Disability in Madrid: Retiro

Geography

Retiro is a district in Madrid, which is subdivided into 6 districts. Retiro, with a perimeter of 9,523 meters, is the second smallest district in Madrid. The district ranks fifth by area, with an area of 5.46 square kilometers.

Population characteristics

`

In 2014, the district had a population of 5,747 people with recognized disabilities. This was an increase of 167 from 2013, an an increase of 628 people since 2011. 54.5% of the population in Retiro with a recognized disability were female in 2014, with 2,616 men and 3,131 women residing in the district.

Salamanca, Moratalaz, Chamberí, Retiro and Villa de Vallecas are a cluster of districts in the bottom third of all districts for the total size of their populations of people with physical disabilities. They respectively have populations of 3760, 3747, 3679, 3317 and 3279 residences with physical disabilities. Retiro ranked fifteenth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 28.13 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Retiro is home to 4 outpatient health centers. This includes 3 Centro de Salud, 0 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental. There are 2 public hospitals located in Retiro.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Retiro has 1 general health services facility. It is listed as being accessible. Retiro is home to 1 municipal health organizations. This facility is listed as accessible.

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not list any health service facility specifically for people with disabilities as being found in this district. This include occupational support centers, day centers, and residences, all of which are classified as types of health service facilities.

Education

Arganzuela, Retiro, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas and Barajas are the six districts as of August 2016 in Madrid that did not have a single special student living in them that was enrolled in a technical education program. This includes students enrolled at both public schools and private schools, in programs with concentrations and in programs without concentrations.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Retiro has 6 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 2 of the 6 are accessible. This puts the district near the middle for having 33% of its facilities being accessible. Retiro has 6 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 2, or 33%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Retiro is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Arganzuela, Moncloa-Aravaca, Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas, Retiro, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde are listed as having one accessible library each.

Public transport

5 of the 6 metro stops serving Retiro are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 6 metro stops, 4 have complementary accessibility measures, 5 have ramps, and 3 have elevators. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period. Retiro is home to 2 deportivos, which have a combined 69,266 square meters of space. The district is tied for third in terms of total deportivos and ranks eleventh in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Retiro ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 265 locations. It has 345 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.273 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is3, putting the district tied for seventeenth and last in this category along with 6 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Retiro’s 2 polideportivos are both listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 1 polideportivo with a pool that has a pool hoist, and 1 that does not have a pool hoist. It is one of five districts where not all of its pools located at polideportivos do not have pool hoists. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. 1 of the polideportivos in the district has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp, while 1 does not.

10 basic sports facilities are located in Retiro. This puts the district as fifteenth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 1 is access controlled, while 9 are open air facilities. They have a combined 10,430 and 25,245 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Retiro has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 10 unique sports.

Retiro ranks fourteenth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 8. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Retiro is one of four districts with 1 facility with at least one chito field. Only nine districts have chito fields. Retiro is tied for eleventh for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 3 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities.

Retiro is one of six districts to have 1 facility with at least one lawn bowls (bocce or bolos) court. It is located at a basic sporting facility, with data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid listing all these facilities as inaccessible. Retiro is tied with five other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 1. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Retiro is one of six districts in the city to have 1 basic sport installation with at least one Pétanque terrain located on its grounds. Retiro has 3 facilities with skating rinks. None are at accessible facilities. Retiro has 1 swimming pool located at a polideportivo inside its borders. The pool is accessible. Retiro is tied for seventh with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 3. The district is one of five districts with none of the facilities with table tennis tables being located at accessible venues. Retiro is one of four districts with 1 facility containing at least one walking track. It is listed as being at an inaccessible facility.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disability, with 2 polideportivo offering opportunities for sportspeople with physical disabilities. Programming is offered at 1 polideportivo in Retiro for people with intellectual disabilities.

Adapted basketball has only one variant offered at polideportivos in Madrid. That form is id basketball, and it is offered at 1 polideportivo in Retiro and 1 polideportivo in Vicálvaro. Para-swimming is offered at 2 polideportivos in Retiro.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

