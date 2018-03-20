Disability in Madrid: Population with disabilities

Most of the data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid regarding disability population by district is broken down by gender. It is also only available for a few years. There has been little data available from more recent years to allow for comparisons. This makes it more difficult for doing analysis based on recent data.

Why it matters

`

The characteristics of the population with disabilities in a district matter, as different size populations have different needs. Disability is also a broad term, and sub-populations within this broad category also have specific needs. These can be based on type of disability, gender, age, education or employment. Understanding a population means being able to best meet that population’s specific needs.

City population

Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides population data by year for the total number of people with disabilities across the whole of the city. This data dates to 2011 and goes to 2014.

Date Population with a disability 01/01/2011 155949 31/12/2011 155949 01/01/2012 180061 31/12/2012 180061 01/01/2013 173316 01/01/2013 173316 31/12/2013 173316 01/01/2014 179013 31/12/2014 179013

District population characteristics

Almost 40% of the cities population of people with disabilities reside in 5 districts. These are Puente de Vallecas with 16790 residents, Carabanchel with 14963 residents, Latina with 14270 residents, Centro (Madrid) with 11546 residents and Fuencarral-El Pardo with 10521 residents. Ciudad Lineal was the only other district with a population of over 10,000 people with recognized disabilities as of 2014.

Puente de Vallecas saw the single biggest growth of people with disabilities from 2013 to 2014, adding over 500 people with disabilities to the district. Barajas was the district with the smallest amount of growth, adding only 47 new residents with disabilities.

There are a lot more women with disabilities in Madrid. On a district level, the biggest gender gap is found in Salamanca (Madrid) with 57.2% of the population of people with recognized disabilities being women. The total difference is 904, proportionally much higher than Arganzuela which has a ratio of 54.9% and 870 more women, much higher than Chamberí with a percentage of 56.4% and difference of 819 women and much higher than Los Ángeles (Madrid), with a ratio of 54.6% and 810 more women.

While 15 districts have populations of women that is higher than men, 6 have higher populations of men. These districts are Centro (Madrid), Hortaleza, Villaverde, Vicálvaro, Barajasand No Consta Distrito (Madrid). Villaverde has the largest imbalance, with 259 more men than women. In comparison, the difference between men and women is only 2 more men than women in Vicálvaro.

Year by year growth of population with a disability

The following table shows the population of people with a disability by district where Ayuntamiento de Madrid data is available.

Gender distribution of people with recognized disabilities by district

The table below shows 2014, 2013 when that year is not available, data about gender break down by district of people with recognized disabilities.

Men

Using available data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below shows the population total for men in each district in either 2013, 2014 or both years.

Women

Using available data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below shows the population total for women in each district in either 2013, 2014 or both years.

Populations by specific recognized disabilities by district

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2014 showing the total populations by disability type per district.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

