Disability in Madrid: Sporting facilities

There are a large number of sport specific facilities provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. They include 3×3 basketball courts, badminton courts, basketball courts, bolera facilities, calva courts, chito fields, cycling tracks, football fields, frontenis courts, frontóns, handball courts, lawn bowls courts, mini-basketball courts, paddle courts, pétanque terrains, roller hockey rinks, skate parks, skating rinks, swimming pools, table tennis tables, tennis courts, volleyball courts and walking tracks.
As a result of consistency issues in how Ayuntamiento de Madrid enters data as it relates to diacritics, data from Vicálvaro and Chamberí is not fully included in this table. If it is present, it is a result of it having been manually added. Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Parque de la Vicalvarada was not added to the count for Vicálvaro as a result. Its totals were manually added to Vicálvaro, but do not show up in most graphs or in ranking when districts are compared. The only graphs that include Vicálvaro were ones manually created using Excel.
The Ayuntamiento de Madrid also did not include district or barrio information for all basic sporting facilities in its borders. As such, Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Parque Manoteras – Vélez Rubio was not included initially. Located in Hortaleza, the totals with that facility were manually added to the tables after the fact. Descriptions for the district were also updated based on these manual totals. Its presence also does not show up in graphs created using the query engine. The only graphs that include Parque Manoteras – Vélez Rubio were ones manually created using Excel.
Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Parque Cerro Almodovar is another basic sporting facility where the Ayuntamiento de Madrid did not include district or barrio information. Located in Latina, the totals were added after the fact. Text was updated. The only graph to accurately include the facility was the one for bowling alleys that was created using Excel.
Likewise, Centro Deportivo Municipal Félix Rubio and Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur were left out of the totals when counting facilities by specific district. This was again the result of the Ayuntamiento de Madrid not including district or barrio information. The first is located in Villaverde, while the second is located in Latina. Tables and descriptions were updated to include the frontenis courts and frontón found at these polideportivos.
Madrid Caja Mágica has a maybe listed for accessibility. Located in Usera, it was not counted at all in regards to accessibility count. Centro Deportivo Municipal Vallehermoso, located in Chamberi, is also not counted in the graphic breakdown of total number of accessible pools by district.
Despite these data input issues, there is a broad picture of the available opportunities for people with disabilities by district based on facility accessibility. Some districts offer large number of opportunities when compared to population size and geographic area, while others offer few. This suggests some areas for further investigation.
Why it matters
Access to facilities can impact participation in sports, both in terms of a facility offering specialized programs for people with disabilities and for people with disabilities to use those facilities along with others who live in that area. If a facility does not have adaptations like ramps, elevators, pool hoists, pool ramps, exercise rooms for people with mobility issues, people cannot use them.
Quantity also matters. The more space there is and the greater the number of facilities, the more opportunities are there for people to use them. If more people live in an area, the greater the square meterage needs to be.
Deportivos
The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter. Latina, with 4 deportivos, is second in total area with 214,768 square meters. Puente de Vallecas ranks third using this metric, with its 5 deportivos having a total of 198,865 square meters.Moncloa-Aravaca ranks fourth, with its 9 deportivos having a total of 181,776 square meters. On the other side of the spectrum, Centro (Madrid) ranks last in area, with its 1 deportivo having 2,239 square meters of space. Salamanca (Madrid) is second to last, with its 2 deportivos having a total area of 7,496 square meters. Barajas ranks third to last with its 1 deportivo having 17,346 square meters. Tetuán is fourth from last with its 3 deportivos having 18,205 total square meters.
Polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible or inaccessible. Descriptions of accessibility features across the system show the major accessibility features to be elevators, ramps, pool hoists and pool lifts. The the total for these changes from district to district.
Deportivo total and total deportivo area by square meter
The total number of deportivos per district alongside the total area of these deportivos in square meters.
The table below has the total number of deportivos by district as of August 2016, along with the total area of these deportivos in square meters using data provided by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
Number of accessible and inaccessible polideportivos
Polideportivo count by accessibility by district.
Using data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid, the table below counts the number of accessible polideportivos and possibly accessible polideportivos by district.
Number of polideportivos with pool hoists by district and location
Count of polideportivos with pool hoists by district.
The table below contains a count of polideportivos which have pools, and the total having or not having pool hoists.
Location of polideportivos in Madrid with pools that have pool hoists.
The following are the coordinates of polideportivos which have pool hoists in Madrid. This data can also be viewed on Fusion Tables
.
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Alberto García
|40.372421418 , -3.657451562
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Alfredo Goyeneche
|40.452115128 , -3.783293739
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Aluche
|40.382720517 , -3.7736536
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Antonio Díaz Miguel
|40.471254265 , -3.695325697
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Barajas
|40.463013828 , -3.587693324
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Casa de Campo
|40.416126287 , -3.733536573
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Centro Integrado Arganzuela
|40.402072798 , -3.695532538
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Cerro Almodóvar
|40.381685706 , -3.60233646
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Chamartín
|40.461133498 , -3.676208246
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Concepción
|40.43725652 , -3.648449813
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Daoíz y Velarde 1
|40.401331177 , -3.677813143
|Centro Deportivo Municipal El Espinillo
|40.356341939 , -3.686595141
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Entrevías
|40.378413212 , -3.674532317
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Escuelas de San Antón
|40.423826701 , -3.699010103
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Fabián Roncero
|40.449656841 , -3.597577201
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Fernando Martín
|40.460935404 , -3.712191829
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Francisco Fernández Ochoa
|40.365817769 , -3.74089398
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Fuente del Berro
|40.421719568 , -3.665251515
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur
|40.398465832 , -3.73538345
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur
|40.378417 , -3.674526
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Gimnasio Moscardó
|40.437945289 , -3.674502029
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Hortaleza
|40.478727926 , -3.652718352
|Centro Deportivo Municipal José María Cagigal
|40.432149553 , -3.736964599
|Centro Deportivo Municipal La Almudena
|40.420606498 , -3.63242373
|Centro Deportivo Municipal La Elipa
|40.414331237 , -3.655949875
|Centro Deportivo Municipal La Masó
|40.484425999 , -3.714422256
|Centro Deportivo Municipal La Mina
|40.382349556 , -3.746482524
|Centro Deportivo Municipal La Vaguada
|40.478767583 , -3.708699328
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Las Cruces
|40.379148937 , -3.756554762
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Luis Aragonés
|40.464650948 , -3.627587714
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Marqués de Samaranch
|40.407615014 , -3.717380722
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Moratalaz
|40.398858545 , -3.63243229
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Moscardó
|40.388502904 , -3.706303079
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Orcasitas
|40.375582138 , -3.712458543
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Orcasur
|40.370219933 , -3.6994689
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Palomeras
|40.382599021 , -3.633729269
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Peñuelas
|40.398655323 , -3.704959759
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Plata y Castañar
|40.349989973 , -3.717841307
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Playa Victoria
|40.459276347 , -3.702113698
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Pradillo
|40.449106226 , -3.671618277
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Pueblo Nuevo
|40.430032401 , -3.638536354
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Puente de Vallecas
|40.391461947 , -3.659863602
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Raúl González
|40.346220026 , -3.684337728
|Centro Deportivo Municipal San Blas
|40.428810107 , -3.611327358
|Centro Deportivo Municipal San Fermín
|40.375305774 , -3.692701024
|Centro Deportivo Municipal San Juan Bautista
|40.448649763 , -3.658571179
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Santa Ana
|40.498094693 , -3.69635801
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Triángulo de Oro
|40.465125192 , -3.692820837
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Valdebernardo
|40.40418961 , -3.622901144
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Vallecas
|40.390368919 , -3.657213682
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Vallehermoso
|40.440648438 , -3.709053489
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Vicente del Bosque
|40.478913594 , -3.693540659
|Centro Deportivo Municipal Vicálvaro
|40.409140618 , -3.603264732
Number of polideportivos with pool ramps by district
Count of the number of polideportivos by district that have pool ramps.
The table below contains a count of the number of polideportivos by district that have pool ramps.
Number of polideportivos with wheelchair accessible fitness rooms by district
Count by district of polideportivos with wheelchair accessible fitness rooms.
A count by district of polideportivos with wheelchair accessible fitness rooms based on data from Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
Number and location of polideportivos with elevators by district
A count by district of the number of polideportivos with and without elevators.
Location of polideportivos in Madrid which have elevators.
The table below contains a count by district of the total number of polideportivos which have elevators. The geographic data is available on Google Fusion Tables.
Number of polideportivos with ramps by district and location
Count of polideportivos with ramps by district.
The table below gives a count by district of the number of polideportivos with ramps.
Basic sporting facilities
The Ayuntamiento de Madrid lists two general types of sporting facilities they operate in the city. The first are polideportivos. The second are basic sporting facilities. Some of these are directly managed by the city, while others are indirectly operated by the city. The data set from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid for basic sporting facilities says none of these facilities are accessible. This may or may not actually be the case. For this reason, the data regarding accessibility at basic sporting facilities in Madrid is not broken down by district.
Number of basic sporting facilities by district
Count of basic sporting facilities by district.
The table below gives a count by district of the number of Basic sporting facilities as of 2015, the most recent year when data was available.
|Centro (Madrid)
|4
|Arganzuela
|18
|Retiro
|10
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|4
|Tetuán
|8
|Chamberí
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|41
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|26
|Latina
|36
|Carabanchel
|37
|Usera
|35
|Puente de Vallecas
|33
|Moratalaz
|24
|Ciudad Lineal
|32
|Hortaleza
|61
|Villaverde
|25
|Villa de Vallecas
|18
|Vicálvaro
|7
|San Blas-Canillejas
|23
|Barajas
|15
|Chamartin
|3
Number of basic open air and access controlled sporting facilities by district
The table below gives a count by district of the number of open air and access controlled basic sporting facilities as of 2015, the most recent year when data was available. It also includes the total square meters of such space in each district. The correlation between total facilities and square meters of space is 0.913734564 for access controlled facilities and 0.645735666 for open air facilities. This suggests a strong relationship, with the greater the number of facilities, the greater the square meter of space. This contrasts to polideportivos, where that relationship is much weaker.
|Centro (Madrid)
|4
|1
|1862
|3
|4107
|Arganzuela
|18
|3
|1500
|15
|17881
|Retiro
|10
|1
|10430
|9
|25245
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|4
|4
|14610
|0
|0
|Tetuán
|8
|1
|5447
|7
|17132
|Chamberí
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|41
|13
|122768
|28
|37851
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|26
|4
|12800
|22
|69153
|Latina
|36
|9
|77893
|27
|54594
|Carabanchel
|37
|9
|126928
|28
|44692
|Usera
|35
|9
|61262
|26
|108511
|Puente de Vallecas
|33
|9
|96761
|24
|44169
|Moratalaz
|24
|2
|22651
|22
|32192
|Ciudad Lineal
|32
|5
|31115
|27
|30772
|Hortaleza
|61
|10
|75250
|51
|60935
|Villaverde
|25
|2
|9047
|23
|62187
|Villa de Vallecas
|18
|4
|53043
|14
|20704
|Vicálvaro
|7
|2
|19623
|5
|18076
|San Blas-Canillejas
|23
|4
|46419
|19
|92542
|Barajas
|15
|3
|19647
|12
|28652
|Chamartin
|3
| ?
| ?
| ?
| ?
Sport specific facilities
Two types of sport specific facilities that are owned by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid exist in Madrid. These are polideportivos and basic sporting facilities. Among the first type, some are accessible and some are not. Among the second, the data says none are accessible. This may not actually be the case, and this data could use independent authentication outside of the main list of basic sporting facilities provided by the townhall of Madrid.
The type of sport specific facilities are not the same at each polideportivo and basic sporting facility in Madrid. Some have pools, and some do not. Some districts have polideportivos inside for one sport but none outside, while the inverse is true in other districts. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid also does not provide a specific list of the type of facilities by district, nor use standardized language to describe them. Skateparks, skateboarding grounds, and skating rinks are all used to describe places to skateboard, with no clear distinction offered. The same is also true of other types of venues, including football fields. Many are described as futbol sala or football 7, but in other cases, it is impossible to know what specific type of venue exists for football variants.
Using descriptions for each polideportivo and basic sport installation, these venues were labeled as having facilities for specific sports. These were then counted by sport to understand accessibility to fields for these sports, irrespective of whether or not there were programs offered for people with disabilities to participate in them.
3 x 3 basketball court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with 3 x 3 basketball courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible badminton courts. None of the 3 x 3 basketball courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
Athletics facility accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with athletics facilities by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible athletics facilities.
|Ciudad Lineal
|1
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|0
|1
|Latina
|1
|0
|Moratalaz
|1
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|0
|1
|San Blas-Canillejas
|0
|1
Badminton court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with badminton courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible badminton courts. None of the badminton courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|0
|Usera
|0
|1
Basketball court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with basketball courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible basketball courts. None of the basketball courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
|Arganzuela
|3
|Barajas
|9
|Carabanchel
|13
|Centro (Madrid)
|1
|Chamartin
|5
|Ciudad Lineal
|20
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|20
|Hortaleza
|24
|Latina
|10
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|12
|Moratalaz
|16
|Puente de Vallecas
|17
|Retiro
|8
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|3
|San Blas-Canillejas
|10
|Usera
|13
|Villa de Vallecas
|9
|Villaverde
|10
|Vicálvaro
|1
Bolera facilities accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with calva courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible bowling alleys. None of the bolera facilities in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
Calva court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with calva courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible chito fields. None of the calva courts in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
|Carabanchel
|1
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|Latina
|1
|Hortaleza
|1
Chito field accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with chito fields by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible chito fields. None of the chito fields in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
|Carabanchel
|2
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|4
|Hortaleza
|6
|Latina
|5
|Moratalaz
|1
|Retiro
|1
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|San Blas-Canillejas
|3
|Villaverde
|1
|Vicálvaro
|1
Cycling track accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with cycling tracks by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible cycling tracks. None of the chito fields in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
|Ciudad Lineal
|1
|Hortaleza
|1
|Latina
|3
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|Usera
|2
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with football fields by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible football fields. It includes fields for football variants such as fútbol sala, and fútbol 7, including those with grass, artificial turf or gym floor.
|Arganzuela
|3
|0
|Barajas
|7
|0
|Carabanchel
|7
|0
|Chamartin
|9
|0
|Ciudad Lineal
|10
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|8
|0
|Hortaleza
|17
|0
|Latina
|14
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|8
|0
|Moratalaz
|14
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|2
|1
|Retiro
|3
|0
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|2
|0
|San Blas-Canillejas
|4
|0
|Tetuán
|2
|0
|Usera
|1
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|2
|0
|Villaverde
|3
|0
Frontenis court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with frontenis courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible frontenis courts.
|Latina
|1
|1
|Villaverde
|1
|0
Frontón accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with frontón by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible frontón. This type of facility is a two-walled or single-walled court used as a playing area for Basque pelota.
|Arganzuela
|0
|1
|1
|Carabanchel
|1
|0
|1
|Ciudad Lineal
|1
|1
|2
|Hortaleza
|0
|1
|1
|Latina
|2
|0
|2
|Moratalaz
|2
|0
|2
|Puente de Vallecas
|0
|1
|1
|Usera
|0
|5
|5
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|0
|1
|Villaverde
|1
|1
|2
Handball court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with handball courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible handball courts.
|Arganzuela
|1
|0
|1
|Carabanchel
|0
|2
|2
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|0
|3
|3
|Hortaleza
|0
|1
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|15
|16
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|0
|2
|2
|Usera
|0
|7
|7
|Villaverde
|0
|1
|1
Lawn bowls court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with lawn bowls courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible lawn bowls (bocce or bolos) courts. All of these are located at basic sporting facilities, and are presumed to be inaccessible based on Ayuntamiento de Madrid data.
|Carabanchel
|1
|Hortaleza
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|Retiro
|1
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|Vicálvaro
|1
Mini basketball court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with mini basketball courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible mini basketball courts.
Paddle court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with paddle courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible and inaccessible paddle courts.
|Carabanchel
|1
|0
|1
|Chamartin
|2
|0
|2
|Ciudad Lineal
|1
|0
|1
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|0
|2
|Latina
|1
|0
|1
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|0
|1
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|1
|2
|Retiro
|1
|0
|1
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|3
|0
|3
|Usera
|1
|0
|1
Pétanque terrain accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with Pétanque terrains by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible Pétanque terrains. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. As such, all should be presumed to be inaccessible.
|Hortaleza
|11
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|10
|Latina
|8
|Carabanchel
|4
|Arganzuela
|3
|San Blas-Canillejas
|3
|Usera
|3
|Villaverde
|2
|Barajas
|1
|Chamartin
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|Retiro
|1
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|Vicálvaro
|1
Roller hockey rink accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with roller hockey rinks by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible roller hockey rinks.
|Carabanchel
|0
|1
|Latina
|1
|0
|Moratalaz
|0
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|0
Skate park accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with skating rinks by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible skate parks.
|Hortaleza
|2
|0
|Latina
|0
|1
|San Blas-Canillejas
|3
|0
|Usera
|1
|0
|Vicálvaro
|1
|0
Skating rink accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with skating rinks by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible skating rinks. From most descriptions, it is unclear whether skating rink refers to ice skating rinks, roller skating or roller blading rinks, roller hockey facilities or places to skateboard.
|Latina
|10
|1
|Villaverde
|8
|0
|Hortaleza
|8
|0
|Arganzuela
|4
|0
|Carabanchel
|4
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|4
|0
|Chamartin
|3
|0
|Ciudad Lineal
|3
|1
|Moratalaz
|3
|1
|Retiro
|3
|0
|San Blas-Canillejas
|3
|0
|Usera
|2
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|0
|Vicálvaro
|1
|0
Swimming pool accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with swimming pools by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible swimming pools. All these facilities are located at polideportivos and all are accessible.
|Arganzuela
|2
|0
|Barajas
|1
|0
|Carabanchel
|1
|0
|Chamartin
|1
|0
|Ciudad Lineal
|3
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|0
|Hortaleza
|2
|0
|Latina
|2
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|3
|0
|Moratalaz
|2
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|4
|0
|Retiro
|1
|0
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|0
|San Blas-Canillejas
|1
|0
|Tetuán
|2
|0
|Usera
|2
|1
|Vicálvaro
|2
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|0
|Villaverde
|3
|0
|Chamberí
|1
|0
Table tennis table accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with table tennis tables by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible table tennis tables.
|Arganzuela
|1
|0
|1
|Barajas
|0
|1
|1
|Carabanchel
|0
|2
|2
|Ciudad Lineal
|1
|0
|1
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|4
|0
|4
|Hortaleza
|1
|7
|8
|Latina
|1
|3
|4
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|2
|3
|Moratalaz
|1
|2
|3
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|3
|4
|Retiro
|0
|3
|3
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|3
|4
|San Blas-Canillejas
|0
|1
|1
|Usera
|0
|6
|6
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|2
|3
|Villaverde
|1
|0
|1
|Vicálvaro
|1
|0
|1
Tennis court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with tennis courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible tennis courts.
|Arganzuela
|1
|0
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|3
|0
|0
|Latina
|1
|1
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|0
|1
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|1
|1
|0
|Usera
|2
|0
|1
|Villaverde
|2
|0
|0
Volleyball court accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with volleyball courts by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible volleyball courts.
|Arganzuela
|0
|1
|Barajas
|1
|0
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|1
|1
|Hortaleza
|2
|0
|Latina
|0
|1
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|0
|Moratalaz
|2
|0
|Puente de Vallecas
|2
|0
|San Blas-Canillejas
|1
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|0
Walking track accessibility
Count of accessible and inaccesible facilities with walking tracks by district in Madrid.
The table below looks at the count by district of accessible walking tracks.
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|Retiro
|1
|Salamanca (Madrid)
|1
|San Blas-Canillejas
|1
