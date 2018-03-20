Disability in Madrid: Public services

There are a few types of public services with data related to accessibility or people with disabilities. These are public libraries and public toilets. The data for public libraries uses 0 and 1 to indicate whether or not a facility is accessible. All use 0 to indicate not accessible. None of the descriptions for libraries provide information about accessibility. This sort of situation exists for other types of public services including movil punto limpios. All of these are listed as being inaccessible. The inverse was true for data about public toilets in Madrid. Using the 0 and 1 system for accessibility, all were listed as being accessible.

Given the importance of public services like libraries for job hunting and public toilets for making it possible to go out without having to worry about where a person needs to go to the bathroom, some of this data shows some zones are very underserved for populations with disabilities. Some places with large numbers of people with disabilities have no to few public toilets. These instead tend to be clustered around zones that are more tourist oriented. While this may be advantageous to the economy in terms of attracting tourists with disabilities, it is less advantageous to people with disabilities living outside Madrid’s tourist center.

Why it matters

A lot of publicly accessible buildings in Madrid, including shops and restaurantes, are not fully accessible. While some areas may be accessible, toilets are often not accessible. In some places, they are located down steep sets of narrow stairs with no elevator or stair lift. This can make it very difficult for people with disabilities to plan their travel outside of their home, as they may not be able to use the toilet while they are out. By having more public toilets, it makes it easier for people with disabilities to be more self-sufficient. Libraries are another type of public service that may not be fully accessible. These matter because they often provide access to social opportunities, free access to the Internet and other information resources, free places to study or work and opportunities to connect to the local community. Having access to libraries can reduce a person’s cost of living, provide social opportunities and access to information and physical spaces that can improve quality of life.

Disability accessible toilets

The city of Madrid has built and maintains a number of accessible public toilets in the city. These are not found in every district. Among the districts that have them, the greatest number are found in Centro (Madrid), which has 8 total. The smallest number of accessible toilets is 1, with seven districts having this many. These districts include Retiro, Chamartin, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Moncloa-Aravaca, Latina, Ciudad Lineal, Villa de Vallecas and Vicálvaro. 5 districts have no public toilets.

Total disability accessible toilets by district

