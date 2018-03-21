Disability in Madrid: Tetuán

Geography

Tetuán is a district in Madrid, and is subdivided into 6 barrios. With a perimeter of 9,925 meters and a total area of 5.38 square kilometers, Tetuán is the third smallest district in Madrid using these metrics.

Population characteristics

The district had 8,029 residents with recognized disabilities in 2014. This was an increase of 292 people from 2013, when 7,737 people with disabilities were counted as living in the district. There is a gender gap within this population, with 53.3% of people with recognized disabilities being women. With 3,750 men and 4,279 women, the total gender gap is 529 more women than men. These numbers put Tetuán in the middle third when ranked comparative to other districts in the city.

Tetuán had a population of 4,473 people with recognized physical disabilities residing in the district as of 2014. Tetuán ranked thirteenth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 29.65 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Tetuán is home to 8 outpatient health centers. This includes 6 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental. There is 1 public hospital located in Tetuán.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter. None of the general facilities that are not specific to people with disabilities are located in Tetuán.

Data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not list any health service facility specifically for people with disabilities as being found in this district. This include occupational support centers, day centers, and residences, all of which are classified as types of health service facilities.

Education

Tetuán had 3 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. Tetuán ranked eighth among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of five, alongside Fuencarral-El Pardo, Centro, Ciudad Lineal and Salamanca, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in private school technical education programs with a subject concentration.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Tetuán has 3 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 1 of the 3 are accessible. This puts the district near the middle for having 33% of its facilities being accessible. Tetuán has 3 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 1, or 33%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Tetuán is one of five districts where data from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid in 2017 does not indicate that any public accessible toilets have been installed in public spaces in the district.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

6 of the 7 metro stops serving Tetuán are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 7 metro stops, 6 have complementary accessibility measures, 6 have ramps, and 3 have elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked eleventh in total funding, with 627,475.10 € allocated for improvements. Tetuán ranked eleventh in average funding, with stations serving it getting 209,158.37 € to fund accessibility efforts.

While Renfe provides little data regarding accessibility for its whole network that can be correlated with location, there is at least one accessible Cercanias station serving this district. These stations have ramps, elevators and other accessibility features.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Tetuán ranks eighth among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 466 locations. It has 549 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.166 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is3, putting the district tied for seventeenth and last in this category along with 6 other districts.

Sporting facilities

The district with the most deportivos is Moncloa-Aravaca, with 9. This is almost twice as many as Arganzuela, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde which have 5 each. Centro (Madrid), Chamberí and Barajas as the the other opposite end of the spectrum. These districts have 1 deportivo each. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos. This is noteworthy in that Moratalaz only has 2 deportivos, but ranks number one in total square area of deportivo space with 267,300 square meter. Latina, with 4 deportivos, is second in total area with 214,768 square meters. Tetuán is fourth from last compared to other districts with its 3 deportivos having 18,205 total square meters.

Tetuán’s 3 polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 3 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. Tetuán is the only district in Madrid listed as having a wheelchair accessible fitness room. 2 of the polideportivos in the district has a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp, while 1 does not.

8 basic sports facilities are located in Tetuán. This puts the district as sixteenth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 1 is access controlled, while 7 are open air facilities. They have a combined 5,447 and 17,132 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Tetuán is near the bottom in terms of the diversity of sport specific facilities found at basic sporting facilities and polideportivos inside its borders. It only supports at least 3 sports with these sport specific facilities. Tetuán is tied for fifteenth for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 2 facilities. None of these fields are at accessible facilities. Tetuán has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disability, with 3 polideportivo offering opportunities for these sportspeople. 2 deportivos in each district also offer sports programming for people who are deaf and hearing impaired, intellectual disabilities, paraplegia, paraplegia or amputation, physical disabilities, and sensory disabilities. 1 polideportivo offers programming for people with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. Seven districts have 1 polideportivo each that offers a program for id swimming. These districts include Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Salamanca (Madrid), San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán. For physical disability swimming, seven districts have polideportivos with programs. Arganzuela is the only one of these with 2 polideportivos offering programs for this variant. Barajas, Carabanchel, Chamartin, Moncloa-Aravaca, San Blas-Canillejas and Tetuán have 1 polideportivo each offering physical disability swimming.

Beyond swimming, several other opportunities are offered for people with disabilities to get in the pool and engage in physical activity. These activities include adapted aquafitness, adapted aquatics and adapted aquatic gymnastics which are open to all types of disabilities, and id aquatics open to people with intellectual disabilities. Three districts have adapted aquafitness at 2 polideportivos in their borders. They are Arganzuela, Ciudad Lineal and Tetuán.

There are several general fitness type opportunities for people with disabilities across Madrid. These include adapted fitness, adapted physical activity, adapted physical therapy, adapted pilates, adapted rhythmic gymnastics, id aerobics, id fitness, general id sport and reduced mobility physical conditioning. For variants specific to people with intellectual disabilities, id aerobics is only offered at 1 polideportivo in Tetuán.

