Disability in Madrid: Selected findings

This section provides selected findings from an analysis of the data provided about disability, populations with disabilities, services for people with disabilities and accessibility in Madrid. It summarizes information from the three sample sections: Transport, Centro and Puente de Vallecas.

Transport

Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas and Moratalaz are underserved by accessible Metro Madrid stations. More than half of the districts stations are inaccessible. Moratalaz specifically lacks funds earmarked for its station to be made accessible, with improvements only available from general funds. This despite its station having no elevator and no ramps.

Centro

Centro has one of the largest populations of people with disabilities and is generally accessible via public transport. Despite this, there are few sporting opportunities, limited number of health services specific for people with disabilities, and access issues in many residential health facilities. People with intellectual disabilities appear to be particularly underserved by public institutions in the district.

Puente de Vallecas

People with disabilities in Puente de Vallecas appear to lack access to crucial services and facilities like education, libraries and public toilets. These are critical areas. They are only mildly offset by a greater volume of accessible health service facilities, public transport stations and accessible parking spots. They district also has a number of accessible sporting facilities and disability specific opportunities. The relatively high number of opportunities stand in contrast to the fact that rarely does the district with the highest number of people with disabilities lead in volume of services and opportunities in these areas. People in Puente de Vallecas are underserved compared other districts based the size of the population with disabilities.

