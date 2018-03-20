Disability in Madrid: Population

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides population data by year for every district in Madrid. The available data starts in 2014 and is current to 2017. This data is can be has gradients to gender, age, income level and employment status. Only some of this data was looked at and uploaded to ParaSport Data for analysis. Below, population data for San Blas-Canillejas and Barajas are broken down by year.

Why it matters

The general population and its characteristics often define services offered to those areas. Understanding broader population characteristics can assist in understanding why some services used by everyone, including people with disabilities, are distributed the way they are.

Population by district

Population of San Blas-Canillejas

San Blas-Canillejas population 01/01/2014 153372 01/01/2015 152447 01/01/2016 153411 01/01/2017 154357

Population of Barajas

Barajas population 01/01/2014 45586 01/01/2015 45747 01/01/2016 46264 01/07/2016 46570 01/01/2017 46876

