Disability in Madrid: Usera

Geography

Usera is a district in Madrid. It is subdivided into 7 barrios. Usera has a perimeter of 11,860 meters and an area 7.75 square kilometers, putting it among the middle third of all Madrid districts by size.

Population characteristics

The population with a recognized disability in 2014 was 9,334, putting the district among the middle third of all Madrid districts by total population with a disability. This total represented an increase from 2011 when the population total was 8,609, but a decrease from 2012 when the total population with a recognized disability was 9,404 people. The gender population, like in most districts in Madrid, is not evenly distributed in Usera. 51.5% of the population is female, with 4,803 women living in Usera in 2014 compared to 4,531 men for a difference of 272 more women than men.

Centro, Villaverde, Ciudad Lineal and Usera are a cluster of districts with a population of around 6,500 people with physical disabilities residing in them as of 2014. They respectively have 6561, 6358, 6341 and 6014 residents in this category. Usera, Villaverde and Puente de Vallecas are a cluster of districts with the second highest ratio of residents with a physical disability to the 1,000 residents in the district. Behind only Centro with a ratio of 50.04, these districts respectively had ratios of 45.31, 45.22 and 45.11.

Health services and facilities

Usera is home to 8 outpatient health centers. This includes 6 Centro de Salud, 1 Centro de Especialidades, and 1 Centros Salud Mental. There is 1 public hospital located in Usera.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter.

Usera has 1 general health services facility. It is listed as being accessible. Usera is home to 1 center for the prevention of illness. This facility, like all centers for the prevention of illness in Madrid, is listed as being accessible.

12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. On the low end for total facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, Moratalaz, San Blas-Canillejas, Usera, Vicálvaro and Villa de Vallecas have one health facility each specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 1 is dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

Usera had 14 special education students in technical education programs as of August 2016. The district ranked second among all districts for the size of this special education student population. 1 students were enrolled at public schools, while 13 were enrolled at private schools with technical subject concentrations. The district ranked second and sixth for total students in these types of programs respectively.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Usera has 6 facilities falling into the broad general category of residential and supervised living facilities. 3 of the 6 are accessible. This puts the district near the top for having 50% of their facilities being accessible.

Usera is the only district listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as having a city run soup kitchen. The only facility of this kind in Madrid is listed as being inaccessible. Usera has 5 senior assisted living facilities. Of these, 3, or 60%, are listed as being accessible.

Public services

Usera is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at third with 5 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 3.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. Where data is available, 10 districts have public libraries. Centro (Madrid) has the most accessible libraries at 4, while Hortaleza and Usera have the next most accessible libraries with 2 each.

Public transport

All 3 metro stops serving Usera are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 3 metro stops, 2 have complementary accessibility measures, and all have ramps and elevators. Of the 12 districts served by Metro Madrid stations that had specific funding designated to upgrade accessibility to specific metro stations, the district ranked sixth in total funding, with 7,230,616.00 € allocated for improvements. Usera ranked fourth in average funding, with stations serving it getting 7,230,616.00 € to fund accessibility efforts.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Usera ranks ninth among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 461 locations. It has 622 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.272 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is6, putting the district tied for sixth in this category along with 5 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Usera is home to 4 deportivos, which have a combined 146,500 square meters of space. The district is tied for third in terms of total deportivos and ranks fifth in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Usera’s polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible, except for one where the accessibility is not described to know its status. It is one of only two districts where not all the polideportivos in it may not be accessible. The district has 3 polideportivos with pools that have pool hoists, and 1 that does not have a pool hoist. It is one of five districts where not all of its pools located at polideportivos do not have pool hoists. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

35 basic sports facilities are located in Usera. This puts the district as fifth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 9 are access controlled, while 26 are open air facilities. They have a combined 61,262 and 108,511 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Useral has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 12 unique sports.

Usera ranks sixth in Madrid for the total number of facilities with basketball courts. It has 13. None of these are listed as being at accessible facilities. Usera is one of five districts with a cycling track located at a basic sporting facility within its borders. With 2 facilities having cycling tracks, Usera ranks second for having the most facilities with them. Usera ranks eighteenth and last for the number of sporting facilities with at least one football field with 1 facility. The football field is not located at an accessible facility. Usera ranks first for the total number of frontón in Madrid with 5 facilities having courts to play Basque pelota. None of these are located at accessible facilities.

Usera ranks second in the number of facilities with handball courts. The district has 7 polideportivos and or basic sporting facilities that include handball courts. Usera is tied with five other districts for total number of facilities with paddle courts at 1. These courts are not located at an accessible facility. None of the Pétanque terrains in Madrid are located at polideportivos. All are found at basic sports installations. Of these Usera is tied at fifth in the city for having the most of this type of sport specific facility, with 3 basic sport facilities having at least one Pétanque terrain.

Usera is one of four districts with a skate park. It is tied with Latina for number of facilities with skate parks at 1. Usera’s skate park is located at an inaccessible facility. Usera has 2 facilities with skating rinks. None are at accessible facilities. Usera has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible. Madrid Caja Mágica is located in Usera, and has a swimming pool. Accessibility issues to this polideportivo are not described so its status in this regard is unknown. Usera ranks second for the total facilities with table tennis tables at 6. The district is one of five districts with none of the facilities with table tennis tables being located at accessible venues.

Usera has 2 facilities with tennis courts, none of which are accessible. Madrid Caja Mágica is located in Usera, and has a tennis court and badminton court. Accessibility issues to this polideportivo are not described so its status in this regard is unknown.

Sporting opportunities

Usera has polideportivos serving a variety of different types of disabilities, with 2 polideportivo catering to each of the following groups: deaf and hearing impaired, intellectual disabilities, physical disability and sensory disability. Programming is also offered at 1 polideportivo for people with amputations and other orthopedic conditions, and paraplegia or amputations.

There are three variants of athletics offered by polideportivos in Madrid. They are deaf athletics, id athletics and para-athletics. Deaf athletics is offered at only 1 polideportivo in Usera. id athletics is offered at 1 polideportivo in both Barajas and Latina. Similarly, para-athletics is offered at only 1 polideportivo in two districts, Moratalaz and Usera. Adapted futsal has only one variant offered at 1 polideportivo in Madrid. That form is para-futsal, and it is offered at in Usera.

