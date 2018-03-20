Disability in Madrid: Transport
Critical transport related serviced for people with disabilities in Madrid include buses, Metro Madrid, Cercanías and parking.
Metro Madrid provides data on station accessibility, along with budget information on station upgrades. Cercanías, through Renfe, provides limited information on accessibility at some of their stations. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides parking information about the location and quantity of parking spots for people with the Blue Badge. This data gives an idea as to which zones are more accessible for people to access based on the number of stations, type of accessibility options, and number of parking spots. To get an idea as to priority areas for the government in making certain areas accessible, there is budget information related to spending to upgrade Metro Madrid stations.
Some of the potentially most valuable information is not complete. For example, this data includes ridership totals for people with disabilities broken down by disability group, locations of EMT stops that have been made accessible, budget breakdowns of improvements to EMT stops, and total number of incidents on the public transport involving discrimination against different populations including people with disabilities. Other useful data is not public, unavailable, not collected, or takes too much time to extract.
When compared against a broader picture of the number of residents with disabilities in a district and other critical services for people with disabilities, the available data can still assist in painting a picture of the quality of life for people in these districts with disabilities. This includes understanding that Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas and Moratalaz are underserved by accessible Metro Madrid stations, with more than half of their stations being inaccessible. Moratalaz speficially lacks funds specifically earmarked for its station to be made accessible, with improvements only available from general funds. This despite its station having no elevator and no ramps.
Why it matters
Transport issues matter because public transport can be key to facilitating independence. If a person does not have access to a network of friends and family who can drive them around or have a disability that precludes the ability to drive, they may not be able to be as independent as they would like. This impacts their ability to find work, to access healthcare, to access public services and to socialize. General public transport options which are accessible provide greater freedom to go out, to work, and to socialize. Areas with fewer transport options for people with disabilities limit opportunities.
For people who can drive or have someone who can drive for them, it is vitally important to have access to specialized parking spots. They have specific needs that tiny parking spots do not meet. People who use these spots have specific needs. These may include needing additional space to load or unload a wheelchair. They may also include a need to be located close to a facility as it may be very tiring to travel more than a certain distance. An inability to access spots may require them using spots that are less safe to load and unload equipment they require for their everyday lives. It may also make it more difficult to accomplish tasks. Having access to these spots, either as drivers or as passengers, gives them additional freedom when out and about.
Metro Madrid
Number of accessible and inaccessible Metro Madrid stops
The table below counts the total number of accessible and inaccessible metro stops served by Metro Madrid to the district. The stops may not be located exactly in the district, but may be on the border and still serve that district. Location data was provided by Metro Madrid and Wikidata.
|District
|Acessible stations
|Inaccessible stations
|Arganzuela
|5
|0
|Barajas
|4
|0
|Carabanchel
|8
|2
|Centro
|8
|2
|Chamartin
|5
|4
|Chamberí
|6
|2
|Ciudad Lineal
|4
|3
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|6
|4
|Hortaleza
|8
|1
|Latina
|7
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|9
|2
|Moratalaz
|0
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|5
|0
|Retiro
|5
|1
|Salamanca
|2
|4
|San Blas-Canillejas
|1
|2
|Tetuán
|6
|1
|Usera
|3
|0
|Vicálvaro
|3
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|0
|Villaverde
|2
|0
Number of Metro Madrid stops with and without complementary accessibility measures
The table below is a count by district of the number of Metro Madrid stops serving the district that do or do not have complementary accessibility measures. This data was provided by Metro Madrid, with location data provided by Wikidata.
|District
|Yes
|No
|Arganzuela
|4
|1
|Barajas
|3
|1
|Carabanchel
|4
|6
|Centro
|8
|2
|Chamartin
|5
|4
|Chamberí
|6
|2
|Ciudad Lineal
|4
|3
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|8
|Hortaleza
|3
|6
|Latina
|2
|5
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|4
|7
|Moratalaz
|0
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|5
|0
|Retiro
|4
|2
|Salamanca
|1
|5
|San Blas-Canillejas
|1
|2
|Tetuán
|6
|1
|Usera
|2
|1
|Vicálvaro
|0
|3
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|0
|Villaverde
|2
|0
Number of Metro Madrid stops with and without ramps
The table below is a count by district of the number of Metro Madrid stops serving the district that do or do not have ramps. This data was provided by Metro Madrid, with location data provided by Wikidata.
|District
|With ramps
|Without ramps
|Arganzuela
|5
|0
|Barajas
|4
|0
|Carabanchel
|8
|2
|Centro
|8
|2
|Chamartin
|5
|4
|Chamberí
|6
|2
|Ciudad Lineal
|4
|3
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|6
|4
|Hortaleza
|8
|1
|Latina
|7
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|9
|2
|Moratalaz
|0
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|5
|0
|Retiro
|5
|1
|Salamanca
|2
|4
|San Blas-Canillejas
|1
|2
|Tetuán
|6
|1
|Usera
|3
|0
|Vicálvaro
|3
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|0
|Villaverde
|2
|0
Number of Metro Madrid stops with and without elevators
The table below is a count by district of the number of Metro Madrid stops serving the district that do or do not have elevators. This data was provided by Metro Madrid, with location data provided by Wikidata.
|District
|Have elevators
|Do not have elevators
|Arganzuela
|5
|0
|Barajas
|4
|0
|Carabanchel
|7
|3
|Centro
|3
|7
|Chamartin
|4
|5
|Chamberí
|6
|2
|Ciudad Lineal
|3
|4
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|6
|4
|Hortaleza
|8
|1
|Latina
|7
|0
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|9
|2
|Moratalaz
|0
|1
|Puente de Vallecas
|3
|2
|Retiro
|3
|4
|Salamanca
|1
|5
|San Blas-Canillejas
|1
|2
|Tetuán
|3
|4
|Usera
|3
|0
|Vicálvaro
|3
|0
|Villa de Vallecas
|1
|0
|Villaverde
|2
|0
Average and total cost per district to make stations by district accessible
Using data from Metro Madrid on the cost spent making specific metro stations accessible as part of an action plan for the period between 2016 and 2020, the total costs were added up per station. Using data from Wikidata as to which districts these stations serve which in some cases is more than one, the total and average cost per district was tabulated for the amount spent upgrading accessibility to these stations. These are not the total costs spent upgrading the system, as these funds are only for ones that were specifically allocated for specific stations. General costs across the system were not included as it was not possible to separate by district or barrio. The table below is the total and average cost per district.
|Districts
|Total costs
|Average costs
|Arganzuela
|5.194.981,50 €
|2.597.490,75 €
|Carabanchel
|17.230.616,00 €
|8.615.308,00 €
|Centro
|29.841.587,64 €
|5.968.317,53 €
|Chamartin
|221.280,50 €
|221.280,50 €
|Chamberí
|693.109,55 €
|173.277,39 €
|Ciudad Lineal
|16.136.761,80 €
|4.034.190,45 €
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|9.124.800,00 €
|9.124.800,00 €
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|3.647.990,70 €
|1.215.996,90 €
|Puente de Vallecas
|4.725.600,00 €
|4.725.600,00 €
|Salamanca
|32.960.907,75 €
|10.986.969,25 €
|Tetuán
|627.475,10 €
|209.158,37 €
|Usera
|7.230.616,00 €
|7.230.616,00 €
The table below is the total cost allocated to upgrade accessibility at specific metro stations. Metro stations may be counted in multiple districts, and Metro Madrid may have specifically earmarked funds for several upgrade types like elevators, ramps or other accessibility features.
|Metro station
|Districts
|Specific costs
|Metro Plaza Elíptica
|Usera
|23.061,60 €
|Metro Plaza Elíptica
|Usera
|207.554,40 €
|Metro Plaza Elíptica
|Usera
|7.000.000,00 €
|Metro Plaza de Castilla
|Tetuán
|136.570,35 €
|Metro Plaza de Castilla
|Tetuán
|58.530,15 €
|Metro Nuevos Ministerios
|Tetuán
|66.384,15 €
|Metro Nuevos Ministerios
|Tetuán
|154.896,35 €
|Metro Cuatro Caminos
|Tetuán
|211.094,10 €
|Metro Diego de León
|Salamanca
|13.500.000,00 €
|Metro Diego de León
|Salamanca
|318.524,25 €
|Metro Avenida de América
|Salamanca
|10.500.000,00 €
|Metro Avenida de América
|Salamanca
|128.145,15 €
|Metro Avenida de América
|Salamanca
|14.238,35 €
|Metro Manuel Becerra
|Salamanca
|8.500.000,00 €
|Metro Portazgo
|Puente de Vallecas
|4.600.000,00 €
|Metro Portazgo
|Puente de Vallecas
|125.600,00 €
|Metro Argüelles
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|240.975,00 €
|Metro Príncipe Pío
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|55.863,36 €
|Metro Plaza de España
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|220.804,50 €
|Metro Príncipe Pío
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|3.000.000,00 €
|Metro Príncipe Pío
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|130.347,84 €
|Metro Begoña
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|124.800,00 €
|Metro Begoña
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|9.000.000,00 €
|Metro Barrio de la Concepción
|Ciudad Lineal
|98.489,16 €
|Metro Barrio de la Concepción
|Ciudad Lineal
|10.943,24 €
|Metro Pueblo Nuevo
|Ciudad Lineal
|124.800,00 €
|Metro Pinar de Chamartín
|Ciudad Lineal
|214.366,60 €
|Metro Barrio de la Concepción
|Ciudad Lineal
|6.500.000,00 €
|Metro Ventas
|Ciudad Lineal
|9.000.000,00 €
|Metro Ventas
|Ciudad Lineal
|188.162,80 €
|Metro Nuevos Ministerios
|Chamberí
|66.384,15 €
|Metro Nuevos Ministerios
|Chamberí
|154.896,35 €
|Metro Cuatro Caminos
|Chamberí
|211.094,10 €
|Metro Moncloa
|Chamberí
|19.759,95 €
|Metro Argüelles
|Chamberí
|240.975,00 €
|Metro Nuevos Ministerios
|Chamartin
|154.896,35 €
|Metro Nuevos Ministerios
|Chamartin
|66.384,15 €
|Metro Acacias
|Centro
|5.000.000,00 €
|Metro Argüelles
|Centro
|240.975,00 €
|Metro Alonso Martínez
|Centro
|82.529,48 €
|Metro Alonso Martínez
|Centro
|84.887,46 €
|Metro Alonso Martínez
|Centro
|15.000.000,00 €
|Metro Plaza de España
|Centro
|220.804,50 €
|Metro Tribunal
|Centro
|212.391,20 €
|Metro Tribunal
|Centro
|9.000.000,00 €
|Metro Plaza Elíptica
|Carabanchel
|7.000.000,00 €
|Metro Plaza Elíptica
|Carabanchel
|23.061,60 €
|Metro Oporto
|Carabanchel
|10.000.000,00 €
|Metro Plaza Elíptica
|Carabanchel
|207.554,40 €
|Metro Legazpi
|Arganzuela
|194.981,50 €
|Metro Acacias
|Arganzuela
|5.000.000,00 €
Cercanías Madrid
Unlike Metro Madrid, the amount of information available about accessibility features is quite limited. There are many stations where there is no information available. The limited data available tends to be based on specific lines, not about stations in general. As such, this data is extremely limited, and speaks more about Cercanías’s data availability in many cases. Most are located on Cercanías Madrid Line C-3 or Cercanías Madrid Line C-7.
Number of accessible and inaccessible Cercanías Madrid stops
Using data from Renfe, the table shows a count of the number of accessible Renfe stations in each district in Madrid. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro, Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.
|District
|Accessible stations
|Arganzuela
|1
|Barajas
|1
|Centro
|1
|Chamartin
|1
|Chamberí
|1
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|Hortaleza
|2
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|Tetuán
|1
|Villaverde
|2
Number of Cercanías Madrid stations with elevators
Using data from Renfe, the graph shows a count of the number of Renfe stations in each district in Madrid that have elevators. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro , Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.
|District
|Accessible stations
|Arganzuela
|1
|Barajas
|1
|Centro
|1
|Chamartin
|1
|Chamberí
|1
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|Hortaleza
|2
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|Tetuán
|1
|Villaverde
|2
Number of Cercanías Madrid stations with accessibility features
Using data from Renfe, the graph shows a count of the number of Renfe stations in each district in Madrid that have elevators. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro, Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.
|District
|Accessible stations
|Arganzuela
|1
|Barajas
|1
|Centro
|1
|Chamartin
|1
|Chamberí
|1
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|Hortaleza
|2
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|Tetuán
|1
|Villaverde
|2
The table below gives an idea of the broader accessibility of Renfe stations in the Comunidad de Madrid. It draws from a similar dataset, and has similar issues with limited data availability.
|Location
|Stations with complimentary accessibility features
|Comunidad de Madrid
|24
|Madrid
|10
|Alcobendas
|1
Number of Cercanías Madrid stations with ramps
Using data from Renfe, the graph shows a count of the number of Renfe stations in each district in Madrid that have elevators. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro, Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.
|District
|Accessible stations
|Arganzuela
|1
|Barajas
|1
|Centro
|1
|Chamartin
|1
|Chamberí
|1
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|2
|Hortaleza
|2
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|1
|Tetuán
|1
|Villaverde
|2
Public parking in Madrid
The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.
Total locations and spots by district with accessible public parking
The table below looks at the total number of unique locations by district which have accessible parking spots. It also includes the total number of spots per district, average number of spots per location, minimum number of spots at a unique location per district and maximum number of spots at a location per district.
|District
|Total accessible parking locations
|Total parking spots by district
|Average spots per unique location
|Minimum spots per location
|Maximum spots per location
|Ciudad Lineal
|639
|709
|1.099
|1
|3
|Carabanchel
|668
|750
|1.101
|1
|4
|Centro
|183
|210
|1.141
|1
|3
|Tetuán
|466
|549
|1.166
|1
|3
|San Blas-Canillejas
|526
|643
|1.180
|1
|6
|Chamberí
|292
|357
|1.194
|1
|4
|Salamanca
|373
|474
|1.222
|1
|6
|Puente de Vallecas
|808
|1047
|1.257
|1
|6
|Retiro
|265
|345
|1.273
|1
|3
|Fuencarral-El Pardo
|427
|558
|1.260
|1
|7
|Vicálvaro
|205
|269
|1.257
|1
|4
|Chamartin
|337
|446
|1.308
|1
|28
|Moncloa-Aravaca
|313
|417
|1.283
|1
|8
|Latina
|692
|929
|1.310
|1
|55
|Villa de Vallecas
|525
|707
|1.172
|1
|4
|Usera
|461
|622
|1.272
|1
|6
|Barajas
|138
|187
|1.247
|1
|3
|Hortaleza
|485
|658
|1.283
|1
|3
|Arganzuela
|293
|400
|1.342
|1
|22
|Moratalaz
|379
|524
|1.333
|1
|6
|Villaverde
|446
|629
|1.310
|1
|5
