Disability in Madrid: Population with disabilities
Most of the data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid regarding disability population by district is broken down by gender. It is also only available for a few years. There has been little data available from more recent years to allow for comparisons. This makes it more difficult for doing analysis based on recent data.
Why it matters
The characteristics of the population with disabilities in a district matter, as different size populations have different needs. Disability is also a broad term, and sub-populations within this broad category also have specific needs. These can be based on type of disability, gender, age, education or employment. Understanding a population means being able to best meet that population’s specific needs.
City population
|Date
|Population with a disability
|01/01/2011
|155949
|31/12/2011
|155949
|01/01/2012
|180061
|31/12/2012
|180061
|01/01/2013
|173316
|01/01/2013
|173316
|31/12/2013
|173316
|01/01/2014
|179013
|31/12/2014
|179013
District population characteristics
Almost 40% of the cities population of people with disabilities reside in 5 districts. These are Puente de Vallecas with 16790 residents, Carabanchel with 14963 residents, Latina with 14270 residents, Centro (Madrid) with 11546 residents and Fuencarral-El Pardo with 10521 residents. Ciudad Lineal was the only other district with a population of over 10,000 people with recognized disabilities as of 2014.
Puente de Vallecas saw the single biggest growth of people with disabilities from 2013 to 2014, adding over 500 people with disabilities to the district. Barajas was the district with the smallest amount of growth, adding only 47 new residents with disabilities.
There are a lot more women with disabilities in Madrid. On a district level, the biggest gender gap is found in Salamanca (Madrid) with 57.2% of the population of people with recognized disabilities being women. The total difference is 904, proportionally much higher than Arganzuela which has a ratio of 54.9% and 870 more women, much higher than Chamberí with a percentage of 56.4% and difference of 819 women and much higher than Los Ángeles (Madrid), with a ratio of 54.6% and 810 more women.
While 15 districts have populations of women that is higher than men, 6 have higher populations of men. These districts are Centro (Madrid), Hortaleza, Villaverde, Vicálvaro, Barajasand No Consta Distrito (Madrid). Villaverde has the largest imbalance, with 259 more men than women. In comparison, the difference between men and women is only 2 more men than women in Vicálvaro.
Year by year growth of population with a disability
|District
|01/01/2011
|01/01/2012
|01/01/2013
|01/01/2014
|Difference 2013 to 2014
|Barajas
|1547
|1703
|1667
|1714
|47
|No Consta Distrito (Madrid)
|810
|2086
|1964
|2260
|296
|Vicálvaro
|3192
|3472
|3443
|3622
|179
|Villa de Vallecas
|4417
|4965
|4963
|5235
|272
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|4847
|5368
|5180
|5370
|190
|Retiro
|5119
|5838
|5580
|5747
|167
|Moratalaz
|5653
|6177
|5957
|6140
|183
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|5507
|6548
|6179
|6298
|119
|Chamberí
|6000
|6695
|6246
|6407
|161
|Hortaleza
|7139
|7803
|7606
|7900
|294
|San Blas-Canillejas
|7216
|7901
|7657
|7909
|252
|Tetuán
|7263
|8098
|7737
|8029
|292
|Arganzuela
|7175
|8965
|8714
|8820
|106
|Usera
|8609
|9404
|9062
|9334
|272
|Villaverde
|8867
|9661
|9373
|9615
|242
|Ciudad Lineal
|9553
|10440
|10115
|10506
|391
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|9506
|10542
|10181
|10521
|340
|Centro (Madrid)
|6244
|11599
|11125
|11546
|421
|Latina
|13244
|14719
|13942
|14270
|328
|Carabanchel
|13541
|15129
|14530
|14963
|433
|Puente de Vallecas
|14970
|16679
|16208
|16790
|582
|Madrid
|155949
|180061
|173316
|179013
|5697
Gender distribution of people with recognized disabilities by district
|District
|Men
|Women
|More men than women
|Difference in men and women
|percentage of women
|Centro (Madrid)
|5817
|5729
|Yes
|-88
|49,6%
|Retiro
|2616
|3131
|No
|515
|54,5%
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|2697
|3601
|No
|904
|57,2%
|Tetuán
|3750
|4279
|No
|529
|53,3%
|Chamberí
|2794
|3613
|No
|819
|56,4%
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|4959
|5222
|No
|263
|51,3%
|Arganzuela
|3975
|4845
|No
|870
|54,9%
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|2433
|2747
|No
|314
|53,0%
|Latina
|6996
|7274
|No
|278
|51,0%
|Carabanchel
|7204
|7759
|No
|555
|51,9%
|Usera
|4531
|4803
|No
|272
|51,5%
|Puente de Vallecas
|8165
|8625
|No
|460
|51,4%
|Moratalaz
|2896
|3244
|No
|348
|52,8%
|Ciudad Lineal
|5102
|5404
|No
|302
|51,4%
|Hortaleza
|4010
|3890
|Yes
|-120
|49,2%
|Villaverde
|4937
|4678
|Yes
|-259
|48,7%
|Villa de Vallecas
|2607
|2628
|No
|21
|50,2%
|Vicálvaro
|1812
|1810
|Yes
|-2
|50,0%
|Barajas
|911
|803
|Yes
|-108
|46,8%
|No Consta Distrito (Madrid)
|1249
|1011
|Yes
|-238
|44,7%
Men
Using available data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below shows the population total for men in each district in either 2013, 2014 or both years.
|Men
|01/01/2013
|31/12/2014
|Centro (Madrid)
|5590
|5817
|Retiro
|2574
|2616
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|2699
|2697
|Tetuán
|3617
|3750
|Chamberí
|2725
|2794
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|4959
|Arganzuela
|3975
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|2433
|Latina
|6823
|6996
|Carabanchel
|6999
|7204
|Usera
|4393
|4531
|Puente de Vallecas
|7885
|8165
|Moratalaz
|2813
|2896
|Ciudad Lineal
|4931
|5102
|Hortaleza
|3888
|4010
|Villaverde
|4845
|4937
|Villa de Vallecas
|2486
|2607
|Vicálvaro
|1718
|1812
|Barajas
|883
|911
|No Consta Distrito (Madrid)
|1249
Women
Using available data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below shows the population total for women in each district in either 2013, 2014 or both years.
|Women
|01/01/2013
|31/12/2014
|Centro (Madrid)
|5535
|5729
|Retiro
|3006
|3131
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|3480
|3601
|Tetuán
|4120
|4279
|Chamberí
|3521
|3613
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|5222
|Arganzuela
|4845
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|2747
|Latina
|7119
|7274
|Carabanchel
|7531
|7759
|Usera
|4669
|4803
|Puente de Vallecas
|8323
|8625
|Moratalaz
|3144
|3244
|Ciudad Lineal
|5184
|5404
|Hortaleza
|3718
|3890
|Villaverde
|4528
|4678
|Villa de Vallecas
|2477
|2628
|Vicálvaro
|1725
|1810
|Barajas
|784
|803
|No Consta Distrito (Madrid)
|1011
Populations by specific recognized disabilities by district
Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2014 showing the total populations by disability type per district.
|District
|Physical disability
|Intellectual disabilities
|Sensory disabilities
|physical disabilities per 1,000 people
|intellectual disabilities per 1,000 people
|sensory disabilities per 1,000 people
|Centro (Madrid)
|6561
|3062
|1923
|50.04
|23.36
|14.67
|Arganzuela
|5250
|2037
|1533
|34.96
|13.56
|10.21
|Retiro
|3317
|1382
|1048
|28.13
|11.72
|8.89
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|3760
|1390
|1147
|26.41
|9.76
|8.06
|Tetuán
|4473
|2268
|1288
|29.65
|15.03
|8.54
|Chamberí
|3679
|1566
|1162
|26.8
|11.41
|8.46
|Latina
|9432
|2533
|2305
|40.27
|10.81
|9.84
|Carabanchel
|10021
|2619
|2323
|41.71
|10.9
|9.67
|Usera
|6014
|1910
|1410
|45.31
|14.39
|10.62
|Puente de Vallecas
|10202
|4046
|2542
|45.11
|17.89
|11.24
|Moratalaz
|3747
|1373
|1020
|39.52
|14.48
|10.76
|Ciudad Lineal
|6341
|2343
|1821
|29.95
|11.07
|8.6
|Hortaleza
|4958
|1668
|1273
|28.44
|9.57
|7.3
|Villaverde
|6358
|1781
|1476
|45.22
|12.67
|10.5
|Villa de Vallecas
|3279
|1163
|793
|32.91
|11.67
|7.96
|Vicálvaro
|2320
|742
|560
|33.45
|10.7
|8.07
|Barajas
|1030
|401
|283
|22.52
|8.77
|6.19
|No Consta Distrito (Madrid)
|1286
|644
|330
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
