Disability in Madrid: Population

Posted on March 20, 2018 by Laura Hale in Data journalism, Other news // 0 Comments

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides population data by year for every district in Madrid.  The available data starts in 2014 and is current to 2017.  This data is can be has gradients to gender, age, income level and employment status.  Only some of this data was looked at and uploaded to ParaSport Data for analysis.  Below, population data for San Blas-Canillejas and Barajas are broken down by year.

Why it matters

The general population and its characteristics often define services offered to those areas. Understanding broader population characteristics can assist in understanding why some services used by everyone, including people with disabilities, are distributed the way they are.

Population by district

Population of San Blas-Canillejas

Population of San Blas-Canillejas by year using data provided by Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

San Blas-Canillejas population
01/01/2014 153372
01/01/2015 152447
01/01/2016 153411
01/01/2017 154357

Population of Barajas

Population of Barajas by year using data provided by Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Barajas population
01/01/2014 45586
01/01/2015 45747
01/01/2016 46264
01/07/2016 46570
01/01/2017 46876
