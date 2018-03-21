Disability in Madrid: Vicálvaro

Geography

Vicálvaro is a district in Madrid, and is subdivided into the barrios of Ambroz and Casco Histórico de Vicálvaro. With an area of 35.26 square kilometers, it the fifth largest district by geographic area.

Population characteristics

From the beginning of 2011 to the end of 2014, the total number of people with disabilities per 1,000 people ranged between 45 and 99, with a spike occurring for one year in 2013. Otherwise, the range was much narrower at between 45 and and 52.

While 15 districts have populations of women that is higher than men, 6 have higher populations of men. One of these 6 districts is Vicálvaro, with near gender parity at 50.0% and having only 2 more men than women in 2014. There were 1812 men and 1810 women with recognized disabilities in Vicálvaro in 2014. With a total population of 3622 people with a recognized disability residing in Vicálvaro, it was ranked only behind Barajas with 1,714 people for total number of people with disabilities by district and behind the administrative category of No Consta Distrito. In 2011, the district had a total population of 3192 people with recognized disabilities, with an increase of 430 people in 4 years.

Vicálvaro has the second smallest population of all districts for people with physical disabilities as of 2014. With 2,320 residents, only Barajas had a smaller population with 1,030 residents with a recognized physical disability. Vicálvaro ranked tenth for the ratio of people with physical disabilities per 1,000 residents. It had a ratio of 33.45 in 2014.

Health services and facilities

Vicálvaro is home to 3 outpatient health centers. This includes 3 Centro de Salud, 0 Centro de Especialidades, and 0 Centros Salud Mental.

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of health facilities that are non-specific to people with disabilities. These include drug addiction center. Most are just generically classified as heath facilities. They include social care center for people with disabilities, residence for people with disabilities, psychosocial rehabilitation center, other municipal public health administrative entity, occupational center for people with disabilities, municipal health organization, drug addiction center, disability health center, day center for people with disabilities, center for the prevention of illness, and animal shelter. None of the general facilities that are not specific to people with disabilities are located in Vicálvaro.

There are 6 districts with health facilities for people general physical disabilities. Chamartin, Chamberí, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro have 1 each. 12 districts have health facilities inside their borders that cater to people with intellectual disabilities. On the low end for total facilities of this kind, Moratalaz, San Blas-Canillejas, Usera, Vicálvaro and Villa de Vallecas have one health facility each specifically for people with intellectual disabilities. There is only one health facility in Madrid which is designated for people with multiple sclerosis. It is located in the district of Vicálvaro. A subcategory of health service facilities is residences for people with disabilities. While also counted in general physical disabilities, at least one residences is found in this district. Disabilities catered for by this residence include physical disabilities and multiple sclerosis. At least one occupational center, classified by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as subclass of health service facilities, is found in this district. 2 is dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities.

Education

Vicálvaro had 1 special education student in technical education programs as of August 2016. Vicálvaro ranked eleventh among all districts for the size of this special education student population. The district was one of four, alongside Carabanchel, Moratalaz and San Blas-Canillejas, to have all of special education students of this type enrolled in public school technical education programs.

Residential and supervised living facilities

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid offers several types of residential facilities and supervised living facilities. These include senior assisted living apartments, social housing center, soup kitchens, social housing centers, sanatoriums, and social foundations. Most are just generically classified as nursing homes or supervised apartments. In most cases, these facilities are not specifically for people with disabilities. They may offer services for groups that are more prone to having disabilities, such as the elderly. Vicálvaro has 1 of this type of facility, and it is listed as being accessible. This makes it the only district in Madrid where 100% of its residential and supervised living facilities are accessible. Vicálvaro has 1 senior assisted living facility. Of these, 1, or 100%, are listed as being accessible. The district has no other type of residential or supervised living facilities.

Public services

Vicálvaro is the location of publicly accessible toilets installed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid. These are self-contained toilets located in public places. As of 2017, the district was tied at ninth with 8 other districts for toilets installed in its borders with a total of 1.

The city of Madrid operates a number of public libraries. A number of libraries may be missing as the list from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid does not appear complete. This data does not indicate any libraries, accessible or inaccessible, are found in this district.

Public transport

All 3 metro stops serving Vicálvaro are listed by Metro Madrid as being accessible as of January 2018. Of these 3 metro stops, none have complementary accessibility measures, and all have ramps and elevators. Metro Madrid did not allocate specific funding to stations serving this district for the period between 2016 and 2020 to upgrade specific accessibility features in these stations. It was one of 9 districts where no specific funding was allocated to specific stations serving the district. It is possible that general funding for all stations was used to fund upgrades to stations serving the district in this period.

Parking

The Ayuntamiento de Madrid is involved with allocating public parking in the city, both spots alongside public roads and in running public car parks. The Ayuntamiento de Madrid provides data on the location of accessible public parking locations, and the total number of spots at these locations. The data is dated as being from May 2017. The correlation between the total number of locations and total number of spots is 0.97. The more unique locations a district has, the more total spots the district has. Across all districts the average unique location had an average of 1.099 to 1.310 spots each. Most unique parking locations have few spots dedicated to disabled users with all districts having the same minimum number of spots per location at 1.

Vicálvaro ranks in the bottom half among all districts in terms of total number of unique parking locations with disabled parking spots with spots at 205 locations. It has 269 total spots across all locations, averaging 1.257 per location. The most disabled parking spots at any single location in the district is4, putting the district tied for thirteenth in this category along with 4 other districts.

Sporting facilities

Vicálvaro is home to 2 deportivos, which have a combined 129,400 square meters of space. The district is tied for fifth in terms of total deportivos and ranks seventh in terms of total square meters of deportivo space. Lack of total total deportivos in a district does not correlate to the size of deportivos in square meters. The Pearson’s Coefficient in this case is 0.461, suggesting more randomness between the two numbers than correlation between total deportivos and total area of deportivos.

Vicálvaro’s polideportivos are all listed by the Ayuntamiento de Madrid as being accessible. The district has 2 pools that are equipped with a pool hoist. None of the pools at polideportivos in the district have pool ramps. None of the district’s polideportivos have a wheelchair accessible entrance ramp. This may be because none is required as there are no steps to enter.

7 basic sports facilities are located in Vicálvaro. This puts the district as seventeenth for total number of basic sporting facilities in its borders. Of these, 2 are access controlled, while 5 are open air facilities. They have a combined 19,623 and 18,076 total square meters of space respectively. The correlation between total access controlled facilities and square meters of size is .91, while open air facilities have a correlation of 0.61. This suggests the more basic sport facilities, the more square meters there are of them per district.

Vicálvaro has some of the greatest diversity when it comes to having specialized facilities serving specific sports. It has specific facilities for at least 10 unique sports.

Vicálvaro has 2 swimming pools. Both are accessible. Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Parque de la Vicalvarada is a basic sport facility located in Vicálvaro. This facility is inaccessible. It contains a football field, a skating rink, a skate park, a basketball court, a mini basketball court, 2 lawn bowls courts, a chito field, table tennis tables and a Pétanque terrains. Instalación Deportiva Municipal Básica Casalarreina is also located in Vicálvaro, but the only facility it is listed as having is a general use pista polideportiva. As a result of consistency issues in how Ayuntamiento de Madrid enters data as it relates to Diacritic, data from Vicálvaro may not be fully represented here.

Sporting opportunities

The disability served by the most polideportivos in the district is physical disability, with 2 polideportivo offering opportunities for physical disability sportspeople. Programming is also offered at 1 polideportivo each for deaf and hearing impaired sportspeople, sportspeople with intellectual disabilities, and sportspeople with sensory disabilities.

There are a number of disability swimming variants offered by polideportivos in Madrid. These include para-swimming which is open to all people with disabilities, id swimming which is open to people with intellectual disabilities, deaf swimming which is open to all people with hearing impairments, and physical disability swimming which is open to people with physical disabilities. Only three districts offer programs for deaf swimming. They are Moratalaz, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro, with Puente de Vallecas having programs at 2 polideportivos while the others have 1 polideportivo each.

Four versions of adapted paddle are offered by polideportivos in Madrid. They are deaf paddle, id paddle, para-paddle and wheelchair paddle. Deaf paddle is offered in three districts, Hortaleza, Vicálvaro and Latina. The first two have 1 polideportivo offering the sport, while the last has 2 polideportivos offering the sport. Only Vicálvaro offers id paddle, and at only 1 polideportivo. A similar situation exists with wheelchair paddle, which is offered at only one polideportivo that is located in Latina. Seven districts offer para-paddle at 1 polideportivo inside their borders. They are Latina, Vicálvaro, Carabanchel, Ciudad Lineal, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Puente de Vallecas and Villaverde.

The only adapted variant of volleyball offered by polideportivos in Madrid is deaf volleyball. It is offered at 1 polideportivo in three different districts: Hortaleza, Puente de Vallecas and Vicálvaro.

Adapted basketball has only one variant offered at polideportivos in Madrid. That form is id basketball, and it is offered at 1 polideportivo in Retiro and 1 polideportivo in Vicálvaro.

