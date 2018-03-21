Disability in Madrid: San Blas-Canillejas

Geography

San Blas-Canillejas is a district in Madrid. It is divided into 8 different barrios, has a perimeter of 26,698 meters, and an area of 22.37 square kilometers. Geographically, it is ranked around the middle when compared to other districts in the city. In 2017, the district had a population of 154,357, an increase of 985 people from 2014 when 154,357 people resided in the district.

Population characteristics

The total population of people with recognized disabilities in San Blas-Canillejas in 2014 was 7,909, an increase of almost 700 people from 2011 when the total population of people with recognized disabilities was 7,216.

Health services and facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

San Blas-Canillejas has 2 general health services facilities. All are listed as being accessible. San Blas-Canillejas is one of seven districts to have a drug addiction treatment center. The 1 facility the district has is listed as being accessible. San Blas-Canillejas is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible.

There are only 2 districts which offer specific health services to people with autism, and only at one health facility in these districts. They are Fuencarral-El Pardo and San Blas-Canillejas. 12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. On the low end for total facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, Moratalaz, San Blas-Canillejas, Usera, Vicálvaro and Villa de Vallecas have one health facility each specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. A subcategory of health service facilities is residences for people with disabilities. While also counted in general physical disabilities, at least one residences is found in this district. Disabilities catered for by this residence include intellectual disabilities and autism.

Education

San Blas-Canillejas had 1 special education student in technical education programs as of August 2016. San Blas-Canillejas ranked eleventh among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of four, alongside Carabanchel, Moratalaz and Vicálvaro, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in public school technical education programs.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. San Blas-Canillejas has 5 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 2 of the 5 are accessible. This puts the district near the middle for having 40% of its facilities being accessible. San Blas-Canillejas has 5 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 2, or 40%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

San Blas-Canillejas is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at third with 5 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 3.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Of these, 3 have 1 library each that are not accessible. These districts are Puente de Vallecas, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde. Arganzuela, Moncloa-Aravaca, Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas, Retiro, San Blas-Canillejas and Villaverde are listed as having one accessible library each.

Public transport

1 of the 3 metro stops serving San Blas-Canillejas is listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 3 metro stops, 1 have complementary accessibility measures, and 1 has ramps and elevators. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

San Blas-Canillejas ranks fifth among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 526 locations. It has 643 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.180 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is6, putting the district tied for sixth in this category along with 5 other districts.

Sporting facilities

San Blas-Canillejas is home to 3 deportivos, which have a combined 55,407 square meters of space. The district is tied for fourth in terms of total deportivos and ranks fourteenth in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

San Blas-Canillejas’s polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 2 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. All the polideportivos in the district are equipped with elevators. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

23 basic sports facilities are located in San Blas-Canillejas. This puts the district as eleventh for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 4 are access controlled, while 19 are open air facilities. They have a combined 46,419 and 92,542 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

San Blas-Canillejas has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 11 unique sports.

San Blas-Canillejas is one of six districts with 1 facility that has a specialized area for track and field. It is one of 3 districts where track and field is located at an inaccessible facility. San Blas-Canillejas ranks ninth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 10. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. None of the facilities for chito are located at polideportivos. As such, all should be considered inaccessible. Among the districts with this type of sport specific facility at a basic sport installation, San Blas-Canillejas ranks fourth with 3 facilities with chito fields. Only nine districts have chito fields.

San Blas-Canillejas ranks tenth for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 4 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these San Blas-Canillejas is tied at fifth in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 3 basic sport facilities having at least one Pétanque terrain. San Blas-Canillejas is one of four districts with a skate park. It has 3, none of which are located at accessible facilities. San Blas-Canillejas has 3 facilities with skating rinks. None are at accessible facilities.

San Blas-Canillejas has 1 swimming pool located at a polideportivo inside its borders. The pool is accessible. San Blas-Canillejas is tied for twlefth and last with four other districts for the number of facilities with table tennis tables at 1. The district is one of five districts with none of the facilities with table tennis tables being located at accessible venues. San Blas-Canillejas is tied for second with six other districts for the number of facilities with volleyball courts at 1. Only ten districts in the city specifically have courts for volleyball at their facilities. The court is listed as being located at an inaccessible facility. San Blas-Canillejas is one of four districts with 1 facility containing at least one walking track. It is listed as being at an inaccessible facility.

Sporting opportunities

San Blas-Canillejas has polideportivos serving a variety of different types of disabilities, with 2 polideportivo catering to each of the following groups: intellectual disabilities and physical disability. Programming is also offered at 1 polideportivo for people with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders, deaf and hearing impairments, paraplegia or amputations, and sensory disabilities.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán. For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Arganzuela is the only one of these with 2 polideportivos offering programs for this variant. Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartin, Moncloa-Aravaca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán have 1 polideportivo each offering physical disability swimming.

