Disability in Madrid: Population with disabilities

Posted on March 20, 2018 by Laura Hale in Data journalism, Other news // 0 Comments

Most of the data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid regarding disability population by district is broken down by gender.  It is also only available for a few years.  There has been little data available from more recent years to allow for comparisons.  This makes it more difficult for doing analysis based on recent data.

Why it matters

The characteristics of the population with disabilities in a district matter, as different size populations have different needs. Disability is also a broad term, and sub-populations within this broad category also have specific needs. These can be based on type of disability, gender, age, education or employment. Understanding a population means being able to best meet that population’s specific needs.

City population

Population of Madrid with recognized disability on a year to year basis using data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

 Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides population data by year for the total number of people with disabilities across the whole of the city.  This data dates to 2011 and goes to 2014.
Date Population with a disability
01/01/2011 155949
31/12/2011 155949
01/01/2012 180061
31/12/2012 180061
01/01/2013 173316
01/01/2013 173316
31/12/2013 173316
01/01/2014 179013
31/12/2014 179013

District population characteristics

Almost 40% of the cities population of people with disabilities reside in 5 districts. These are Puente de Vallecas with 16790 residents, Carabanchel with 14963 residents, Latina with 14270 residents, Centro (Madrid) with 11546 residents and Fuencarral-El Pardo with 10521 residents. Ciudad Lineal was the only other district with a population of over 10,000 people with recognized disabilities as of 2014.

Puente de Vallecas saw the single biggest growth of people with disabilities from 2013 to 2014, adding over 500 people with disabilities to the district. Barajas was the district with the smallest amount of growth, adding only 47 new residents with disabilities.

There are a lot more women with disabilities in Madrid. On a district level, the biggest gender gap is found in Salamanca (Madrid) with 57.2% of the population of people with recognized disabilities being women. The total difference is 904, proportionally much higher than Arganzuela which has a ratio of 54.9% and 870 more women, much higher than Chamberí with a percentage of 56.4% and difference of 819 women and much higher than Los Ángeles (Madrid), with a ratio of 54.6% and 810 more women.

While 15 districts have populations of women that is higher than men, 6 have higher populations of men. These districts are Centro (Madrid)HortalezaVillaverdeVicálvaroBarajasand No Consta Distrito (Madrid)Villaverde has the largest imbalance, with 259 more men than women. In comparison, the difference between men and women is only 2 more men than women in Vicálvaro.

Year by year growth of population with a disability

Year by year growth of population with a disability by district.

Disability population growth by district from 2013 to 2014.

The following table shows the population of people with a disability by district where Ayuntamiento de Madrid data is available.
District 01/01/2011 01/01/2012 01/01/2013 01/01/2014 Difference 2013 to 2014
Barajas 1547 1703 1667 1714 47
No Consta Distrito (Madrid) 810 2086 1964 2260 296
Vicálvaro 3192 3472 3443 3622 179
Villa de Vallecas 4417 4965 4963 5235 272
Moncloa-Aravaca 4847 5368 5180 5370 190
Retiro 5119 5838 5580 5747 167
Moratalaz 5653 6177 5957 6140 183
Salamanca (Madrid) 5507 6548 6179 6298 119
Chamberí 6000 6695 6246 6407 161
Hortaleza 7139 7803 7606 7900 294
San Blas-Canillejas 7216 7901 7657 7909 252
Tetuán 7263 8098 7737 8029 292
Arganzuela 7175 8965 8714 8820 106
Usera 8609 9404 9062 9334 272
Villaverde 8867 9661 9373 9615 242
Ciudad Lineal 9553 10440 10115 10506 391
Fuencarral-El Pardo 9506 10542 10181 10521 340
Centro (Madrid) 6244 11599 11125 11546 421
Latina 13244 14719 13942 14270 328
Carabanchel 13541 15129 14530 14963 433
Puente de Vallecas 14970 16679 16208 16790 582
Madrid 155949 180061 173316 179013 5697

Gender distribution of people with recognized disabilities by district

Gender distribution of people with recognized disabilities by district using data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

 The table below shows 2014, 2013 when that year is not available, data about gender break down by district of people with recognized disabilities.
District Men Women More men than women Difference in men and women percentage of women
Centro (Madrid) 5817 5729 Yes -88 49,6%
Retiro 2616 3131 No 515 54,5%
Salamanca (Madrid) 2697 3601 No 904 57,2%
Tetuán 3750 4279 No 529 53,3%
Chamberí 2794 3613 No 819 56,4%
Fuencarral-El Pardo 4959 5222 No 263 51,3%
Arganzuela 3975 4845 No 870 54,9%
Moncloa-Aravaca 2433 2747 No 314 53,0%
Latina 6996 7274 No 278 51,0%
Carabanchel 7204 7759 No 555 51,9%
Usera 4531 4803 No 272 51,5%
Puente de Vallecas 8165 8625 No 460 51,4%
Moratalaz 2896 3244 No 348 52,8%
Ciudad Lineal 5102 5404 No 302 51,4%
Hortaleza 4010 3890 Yes -120 49,2%
Villaverde 4937 4678 Yes -259 48,7%
Villa de Vallecas 2607 2628 No 21 50,2%
Vicálvaro 1812 1810 Yes -2 50,0%
Barajas 911 803 Yes -108 46,8%
No Consta Distrito (Madrid) 1249 1011 Yes -238 44,7%

Men

Using available data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below shows the population total for men in each district in either 2013, 2014 or both years.

Men 01/01/2013 31/12/2014
Centro (Madrid) 5590 5817
Retiro 2574 2616
Salamanca (Madrid) 2699 2697
Tetuán 3617 3750
Chamberí 2725 2794
Fuencarral-El Pardo 4959
Arganzuela 3975
Moncloa-Aravaca 2433
Latina 6823 6996
Carabanchel 6999 7204
Usera 4393 4531
Puente de Vallecas 7885 8165
Moratalaz 2813 2896
Ciudad Lineal 4931 5102
Hortaleza 3888 4010
Villaverde 4845 4937
Villa de Vallecas 2486 2607
Vicálvaro 1718 1812
Barajas 883 911
No Consta Distrito (Madrid) 1249

Women

Using available data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below shows the population total for women in each district in either 2013, 2014 or both years.

Women 01/01/2013 31/12/2014
Centro (Madrid) 5535 5729
Retiro 3006 3131
Salamanca (Madrid) 3480 3601
Tetuán 4120 4279
Chamberí 3521 3613
Fuencarral-El Pardo 5222
Arganzuela 4845
Moncloa-Aravaca 2747
Latina 7119 7274
Carabanchel 7531 7759
Usera 4669 4803
Puente de Vallecas 8323 8625
Moratalaz 3144 3244
Ciudad Lineal 5184 5404
Hortaleza 3718 3890
Villaverde 4528 4678
Villa de Vallecas 2477 2628
Vicálvaro 1725 1810
Barajas 784 803
No Consta Distrito (Madrid) 1011

Populations by specific recognized disabilities by district

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2014 showing the total populations by disability type per district.

District Physical disability Intellectual disabilities Sensory disabilities physical disabilities per 1,000 people intellectual disabilities per 1,000 people sensory disabilities per 1,000 people
Centro (Madrid) 6561 3062 1923 50.04 23.36 14.67
Arganzuela 5250 2037 1533 34.96 13.56 10.21
Retiro 3317 1382 1048 28.13 11.72 8.89
Salamanca (Madrid) 3760 1390 1147 26.41 9.76 8.06
Tetuán 4473 2268 1288 29.65 15.03 8.54
Chamberí 3679 1566 1162 26.8 11.41 8.46
Latina 9432 2533 2305 40.27 10.81 9.84
Carabanchel 10021 2619 2323 41.71 10.9 9.67
Usera 6014 1910 1410 45.31 14.39 10.62
Puente de Vallecas 10202 4046 2542 45.11 17.89 11.24
Moratalaz 3747 1373 1020 39.52 14.48 10.76
Ciudad Lineal 6341 2343 1821 29.95 11.07 8.6
Hortaleza 4958 1668 1273 28.44 9.57 7.3
Villaverde 6358 1781 1476 45.22 12.67 10.5
Villa de Vallecas 3279 1163 793 32.91 11.67 7.96
Vicálvaro 2320 742 560 33.45 10.7 8.07
Barajas 1030 401 283 22.52 8.77 6.19
No Consta Distrito (Madrid) 1286 644 330 n/a n/a n/a
Laura Hale
About Laura Hale (2569 Articles)
Laura Hale is a sport journalist, specializing in Paralympic and disability sport news. Prior to helping found ParaSport-News, she spent two and a half years working as a journalist on Wikinews, a citizen journalism site. As a journalist, she has covered the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in La Molina, the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, and a number of other sporting events. She has additional experience with Paralympic sport having worked as a Wikipedian in Residence for the Australian and Spanish Paralympic Committees. She has a PhD in Communications from the University of Canberra.

