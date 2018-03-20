Disability in Madrid: Para-sports

Public sporting facilities in Madrid offer a number of programs specifically for people with disabilities. The data regarding these programs is exclusively about offerings provided by polideportivos.

`

Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides information about programming by polideportivo. This data is often inconsistent, with items categorized as being for one sport but the description provided indicating the offering is for a completely different sport. There are a number of cases where the data is also unclear as to which specific disability group is being catered to.

The lack of data about offerings, both public, private or some combination of the two, for basic sporting facilities means it is difficult to get a complete sporting picture for people with disabilities. There is also a lack of data about sporting opportunities offered by public and private schools and universities in the city. No information about organizations using private and public facilities is available. It is not possible to determine where organizations like ONCE are serving specific disability populations. ONCE does, because they offer goalball and wheelchair basketball. These sports are not offered on a competitive or recreational level by polideportivos.

Detailed accessibility data is also lacking when it comes to sporting facilities. While a basic sporting facility or polideportivo may have courts for pelota or inline hockey or table tennis, other than the general facility being accessible or inaccessible, it is difficult to know if specific types of sports are available to the specific groups. That is because accessibility data does not indicate if all playing surfaces are actually accessible. This issue is most obvious as it relates to swimming pools, where sporting facility descriptions do indicate if there are accessible features like pool ramps and pool hoists. Similar data is not available for other types of sporting surfaces.

This incomplete picture can make it difficult to understand where disability sport specific program offerings could be improved by the government supporting additional programming based on needs or interests. When it comes to a wider picture of the opportunities for people to participate in and the total number of people actually participating in disability sports, it is impossible to know. Such data is critical, especially since population data indicates a growth in the number of people with disabilities in Madrid.

Why it matters

One of the most important ways to address the health needs of the community with disabilities is for members of the community to participate in sport. Research has shown that when people with disabilities participate in sport, their health increases and their overall healthcare related costs drop.

