Disability in Madrid: Salamanca

Geography

Salamanca is a district in Madrid, subdivided into 6 barrios. With an area of 5.3 square kilometers, it is the fourth smallest district by area.

Population characteristics

`

The population with recognized disabilities living in the district in 2014 was 6,298 people. This was an increase of 791 from 2011, when 5,507 people with recognized disabilities lived in Salamanca. It was also an increase from the previous year, with 6179 people living in the district in 2013. There are a lot more women with disabilities in Madrid. On a district level, the biggest gender gap is found in Salamanca with 57.2% of the population of people with recognized disabilities being women. The total difference is 904, proportionally much higher than Arganzuela which has a ratio of 54.9% and 870 more women, much higher than Chamberí with a percentage of 56.4% and difference of 819 women.

Salamanca, Moratalaz, Chamberí, Retiro and Villa de Vallecas are a cluster of districts in the bottom third of all districts for the total size of their populations of people with physical disabilities. They respectively have populations of 3760, 3747, 3679, 3317 and 3279 residences with physical disabilities. Salamanca ranked seventeenth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 26.41 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Salamanca is home to 7 outpatient health centers. This includes 5 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental. There are 3 public hospitals located in Salamanca.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Salamanca has 4 general health services facilities. All are listed as being accessible. Salamanca is home to 3 centers for the prevention of illness. These facilities, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible. Latina and Salamanca are the only two districts to have 1 facility each that is classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as “other municipal public health administrative entities”. These facilities are both listed as being accessible.

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not list any health service facility specifically for people with disabilities as being found in this district. This include occupational support centers, day centers, and residences, all of which are classified as types of health service facilities.

Education

Salamanca had 1 special education student in technical education programs as of August 2016. Salamanca ranked eleventh among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of five, alongside Fuencarral-El Pardo, Centro, Tetuán and Ciudad Lineal, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in private school technical education programs with a subject concentration.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Chamartin, Chamberí and Salamanca have 15, 6 and 12 of these types of facilities respectively. These are the only three districts in Madrid where none of their nursing homes and supervised apartments are listed as being accessible. Salamanca ranks fourth in Madrid for the total number of these facilities, while Chamartin ranks third. Chamberí is seventh for the total number of facilities. Despite the large volume of residencial and assisted living services, they are at the very bottom for accessibility. Salamanca has 12 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 0, or 0%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Salamanca is one of five districts where data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2017 does not indicate that any public accessible toilets have been installed in public spaces in the district.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

2 of the 6 metro stops serving Salamanca are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 6 metro stops, 1 have complementary accessibility measures, 2 have ramps and 1 has elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked first in total funding, with 32,960,907.75 € allocated for improvements. Salamanca ranked first in average funding, with stations serving it getting 10,986,969.25 € to fund accessibility efforts.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Salamanca ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 373 locations. It has 474 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.222 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is6, putting the district tied for sixth in this category along with 5 other districts.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter. Latina, with 4 deportivos, is second in total area with 214,768 square meters. Puente de Vallecas ranks third using this metric, with its 5 deportivos having a total of 198,865 square meters.Moncloa-Aravaca ranks fourth, with its 9 deportivos having a total of 181,776 square meters. On the other side of the spectrum, Centro (Madrid) ranks last in area, with its 1 deportivo having 2,239 square meters of space. Salamanca (Madrid) is second to last, with its 2 deportivos having a total area of 7,496 square meters. Barajas ranks third to last with its 1 deportivo having 17,346 square meters. Tetuán is fourth from last with its 3 deportivos having 18,205 total square meters.

Salamanca’s 3 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 2 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist and 1 where the polideportivo’s pool may or may not have a pool hoist. One polideportivo in the district may have a pool ramp, while 2 do not. All the polideportivos in the district are equipped with elevators. 1 of the polideportivos in the district has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp, while 1 does not.

4 basic sports facilities are located in Salamanca. This puts the district as tied for eighteenth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 4 are access controlled, while 0 are open air facilities. They have a combined 1,4610 and 0 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Salamanca has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 11 unique sports.

Salamanca ranks sixteenth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 3. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, Salamanca is one of four districts with 1 facility with at least one chito field. Only nine districts have chito fields. Salamanca is one of five districts with a cycling track located at a basic sporting facility within its borders. The district has 1 facility with a cycling track. Salamanca is tied for fifteenth for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 2 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities.

Salamanca ranks fourth alongside Carabanchel in the number of facilities with handball courts. The district has 2 polideportivos and or basic sporting facilities that include handball courts.Salamanca is one of six districts to have 1 facility with at least one lawn bowls (bocce or bolos) court. It is located at a basic sporting facility, with data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid listing all these facilities as inaccessible. Salamanca has the most facilities with paddle courts in Madrid with 3. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Salamanca is one of six districts in the city to have 1 basic sport installation with at least one Pétanque terrain located on its grounds.

Salamanca (Madrid) has 1 swimming pool located at a polideportivo inside its borders. The pool is accessible. Salamanca is tied for third with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 4. The district is tied for second with the number of facilities having table tennis tables located at accessible facilities with 1. Salamanca is one of four districts with 1 facility containing at least one walking track. It is listed as being at an inaccessible facility.

Sporting opportunities

Salamanca has polideportivos serving a variety of different types of disabilities, with 3 polideportivo catering to each of the following groups: deaf and hearing impaired, intellectual disabilities, physical disability and sensory disability.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán. Adapted aquafitness and adapted aquatics are offered at 1 polideportivo in Salamanca.

There are several general fitness type opportunities for people with disabilities across Madrid. These include adapted fitness, adapted physical activity, adapted physical therapy, adapted pilates, adapted rhythmic gymnastics, id aerobics, id fitness, general id sport and reduced mobility physical conditioning. Adapted rhythmic gymnastics is offered at 1 polideportivo each in Moncloa-Aravaca and Salamanca.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

