fitness and adapted physical activity. Adapted physical therapy is offered only at 1 polideportivo in Villaverde. Adapted pilates is also offered only in one district at 1 polideportivo which is found in Chamartin. Adapted rhythmic gymnastics is offered at 1 polideportivo each in Moncloa-Aravaca and Salamanca (Madrid). Reduced mobility physical conditioning is offered in only one district at 1 polideportivo located in Villaverde.
For variants specific to people with intellectual disabilities, id aerobics is only offered at 1 polideportivo in Tetuán. id fitness and id sport are also offered only in one district at 1 polideportivo. Both are found in Villaverde.
Four versions of adapted paddle are offered by polideportivos in Madrid. They are deaf paddle, id paddle, para-paddle and wheelchair paddle.
Deaf paddle is offered in three districts, Hortaleza, Vicálvaro and Latina. The first two have 1 polideportivo offering the sport, while the last has 2 polideportivos offering the sport. Only Vicálvaro offers id paddle, and at only 1 polideportivo. A similar situation exists with wheelchair paddle, which is offered at only one polideportivo that is located in Latina. Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders. They are Latina, Vicálvaro, Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde.
Fitness
|District
|adapted fitness
|adapted physical activity
|adapted physical therapy
|adapted pilates
|adapted rhythmic gymnastics
|id aerobics
|id fitness
|id sport
|reduced mobility physical conditioning
|Arganzuela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barajas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carabanchel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Centro (Madrid)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chamartin
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ciudad Lineal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hortaleza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Latina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moratalaz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Retiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Blas-Canillejas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tetuán
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Usera
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vicálvaro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villaverde
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
Swimming
|District
|adapted aquafitness
|adapted aquatics
|adapted aquatic gymnastics
|deaf swimming
|deaf swimming
|id aquatics
|id swimming
|para-swimming
|physical disability swimming
|Arganzuela
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Barajas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Carabanchel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Centro (Madrid)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chamartin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ciudad Lineal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hortaleza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Latina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Moratalaz
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Retiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|San Blas-Canillejas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Tetuán
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Usera
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Vicálvaro
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Villaverde
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
Other sports
|District
|deaf athletics
|deaf paddle
|deaf volleyball
|id athletics
|id basketball
|id paddle
|para-athletics
|para-futsal
|para-paddle
|wheelchair paddle
|Arganzuela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barajas
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carabanchel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Centro (Madrid)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chamartin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ciudad Lineal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hortaleza
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Latina
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moratalaz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Retiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Blas-Canillejas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tetuán
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Usera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vicálvaro
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villaverde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
