Disability in Madrid: Population
The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides population data by year for every district in Madrid. The available data starts in 2014 and is current to 2017. This data is can be has gradients to gender, age, income level and employment status. Only some of this data was looked at and uploaded to ParaSport Data for analysis. Below, population data for San Blas-Canillejas and Barajas are broken down by year.
Why it matters
The general population and its characteristics often define services offered to those areas. Understanding broader population characteristics can assist in understanding why some services used by everyone, including people with disabilities, are distributed the way they are.
Population by district
Population of San Blas-Canillejas
|San Blas-Canillejas
|population
|01/01/2014
|153372
|01/01/2015
|152447
|01/01/2016
|153411
|01/01/2017
|154357
Population of Barajas
|Barajas
|population
|01/01/2014
|45586
|01/01/2015
|45747
|01/01/2016
|46264
|01/07/2016
|46570
|01/01/2017
|46876
Leave a comment