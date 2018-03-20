Disability in Madrid: Sporting facilities

There are a large number of sport specific facilities provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. They include 3×3 basketball courts, badminton courts, basketball courts, bolera facilities, calva courts, chito fields, cycling tracks, football fields, frontenis courts, frontóns, handball courts, lawn bowls courts, mini-basketball courts, paddle courts, pétanque terrains, roller hockey rinks, skate parks, skating rinks, swimming pools, table tennis tables, tennis courts, volleyball courts and walking tracks.

`

As a result of consistency issues in how Ayuntamiento de Madrid enters data as it relates to diacritics, data from Vicálvaro and Chamberí is not fully included in this table. If it is present, it is a result of it having been manually added. Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Parque de la Vicalvarada was not added to the count for Vicálvaro as a result. Its totals were manually added to Vicálvaro, but do not show up in most graphs or in ranking when districts are compared. The only graphs that include Vicálvaro were ones manually created using Excel.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid also did not include district or barrio information for all basic sporting facilities in its borders. As such, Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Parque Manoteras – Vélez Rubio was not included initially. Located in Hortaleza, the totals with that facility were manually added to the tables after the fact. Descriptions for the district were also updated based on these manual totals. Its presence also does not show up in graphs created using the query engine. The only graphs that include Parque Manoteras – Vélez Rubio were ones manually created using Excel.

Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Parque Cerro Almodovar is another basic sporting facility where the Ayuntamiento de Madrid did not include district or barrio information. Located in Latina, the totals were added after the fact. Text was updated. The only graph to accurately include the facility was the one for bowling alleys that was created using Excel.

Likewise, Centro Deportivo Municipal Félix Rubio and Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur were left out of the totals when counting facilities by specific district. This was again the result of the Ayuntamiento de Madrid not including district or barrio information. The first is located in Villaverde, while the second is located in Latina. Tables and descriptions were updated to include the frontenis courts and frontón found at these polideportivos.

Madrid Caja Mágica has a maybe listed for accessibility. Located in Usera, it was not counted at all in regards to accessibility count. Centro Deportivo Municipal Vallehermoso, located in Chamberi, is also not counted in the graphic breakdown of total number of accessible pools by district.

Despite these data input issues, there is a broad picture of the available opportunities for people with disabilities by district based on facility accessibility. Some districts offer large number of opportunities when compared to population size and geographic area, while others offer few. This suggests some areas for further investigation.

Why it matters

Access to facilities can impact participation in sports, both in terms of a facility offering specialized programs for people with disabilities and for people with disabilities to use those facilities along with others who live in that area. If a facility does not have adaptations like ramps, elevators, pool hoists, pool ramps, exercise rooms for people with mobility issues, people cannot use them.

Quantity also matters. The more space there is and the greater the number of facilities, the more opportunities are there for people to use them. If more people live in an area, the greater the square meterage needs to be.

Deportivos

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter. Latina, with 4 deportivos, is second in total area with 214,768 square meters. Puente de Vallecas ranks third using this metric, with its 5 deportivos having a total of 198,865 square meters.Moncloa-Aravaca ranks fourth, with its 9 deportivos having a total of 181,776 square meters. On the other side of the spectrum, Centro (Madrid) ranks last in area, with its 1 deportivo having 2,239 square meters of space. Salamanca (Madrid) is second to last, with its 2 deportivos having a total area of 7,496 square meters. Barajas ranks third to last with its 1 deportivo having 17,346 square meters. Tetuán is fourth from last with its 3 deportivos having 18,205 total square meters.

Polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible or inaccessible. Descriptions of accessibility features across the system show the major accessibility features to be elevators, ramps, pool hoists and pool lifts. The the total for these changes from district to district.

Deportivo total and total deportivo area by square meter

The table below has the total number of deportivos by district as of August 2016, along with the total area of these deportivos in square meters using data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Number of accessible and inaccessible polideportivos

Using data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below counts the number of accessible polideportivos and possibly accessible polideportivos by district.

Number of polideportivos with pool hoists by district and location

The table below contains a count of polideportivos which have pools, and the total having or not having pool hoists.

The following are the coordinates of polideportivos which have pool hoists in Madrid. This data can also be viewed on Fusion Tables

Polideportivo with pool hoist Coordinates Centro Deportivo Municipal Alberto García 40.372421418 , -3.657451562 Centro Deportivo Municipal Alfredo Goyeneche 40.452115128 , -3.783293739 Centro Deportivo Municipal Aluche 40.382720517 , -3.7736536 Centro Deportivo Municipal Antonio Díaz Miguel 40.471254265 , -3.695325697 Centro Deportivo Municipal Barajas 40.463013828 , -3.587693324 Centro Deportivo Municipal Casa de Campo 40.416126287 , -3.733536573 Centro Deportivo Municipal Centro Integrado Arganzuela 40.402072798 , -3.695532538 Centro Deportivo Municipal Cerro Almodóvar 40.381685706 , -3.60233646 Centro Deportivo Municipal Chamartín 40.461133498 , -3.676208246 Centro Deportivo Municipal Concepción 40.43725652 , -3.648449813 Centro Deportivo Municipal Daoíz y Velarde 1 40.401331177 , -3.677813143 Centro Deportivo Municipal El Espinillo 40.356341939 , -3.686595141 Centro Deportivo Municipal Entrevías 40.378413212 , -3.674532317 Centro Deportivo Municipal Escuelas de San Antón 40.423826701 , -3.699010103 Centro Deportivo Municipal Fabián Roncero 40.449656841 , -3.597577201 Centro Deportivo Municipal Fernando Martín 40.460935404 , -3.712191829 Centro Deportivo Municipal Francisco Fernández Ochoa 40.365817769 , -3.74089398 Centro Deportivo Municipal Fuente del Berro 40.421719568 , -3.665251515 Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur 40.398465832 , -3.73538345 Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur 40.378417 , -3.674526 Centro Deportivo Municipal Gimnasio Moscardó 40.437945289 , -3.674502029 Centro Deportivo Municipal Hortaleza 40.478727926 , -3.652718352 Centro Deportivo Municipal José María Cagigal 40.432149553 , -3.736964599 Centro Deportivo Municipal La Almudena 40.420606498 , -3.63242373 Centro Deportivo Municipal La Elipa 40.414331237 , -3.655949875 Centro Deportivo Municipal La Masó 40.484425999 , -3.714422256 Centro Deportivo Municipal La Mina 40.382349556 , -3.746482524 Centro Deportivo Municipal La Vaguada 40.478767583 , -3.708699328 Centro Deportivo Municipal Las Cruces 40.379148937 , -3.756554762 Centro Deportivo Municipal Luis Aragonés 40.464650948 , -3.627587714 Centro Deportivo Municipal Marqués de Samaranch 40.407615014 , -3.717380722 Centro Deportivo Municipal Moratalaz 40.398858545 , -3.63243229 Centro Deportivo Municipal Moscardó 40.388502904 , -3.706303079 Centro Deportivo Municipal Orcasitas 40.375582138 , -3.712458543 Centro Deportivo Municipal Orcasur 40.370219933 , -3.6994689 Centro Deportivo Municipal Palomeras 40.382599021 , -3.633729269 Centro Deportivo Municipal Peñuelas 40.398655323 , -3.704959759 Centro Deportivo Municipal Plata y Castañar 40.349989973 , -3.717841307 Centro Deportivo Municipal Playa Victoria 40.459276347 , -3.702113698 Centro Deportivo Municipal Pradillo 40.449106226 , -3.671618277 Centro Deportivo Municipal Pueblo Nuevo 40.430032401 , -3.638536354 Centro Deportivo Municipal Puente de Vallecas 40.391461947 , -3.659863602 Centro Deportivo Municipal Raúl González 40.346220026 , -3.684337728 Centro Deportivo Municipal San Blas 40.428810107 , -3.611327358 Centro Deportivo Municipal San Fermín 40.375305774 , -3.692701024 Centro Deportivo Municipal San Juan Bautista 40.448649763 , -3.658571179 Centro Deportivo Municipal Santa Ana 40.498094693 , -3.69635801 Centro Deportivo Municipal Triángulo de Oro 40.465125192 , -3.692820837 Centro Deportivo Municipal Valdebernardo 40.40418961 , -3.622901144 Centro Deportivo Municipal Vallecas 40.390368919 , -3.657213682 Centro Deportivo Municipal Vallehermoso 40.440648438 , -3.709053489 Centro Deportivo Municipal Vicente del Bosque 40.478913594 , -3.693540659 Centro Deportivo Municipal Vicálvaro 40.409140618 , -3.603264732

Number of polideportivos with pool ramps by district

The table below contains a count of the number of polideportivos by district that have pool ramps.

Number of polideportivos with wheelchair accessible fitness rooms by district

A count by district of polideportivos with wheelchair accessible fitness rooms based on data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Number and location of polideportivos with elevators by district

The table below contains a count by district of the total number of polideportivos which have elevators. The geographic data is available on Google Fusion Tables.

Number of polideportivos with ramps by district and location

The table below gives a count by district of the number of polideportivos with ramps.

Basic sporting facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid lists two general types of sporting facilities they operate in the city. The first are polideportivos. The second are basic sporting facilities. Some of these are directly managed by the city, while others are indirectly operated by the city. The data set from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid for basic sporting facilities says none of these facilities are accessible. This may or may not actually be the case. For this reason, the data regarding accessibility at basic sporting facilities in Madrid is not broken down by district.

Number of basic sporting facilities by district

The table below gives a count by district of the number of Basic sporting facilities as of 2015, the most recent year when data was available.

District Basic Sports Facilities Centro (Madrid) 4 Arganzuela 18 Retiro 10 Salamanca (Madrid) 4 Tetuán 8 Chamberí 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 41 Moncloa-Aravaca 26 Latina 36 Carabanchel 37 Usera 35 Puente de Vallecas 33 Moratalaz 24 Ciudad Lineal 32 Hortaleza 61 Villaverde 25 Villa de Vallecas 18 Vicálvaro 7 San Blas-Canillejas 23 Barajas 15 Chamartin 3

Number of basic open air and access controlled sporting facilities by district

The table below gives a count by district of the number of open air and access controlled basic sporting facilities as of 2015, the most recent year when data was available. It also includes the total square meters of such space in each district. The correlation between total facilities and square meters of space is 0.913734564 for access controlled facilities and 0.645735666 for open air facilities. This suggests a strong relationship, with the greater the number of facilities, the greater the square meter of space. This contrasts to polideportivos, where that relationship is much weaker.

District Basic sporting facilities Access controlled basic sporting facilities Square meters of access controlled basic sporting facilities Open air basic sporting facilities Square meters of open air basic sporting facilities Centro (Madrid) 4 1 1862 3 4107 Arganzuela 18 3 1500 15 17881 Retiro 10 1 10430 9 25245 Salamanca (Madrid) 4 4 14610 0 0 Tetuán 8 1 5447 7 17132 Chamberí 0 0 0 0 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 41 13 122768 28 37851 Moncloa-Aravaca 26 4 12800 22 69153 Latina 36 9 77893 27 54594 Carabanchel 37 9 126928 28 44692 Usera 35 9 61262 26 108511 Puente de Vallecas 33 9 96761 24 44169 Moratalaz 24 2 22651 22 32192 Ciudad Lineal 32 5 31115 27 30772 Hortaleza 61 10 75250 51 60935 Villaverde 25 2 9047 23 62187 Villa de Vallecas 18 4 53043 14 20704 Vicálvaro 7 2 19623 5 18076 San Blas-Canillejas 23 4 46419 19 92542 Barajas 15 3 19647 12 28652 Chamartin 3 ? ? ? ?

Sport specific facilities

Two types of sport specific facilities that are owned by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid exist in Madrid. These are polideportivos and basic sporting facilities. Among the first type, some are accessible and some are not. Among the second, the data says none are accessible. This may not actually be the case, and this data could use independent authentication outside of the main list of basic sporting facilities provided by the townhall of Madrid.

The type of sport specific facilities are not the same at each polideportivo and basic sporting facility in Madrid. Some have pools, and some do not. Some districts have polideportivos inside for one sport but none outside, while the inverse is true in other districts. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid also does not provide a specific list of the type of facilities by district, nor use standardized language to describe them. Skateparks, skateboarding grounds, and skating rinks are all used to describe places to skateboard, with no clear distinction offered. The same is also true of other types of venues, including football fields. Many are described as futbol sala or football 7, but in other cases, it is impossible to know what specific type of venue exists for football variants.

Using descriptions for each polideportivo and basic sport installation, these venues were labeled as having facilities for specific sports. These were then counted by sport to understand accessibility to fields for these sports, irrespective of whether or not there were programs offered for people with disabilities to participate in them.

3 x 3 basketball court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible badminton courts. None of the 3 x 3 basketball courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District Inaccessible 3 x 3 basketball courts Hortaleza 2

Athletics facility accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible athletics facilities.

District Accessible athletics facilities Inaccessible athletics facilities Ciudad Lineal 1 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 0 1 Latina 1 0 Moratalaz 1 0 Puente de Vallecas 0 1 San Blas-Canillejas 0 1

Badminton court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible badminton courts. None of the badminton courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District Inaccessible badminton courts Unknown accessibility badminton courts Puente de Vallecas 1 0 Usera 0 1

Basketball court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible basketball courts. None of the basketball courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District Inaccessible basketball courts Arganzuela 3 Barajas 9 Carabanchel 13 Centro (Madrid) 1 Chamartin 5 Ciudad Lineal 20 Fuencarral-El Pardo 20 Hortaleza 24 Latina 10 Moncloa-Aravaca 12 Moratalaz 16 Puente de Vallecas 17 Retiro 8 Salamanca (Madrid) 3 San Blas-Canillejas 10 Usera 13 Villa de Vallecas 9 Villaverde 10 Vicálvaro 1

Bolera facilities accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible bowling alleys. None of the bolera facilities in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District count of inaccessible bowling alleys Latina 3

Calva court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible chito fields. None of the calva courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District Inaccessible calva courts Carabanchel 1 Fuencarral-El Pardo 2 Latina 1 Hortaleza 1

Chito field accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible chito fields. None of the chito fields in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District Inaccessible chito fields Carabanchel 2 Fuencarral-El Pardo 4 Hortaleza 6 Latina 5 Moratalaz 1 Retiro 1 Salamanca (Madrid) 1 San Blas-Canillejas 3 Villaverde 1 Vicálvaro 1

Cycling track accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible cycling tracks. None of the chito fields in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District Inaccessible cycling tracks Ciudad Lineal 1 Hortaleza 1 Latina 3 Salamanca (Madrid) 1 Usera 2

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible football fields. It includes fields for football variants such as fútbol sala, and fútbol 7, including those with grass, artificial turf or gym floor.

District Not accessible football fields Accessible football fields Arganzuela 3 0 Barajas 7 0 Carabanchel 7 0 Chamartin 9 0 Ciudad Lineal 10 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 8 0 Hortaleza 17 0 Latina 14 0 Moncloa-Aravaca 8 0 Moratalaz 14 0 Puente de Vallecas 2 1 Retiro 3 0 Salamanca (Madrid) 2 0 San Blas-Canillejas 4 0 Tetuán 2 0 Usera 1 0 Villa de Vallecas 2 0 Villaverde 3 0

Frontenis court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible frontenis courts.

District Accessible frontenis courts Inaccessible frontenis courts Latina 1 1 Villaverde 1 0

Frontón accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible frontón. This type of facility is a two-walled or single-walled court used as a playing area for Basque pelota.

District Accessible Frontón Inaccessible Frontón Total Frontón Arganzuela 0 1 1 Carabanchel 1 0 1 Ciudad Lineal 1 1 2 Hortaleza 0 1 1 Latina 2 0 2 Moratalaz 2 0 2 Puente de Vallecas 0 1 1 Usera 0 5 5 Villa de Vallecas 1 0 1 Villaverde 1 1 2

Handball court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible handball courts.

District Accessible handball courts Inaccessible handball courts Total handball courts Arganzuela 1 0 1 Carabanchel 0 2 2 Fuencarral-El Pardo 0 3 3 Hortaleza 0 1 1 Puente de Vallecas 1 15 16 Salamanca (Madrid) 0 2 2 Usera 0 7 7 Villaverde 0 1 1

Lawn bowls court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible lawn bowls (bocce or bolos) courts. All of these are located at basic sporting facilities, and are presumed to be inaccessible based on Ayuntamiento de Madrid data.

District Inaccessible lawn bowls courts Carabanchel 1 Hortaleza 1 Puente de Vallecas 1 Retiro 1 Salamanca (Madrid) 1 Vicálvaro 1

Mini basketball court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible mini basketball courts.

District inaccessible mini basketball courts Vicálvaro 1

Paddle court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible paddle courts.

District Inaccessible paddle courts Accessible paddle courts Total paddle courts Carabanchel 1 0 1 Chamartin 2 0 2 Ciudad Lineal 1 0 1 Fuencarral-El Pardo 2 0 2 Latina 1 0 1 Moncloa-Aravaca 0 1 1 Puente de Vallecas 1 1 2 Retiro 1 0 1 Salamanca (Madrid) 3 0 3 Usera 1 0 1

Pétanque terrain accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible Pétanque terrains. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.

District Not accessible Hortaleza 11 Fuencarral-El Pardo 10 Latina 8 Carabanchel 4 Arganzuela 3 San Blas-Canillejas 3 Usera 3 Villaverde 2 Barajas 1 Chamartin 1 Puente de Vallecas 1 Retiro 1 Salamanca (Madrid) 1 Villa de Vallecas 1 Vicálvaro 1

Roller hockey rink accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible roller hockey rinks.

District Accessible roller hockey rinks Inaccessible roller hockey rinks Carabanchel 0 1 Latina 1 0 Moratalaz 0 1 Puente de Vallecas 1 0

Skate park accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible skate parks.

District Inaccessible skate park Accessible skate park Hortaleza 2 0 Latina 0 1 San Blas-Canillejas 3 0 Usera 1 0 Vicálvaro 1 0

Skating rink accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible skating rinks. From most descriptions, it is unclear whether skating rink refers to ice skating rinks, roller skating or roller blading rinks, roller hockey facilities or places to skateboard.

District No Yes Latina 10 1 Villaverde 8 0 Hortaleza 8 0 Arganzuela 4 0 Carabanchel 4 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 4 0 Chamartin 3 0 Ciudad Lineal 3 1 Moratalaz 3 1 Retiro 3 0 San Blas-Canillejas 3 0 Usera 2 0 Moncloa-Aravaca 1 0 Puente de Vallecas 1 0 Vicálvaro 1 0

Swimming pool accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible swimming pools. All these facilities are located at polideportivos and all are accessible.

District Accessible swimming pools Unknown accessibility Arganzuela 2 0 Barajas 1 0 Carabanchel 1 0 Chamartin 1 0 Ciudad Lineal 3 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 2 0 Hortaleza 2 0 Latina 2 0 Moncloa-Aravaca 3 0 Moratalaz 2 0 Puente de Vallecas 4 0 Retiro 1 0 Salamanca (Madrid) 1 0 San Blas-Canillejas 1 0 Tetuán 2 0 Usera 2 1 Vicálvaro 2 0 Villa de Vallecas 1 0 Villaverde 3 0 Chamberí 1 0

Table tennis table accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible table tennis tables.

District Accessible table tennis tables Inaccessible table tennis tables Total facilities with table tennis tables Arganzuela 1 0 1 Barajas 0 1 1 Carabanchel 0 2 2 Ciudad Lineal 1 0 1 Fuencarral-El Pardo 4 0 4 Hortaleza 1 7 8 Latina 1 3 4 Moncloa-Aravaca 1 2 3 Moratalaz 1 2 3 Puente de Vallecas 1 3 4 Retiro 0 3 3 Salamanca (Madrid) 1 3 4 San Blas-Canillejas 0 1 1 Usera 0 6 6 Villa de Vallecas 1 2 3 Villaverde 1 0 1 Vicálvaro 1 0 1

Tennis court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible tennis courts.

District No Yes Unknown Arganzuela 1 0 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 3 0 0 Latina 1 1 0 Moncloa-Aravaca 0 1 0 Puente de Vallecas 1 1 0 Usera 2 0 1 Villaverde 2 0 0

Volleyball court accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible volleyball courts.

District Inaccessible volleyball courts Accessible volleyball courts Arganzuela 0 1 Barajas 1 0 Fuencarral-El Pardo 1 1 Hortaleza 2 0 Latina 0 1 Moncloa-Aravaca 1 0 Moratalaz 2 0 Puente de Vallecas 2 0 San Blas-Canillejas 1 0 Villa de Vallecas 1 0

Walking track accessibility

The table below looks at the count by district of accessible walking tracks.

District Inaccessible walking tracks Moncloa-Aravaca 1 Retiro 1 Salamanca (Madrid) 1 San Blas-Canillejas 1

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Google



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

