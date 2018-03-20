Disability in Madrid: Transport

Critical transport related serviced for people with disabilities in Madrid include buses, Metro Madrid, Cercanías and parking.

Metro Madrid provides data on station accessibility, along with budget information on station upgrades. Cercanías, through Renfe, provides limited information on accessibility at some of their stations. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides parking information about the location and quantity of parking spots for people with the Blue Badge. This data gives an idea as to which zones are more accessible for people to access based on the number of stations, type of accessibility options, and number of parking spots. To get an idea as to priority areas for the government in making certain areas accessible, there is budget information related to spending to upgrade Metro Madrid stations.

Some of the potentially most valuable information is not complete. For example, this data includes ridership totals for people with disabilities broken down by disability group, locations of EMT stops that have been made accessible, budget breakdowns of improvements to EMT stops, and total number of incidents on the public transport involving discrimination against different populations including people with disabilities. Other useful data is not public, unavailable, not collected, or takes too much time to extract.

When compared against a broader picture of the number of residents with disabilities in a district and other critical services for people with disabilities, the available data can still assist in painting a picture of the quality of life for people in these districts with disabilities. This includes understanding that Salamanca, San Blas-Canillejas and Moratalaz are underserved by accessible Metro Madrid stations, with more than half of their stations being inaccessible. Moratalaz speficially lacks funds specifically earmarked for its station to be made accessible, with improvements only available from general funds. This despite its station having no elevator and no ramps.

Why it matters

Transport issues matter because public transport can be key to facilitating independence. If a person does not have access to a network of friends and family who can drive them around or have a disability that precludes the ability to drive, they may not be able to be as independent as they would like. This impacts their ability to find work, to access healthcare, to access public services and to socialize. General public transport options which are accessible provide greater freedom to go out, to work, and to socialize. Areas with fewer transport options for people with disabilities limit opportunities.

For people who can drive or have someone who can drive for them, it is vitally important to have access to specialized parking spots. They have specific needs that tiny parking spots do not meet. People who use these spots have specific needs. These may include needing additional space to load or unload a wheelchair. They may also include a need to be located close to a facility as it may be very tiring to travel more than a certain distance. An inability to access spots may require them using spots that are less safe to load and unload equipment they require for their everyday lives. It may also make it more difficult to accomplish tasks. Having access to these spots, either as drivers or as passengers, gives them additional freedom when out and about.

Metro Madrid

Number of accessible and inaccessible Metro Madrid stops

The table below counts the total number of accessible and inaccessible metro stops served by Metro Madrid to the district. The stops may not be located exactly in the district, but may be on the border and still serve that district. Location data was provided by Metro Madrid and Wikidata.

District Acessible stations Inaccessible stations Arganzuela 5 0 Barajas 4 0 Carabanchel 8 2 Centro 8 2 Chamartin 5 4 Chamberí 6 2 Ciudad Lineal 4 3 Fuencarral-El Pardo 6 4 Hortaleza 8 1 Latina 7 0 Moncloa-Aravaca 9 2 Moratalaz 0 1 Puente de Vallecas 5 0 Retiro 5 1 Salamanca 2 4 San Blas-Canillejas 1 2 Tetuán 6 1 Usera 3 0 Vicálvaro 3 0 Villa de Vallecas 1 0 Villaverde 2 0

Number of Metro Madrid stops with and without complementary accessibility measures

The table below is a count by district of the number of Metro Madrid stops serving the district that do or do not have complementary accessibility measures. This data was provided by Metro Madrid, with location data provided by Wikidata.

District Yes No Arganzuela 4 1 Barajas 3 1 Carabanchel 4 6 Centro 8 2 Chamartin 5 4 Chamberí 6 2 Ciudad Lineal 4 3 Fuencarral-El Pardo 2 8 Hortaleza 3 6 Latina 2 5 Moncloa-Aravaca 4 7 Moratalaz 0 1 Puente de Vallecas 5 0 Retiro 4 2 Salamanca 1 5 San Blas-Canillejas 1 2 Tetuán 6 1 Usera 2 1 Vicálvaro 0 3 Villa de Vallecas 1 0 Villaverde 2 0

Number of Metro Madrid stops with and without ramps

The table below is a count by district of the number of Metro Madrid stops serving the district that do or do not have ramps. This data was provided by Metro Madrid, with location data provided by Wikidata.

District With ramps Without ramps Arganzuela 5 0 Barajas 4 0 Carabanchel 8 2 Centro 8 2 Chamartin 5 4 Chamberí 6 2 Ciudad Lineal 4 3 Fuencarral-El Pardo 6 4 Hortaleza 8 1 Latina 7 0 Moncloa-Aravaca 9 2 Moratalaz 0 1 Puente de Vallecas 5 0 Retiro 5 1 Salamanca 2 4 San Blas-Canillejas 1 2 Tetuán 6 1 Usera 3 0 Vicálvaro 3 0 Villa de Vallecas 1 0 Villaverde 2 0

Number of Metro Madrid stops with and without elevators

The table below is a count by district of the number of Metro Madrid stops serving the district that do or do not have elevators. This data was provided by Metro Madrid, with location data provided by Wikidata.

District Have elevators Do not have elevators Arganzuela 5 0 Barajas 4 0 Carabanchel 7 3 Centro 3 7 Chamartin 4 5 Chamberí 6 2 Ciudad Lineal 3 4 Fuencarral-El Pardo 6 4 Hortaleza 8 1 Latina 7 0 Moncloa-Aravaca 9 2 Moratalaz 0 1 Puente de Vallecas 3 2 Retiro 3 4 Salamanca 1 5 San Blas-Canillejas 1 2 Tetuán 3 4 Usera 3 0 Vicálvaro 3 0 Villa de Vallecas 1 0 Villaverde 2 0

Average and total cost per district to make stations by district accessible

Using data from Metro Madrid on the cost spent making specific metro stations accessible as part of an action plan for the period between 2016 and 2020, the total costs were added up per station. Using data from Wikidata as to which districts these stations serve which in some cases is more than one, the total and average cost per district was tabulated for the amount spent upgrading accessibility to these stations. These are not the total costs spent upgrading the system, as these funds are only for ones that were specifically allocated for specific stations. General costs across the system were not included as it was not possible to separate by district or barrio. The table below is the total and average cost per district.

Districts Total costs Average costs Arganzuela 5.194.981,50 € 2.597.490,75 € Carabanchel 17.230.616,00 € 8.615.308,00 € Centro 29.841.587,64 € 5.968.317,53 € Chamartin 221.280,50 € 221.280,50 € Chamberí 693.109,55 € 173.277,39 € Ciudad Lineal 16.136.761,80 € 4.034.190,45 € Fuencarral-El Pardo 9.124.800,00 € 9.124.800,00 € Moncloa-Aravaca 3.647.990,70 € 1.215.996,90 € Puente de Vallecas 4.725.600,00 € 4.725.600,00 € Salamanca 32.960.907,75 € 10.986.969,25 € Tetuán 627.475,10 € 209.158,37 € Usera 7.230.616,00 € 7.230.616,00 €

The table below is the total cost allocated to upgrade accessibility at specific metro stations. Metro stations may be counted in multiple districts, and Metro Madrid may have specifically earmarked funds for several upgrade types like elevators, ramps or other accessibility features.

Metro station Districts Specific costs Metro Plaza Elíptica Usera 23.061,60 € Metro Plaza Elíptica Usera 207.554,40 € Metro Plaza Elíptica Usera 7.000.000,00 € Metro Plaza de Castilla Tetuán 136.570,35 € Metro Plaza de Castilla Tetuán 58.530,15 € Metro Nuevos Ministerios Tetuán 66.384,15 € Metro Nuevos Ministerios Tetuán 154.896,35 € Metro Cuatro Caminos Tetuán 211.094,10 € Metro Diego de León Salamanca 13.500.000,00 € Metro Diego de León Salamanca 318.524,25 € Metro Avenida de América Salamanca 10.500.000,00 € Metro Avenida de América Salamanca 128.145,15 € Metro Avenida de América Salamanca 14.238,35 € Metro Manuel Becerra Salamanca 8.500.000,00 € Metro Portazgo Puente de Vallecas 4.600.000,00 € Metro Portazgo Puente de Vallecas 125.600,00 € Metro Argüelles Moncloa-Aravaca 240.975,00 € Metro Príncipe Pío Moncloa-Aravaca 55.863,36 € Metro Plaza de España Moncloa-Aravaca 220.804,50 € Metro Príncipe Pío Moncloa-Aravaca 3.000.000,00 € Metro Príncipe Pío Moncloa-Aravaca 130.347,84 € Metro Begoña Fuencarral-El Pardo 124.800,00 € Metro Begoña Fuencarral-El Pardo 9.000.000,00 € Metro Barrio de la Concepción Ciudad Lineal 98.489,16 € Metro Barrio de la Concepción Ciudad Lineal 10.943,24 € Metro Pueblo Nuevo Ciudad Lineal 124.800,00 € Metro Pinar de Chamartín Ciudad Lineal 214.366,60 € Metro Barrio de la Concepción Ciudad Lineal 6.500.000,00 € Metro Ventas Ciudad Lineal 9.000.000,00 € Metro Ventas Ciudad Lineal 188.162,80 € Metro Nuevos Ministerios Chamberí 66.384,15 € Metro Nuevos Ministerios Chamberí 154.896,35 € Metro Cuatro Caminos Chamberí 211.094,10 € Metro Moncloa Chamberí 19.759,95 € Metro Argüelles Chamberí 240.975,00 € Metro Nuevos Ministerios Chamartin 154.896,35 € Metro Nuevos Ministerios Chamartin 66.384,15 € Metro Acacias Centro 5.000.000,00 € Metro Argüelles Centro 240.975,00 € Metro Alonso Martínez Centro 82.529,48 € Metro Alonso Martínez Centro 84.887,46 € Metro Alonso Martínez Centro 15.000.000,00 € Metro Plaza de España Centro 220.804,50 € Metro Tribunal Centro 212.391,20 € Metro Tribunal Centro 9.000.000,00 € Metro Plaza Elíptica Carabanchel 7.000.000,00 € Metro Plaza Elíptica Carabanchel 23.061,60 € Metro Oporto Carabanchel 10.000.000,00 € Metro Plaza Elíptica Carabanchel 207.554,40 € Metro Legazpi Arganzuela 194.981,50 € Metro Acacias Arganzuela 5.000.000,00 €

Cercanías Madrid

Unlike Metro Madrid, the amount of information available about accessibility features is quite limited. There are many stations where there is no information available. The limited data available tends to be based on specific lines, not about stations in general. As such, this data is extremely limited, and speaks more about Cercanías’s data availability in many cases. Most are located on Cercanías Madrid Line C-3 or Cercanías Madrid Line C-7.

Number of accessible and inaccessible Cercanías Madrid stops

Using data from Renfe, the table shows a count of the number of accessible Renfe stations in each district in Madrid. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro, Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.

District Accessible stations Arganzuela 1 Barajas 1 Centro 1 Chamartin 1 Chamberí 1 Fuencarral-El Pardo 2 Hortaleza 2 Moncloa-Aravaca 1 Tetuán 1 Villaverde 2

Number of Cercanías Madrid stations with elevators

Using data from Renfe, the graph shows a count of the number of Renfe stations in each district in Madrid that have elevators. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro , Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.

Number of Cercanías Madrid stations with accessibility features

Using data from Renfe, the graph shows a count of the number of Renfe stations in each district in Madrid that have elevators. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro, Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.

The table below gives an idea of the broader accessibility of Renfe stations in the Comunidad de Madrid. It draws from a similar dataset, and has similar issues with limited data availability.

Location Stations with complimentary accessibility features Comunidad de Madrid 24 Madrid 10 Alcobendas 1

Number of Cercanías Madrid stations with ramps

Using data from Renfe, the graph shows a count of the number of Renfe stations in each district in Madrid that have elevators. District location information was provided by Wikidata, and some stations may serve multiple districts. Districts served include Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Villaverde, Arganzuela, Barajas, Centro, Chamartin, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Tetuán.

Public parking in Madrid

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Total locations and spots by district with accessible public parking

The table below looks at the total number of unique locations by district which have accessible parking spots. It also includes the total number of spots per district, average number of spots per location, minimum number of spots at a unique location per district and maximum number of spots at a location per district.

District Total accessible parking locations Total parking spots by district Average spots per unique location Minimum spots per location Maximum spots per location Ciudad Lineal 639 709 1.099 1 3 Carabanchel 668 750 1.101 1 4 Centro 183 210 1.141 1 3 Tetuán 466 549 1.166 1 3 San Blas-Canillejas 526 643 1.180 1 6 Chamberí 292 357 1.194 1 4 Salamanca 373 474 1.222 1 6 Puente de Vallecas 808 1047 1.257 1 6 Retiro 265 345 1.273 1 3 Fuencarral-El Pardo 427 558 1.260 1 7 Vicálvaro 205 269 1.257 1 4 Chamartin 337 446 1.308 1 28 Moncloa-Aravaca 313 417 1.283 1 8 Latina 692 929 1.310 1 55 Villa de Vallecas 525 707 1.172 1 4 Usera 461 622 1.272 1 6 Barajas 138 187 1.247 1 3 Hortaleza 485 658 1.283 1 3 Arganzuela 293 400 1.342 1 22 Moratalaz 379 524 1.333 1 6 Villaverde 446 629 1.310 1 5

